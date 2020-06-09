411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Edge On The Hype for ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever,’ Titus O’Neil on Social Unrest in The US

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.08.20

-Welcome to week two of RAW Talk. Last week was a little rough, but we have to start somewhere. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us and Joe will be on his way as he is coming from the commentary desk. Tonight we will be getting Apollo, Edge, and R-Truth on the show.

-We go back to moments ago as RAW closed with Nia costing Asuka her match against Charlotte. After the show went off the air Nia left Asuka laying with a Samoan Drop.

-Samoa Joe joins the show and covers what happened as RAW closed. He puts over the story that Asuka can’t beat Charlotte Flair. Charly asks Joe who has the edge going into their match on Sunday. Joe mentions that Asuka has had Nia’s number in the past, but the momentum is with Nia right now.

-Edge joins the show and Joe wants to know about the doubt Edge has going into this match. Joe believes that it is much more than just ring rust. Edge talks about wanting to be better than when he was forced to leave, but he was 37 then and it’s been 9 years and 2 kids. Now he has a responsibility to them and is doing this for them. He also wants to prove something to himself. For the first time he is nervous before a match and he was never like that. This incarnation of Edge is transparent and the audience will get the unfiltered truth from him. Joe wants to know if Edge is concerned with disappointing his family and fans. Edge knows his family will never be disappointed, but he does think about what the fans may think. He is going in to this match against a Hall of Fame in Orton and there is no crutch like the Last Man Standing match. Charly brings up the Mania match and Edge says he knows that his wind is good. He has to prove he can go hold for hold and now the pressure of the match being billed “The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time.” Edge admits he is feeling the pressure and knows they can’t live up to it but this is art and the answer of Greatest Match is different for each person you ask.

-Joe asks where things went wrong with Edge and Randy. Edge says it was when Randy decided he knew what was best for him. He could have gotten his message across in a different way and now they are here. Edge would have loved to see Rated RKO have another run together as did the fans that night. He was thinking maybe working in a tag team would have been a good way to work himself back in ring shape, but Orton changed that. He tells Joe his goal on Sunday is to win and show everyone including himself that he can do this on the level he needs to for his own professional pride.

-They throw to an interview with R-Truth as he is still selling the Full Nelson from Lashley. He says he is still the 24/7 Champion and is asked what happens if Shayna Bayzler comes after the title. He thinks she meant Shane McMahon and says it would be a honor. He gets confused as he thinks he is being told Shane McMahon is a woman and that ends that interview. Yep!

-Apollo Crews joins the desk with his US Title. Joe brings up all the talk of potential with Apollo and if he has fulfilled it now. Apollo says he has put in the hard work and grind. He knows others work just as hard, but it is paying off for him right now. Joe wants to know what is different now because he knows he has always put in the work. Apollo feels he is exceeding expectations and is stepping up and showing he can be that guy.

-Joe brings up the Vega group and who worries Apollo the most. Apollo doesn’t have fear of any of them. He knows the title puts a target on his back and guys will be gunning for him. He will never under estimate an opponent, but he won’t fear anyone or that will take him out of the game mentally. Charly and Joe want him to be bold and make the claim that he has Andrade figured out. He knows Andrade from wrestling him and has confidence when they meet each other. Joe brings up all the distractions when facing Andrade and Apollo says he knows how to prepare. He knows Andrade has a chip on his shoulder, but he will beat him again. Apollo jokes that he has slept with his US Title the last two weeks.

-Charly throws to Titus O’Neil and his comments last Wednesday on FOX 13 Tampa Bay. He speaks on the social unrest in our country and reiterates that peaceful protesting is the right thing to do, but goes off on the people looting and rioting. He tells people to stop throwing things at police officers as they are human too and not robots. If someone throws something at him he will throw something back. He is tired of having this conversation year after year. He is not in favor of people rioting, but he is in favor of people taking a stand. He wants all backgrounds to come together and he doesn’t care about labeling what lives matter and everyone needs to treat each other with respect.

-Joe closes the show by saying most people in the world should agree with Titus O’Neil.

-Again, just a decent little show to follow up on RAW. It’s no Talking Smack, but I enjoyed this one more than last week. Edge and Apollo were good in their few minutes and including the Titus speech was another way to address what is happening in this country. Truth was Truth and that’s fine. Overall short and solid. Thanks for reading!