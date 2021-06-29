411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Drew McIntyre On Money in the Bank’s Importance, Ryker on His Goals

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by R-Truth, who reclaimed and then lost his 24/7 Title this evening. Truth wants to know where KP was when he needed him and Kevin apologizes and says he was likely standing next to a cookie jar. We go back to Gulak beating Tozawa for the Title and then Truth getting it back for a second before Tozawa gets the last laugh and another pin to regain the title.

-They move to Riddle winning the show opening Battle Royal in Orton’s spot. Riddle/Orton tag has been awesome and the crowd is going to pop huge for Riddle when fans are back in the building.

-Earlier tonight, Kofi knocked out MVP as payback for what happened to Woods last week.

-Nikki Cross beat Shayna Baszler with Bliss getting involved as you would expect. Truth apologizes to Bliss and kisses up to her because he doesn’t any part of her craziness.

-Back to RAW with Ryker preparing for his strap match by whipping himself and getting interrupted by Truth.

-Ryker is our first guest and he has the strap with him. He tells Truth has can use it in his quest to get the 24/7 Title from Tozawa. Truth mentions to KP that what Ryker just did is more than Kevin has done to help him. Kevin asks about the relationship with Ryker and Elias. Ryker brings up the tag match and how Elias walked out on him. Elias then dug into his past. He won’t take anything away from Elias as he is a fighter, but he told all of us a week ago what was going to happen when Elias had nowhere to run. Ryker says he is doing really well since the team split. We get highlights from the match and Ryker mentions Elias deserved all he got in that match and probably deserved more. Ryker stands alone and says that Elias was holding him back. They mention a few times that Ryker has a past in the Marines. Ryker calls Elias an enemy, but respects him for doing his own thing. Ryker says he has goals and he thanks Elias for showing him he can this on his own. His goal is a championship and Truth is excited to hear it.

-The Women’s Tag Champions, Nattie and Tamina, are out next. Nattie says they are happy that Mandy and Dana finally upped their game. Tamia and Truth get into a bit and Truth tries to walk back what he was saying. Tamina talks about disrespect while Nattie goes on about how much the titles mean to them. They are passports to every show in the WWE. Nattie is happy everyone wants their titles and mention they are waiting to go to NXT and play. The titles have made them realize how strong they are. They will never be doormats again and Tamina says they will never be disrespected again.

-Drew McIntyre is our final guest and he has qualified for Money in the Bank, which I guess is a way out of Drew can’t challenge Lashley for the WWE Title again stipulation. Drew says he is a little bit up from Hell in a Cell, his match with Riddle last week and this week’s Triple Threat. This was the first week he had hard he could take a break. He talks about how he has worked 14 straights PPVs and been in the Title scene for 18 months. He is here to set an example. He knows this could be his last chance to reach the top of either brand. He still has the dream to hold the title up in front of the fans and mentions he has a love/hate with MITB as it cost him earlier in the year, but he needs it now. He can’t wait to MITB as he needs the fans back. He puts over the fans and how much they make a difference. They have done the best they can in the last 15 months, but he wants that passion back no matter if they boo or cheer. He then jokes he is basically the host of this show now. Drew and KP talk about Euro 2020 and Kevin is going with Switzerland. Drew mentions he was riding with France, but they lost today, so he will go with Switzerland. Truth says the same and KP mentions Truth has no clue what they are talking about. We end with Truth swinging around his strap!

-Kind of a dull episode this week as even Truth was rather restrained compared to what we normally get. Thanks for reading!