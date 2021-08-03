411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Drew McIntyre On Honoring His Mother, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.02.21

–The Bash at The Beach 1996 review I posted a few weeks seemed to do well and I am looking to get back to other classic PPVs. Drop any suggestions from the WWE/WCW Catalog. I have two friends that are pushing for me to do a Starrcade or Great American Bash from the 80s. That seems fun though I am also thinking of continuing along with 1996. I guess now it’s time to get to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Kayla Braxton intros the show over footage from our Main Event as Nikki A.S.H got the win over Charlotte Flair. The Chicago crowd was great!

-Now Kayla welcomes us to the show from WWE Global HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. Again, Kayla hosting RAW talk is just weird after her run on Talking Smack.

-RAW Talk Headlines: Goldberg vs Lashley set for SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre fought off Jinder and Friends with his sword, and Reggie continues to flip, flop and fly with his 24/7 Title. Also, Omos smashed Riddle and Ali took an L in his hometown (even if Mansoor ate the pin). We see highlights of the loss as T-Bar murdered Mansoor with a discuss boot.

-Kevin Patrick is in Chicago with Ali and Mansoor. KP asks what happened tonight and Ali says that is a great question and he wants Mansoor to answer. Ali mentions Mansoor dropped the ball tonight. KP wants to know about Ali showing compassion and sparing Mansoor after the match. Ali doesn’t want to talk about it and storms off and Mansoor can only smile as he thinks Ali likes him. He has a way to fix this.

-Kayla and Camp gush over the new tag team before throwing to commercials!

-WWE Championships on WWE Shop. The commercial has edited The Fiend out (replaced with Finn Balor) since I last saw it on Saturday during Talking Smack.

-Kayla and Matt discuss Omos destroying Riddle and I was thinking we would get Orton for the save, but no dice as I guess a hot Chicago crowd wasn’t the right place.

-They move to Reggie and his successful defense of his 24/7 Title against Tozawa. Dude is getting over because he is a freak athlete. It’s great they are giving him a chance to shine like this, but why can’t Ricochet get the same spotlight?

-Back to Chicago as KP is with Reggie. He thinks after his victory tonight he deserves some deep dish pizza. He admits he doesn’t sleep match because he always has to watch his back. He has to be on alert even when he is in the bathroom. He puts over the atmosphere in Chicago and then lets Kevin know he can’t teach him any flips.

-Kayla and Matt discuss for a bit and then commercials.

-Cena/Reigns commercial! Match is going to be epic as they know how to deliver on a big stadium show.

-Kayla and Matt discuss Drew’s handicap match against Veer and Shanky. It ends with a DQ as I guess have to protect them from taking a pin. Jinder and crew are set to attack with chairs, but Drew grabs his sword and it’s the rare sword vs chair battle. So if Drew had used the sword to impale someone, what sponsor sends WWE an angry letter?

-KP is with Drew in Chicago and KP mentions Jinder and crew looked petrified. No kidding. Dude had a sword! Drew says Jinder knows what he is capable of and it will be very, very violent. The sword is named Angela, after his mom. He plugs his book as it highlights how important his mom was in his life and the battles she endured with her health. She sounds like a wonderful woman! Here is my review of his Chronicle special that discuss his mother in more detail.

-Matt and Kayla jump to the news of the night as it will be Goldberg vs. Lashley at SummerSlam. We see Goldberg tell Lashley he will die by The Spear. He tells Lashley he is next and man, has Goldberg’s son, Gage, grown since we last saw him. How long before someone signs that kid to a developmental or DARK deal?

-Kayla and Matt wrap things up.

-Again, show has no life with the change in format, but Kayla does a better job hosting than Camp or KP. Thanks for reading!