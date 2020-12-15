411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Elias on Jaxson Ryker’s Role, Lashley Says Riddle Is Disrespectful, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk: 12.14.20

-If you haven’t had a chance, please check out my review of Goldberg’s WWE Untold episode. The comments section has been lively with the majority crushing the man. As for tonight it is RAW Talk as we are 6 days from TLC. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso welcomes us to the show and she is joined by MVP this week as R Truth is not in the building. MVP wants to call them MVP and That Chick. Charly wants to be MVPC and MVP questions her journalism skills. They discuss what happened moments ago as AJ Styles, Miz, and Morrison beat down Drew and AJ finished it off with an elbow drop off the ladder through a table. The show ended with AJ climbing the ladder to grab the WWE Title. MVP enjoys seeing Drew get beat down and while he isn’t fond of him, he does respect Drew.

-Next they talk about Bray Wyatt and MVP calls it a weird situation. He feels it is wrong that they are enjoying a man’s mental breakdown and thinks Bray needs psychiatric help. He wants The Baker act called into play to get Bray put away. He then mentions that Randy likely needs psychiatric help as well as he is a sick individual.

-Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are out as our first guests. Charly welcomes Mandy back and she says she is feeling much better. She had a shoulder injury and it wasn’t as bad as feared, so she is back. MVP is intrigued by this pairing and wants to know what is possible for the two of them. Dana says they were on a roll and only thing that stopped them was a few minor injuries. Dana tells MVP she might put him through the table and MVP says he might like that. He wants some Sexy Muscle Friends. Charly wants to know if Lana being out will lead to one of them getting a chance to be Asuka’s partner for the Tag Titles on Sunday. They each say they are ready and will support which ever one of them gets picked. They don’t know if it will be either one of them as right now they are just focusing on tonight.

-Elias and Jaxon Ryker are out next as I guess this pairing is going to stick after their Main Event debut. MVP is a fan and says he has bought Elias’ album. Charly says he heard that Elias has a brand new home and he tells MVP that it does have a home studio and a stage. He never knows when he is going to be inspired so he needs to have the stage and studio ready. MVP asks if Ryker is his stunt double and Elias doesn’t want them to get smart about it. Ryker says he is here to make sure Eias doesn’t get interrupted and gets irritated with Charly interrupting. She shows some sass by saying she didn’t know this was Ryker’s show. Ryker says he was lost, but has been found. Elias says Ryker made sure anyone who interrupted tonight was dealt with quickly. He won’t label him as a bodyguard, or whatever people want to call Ryker. He is just walking with Elias. MVP and Elias come up with an idea for a new song called “Baptized by Lightning.”

-Our final guest is The United States Champion, Bobby Lashley. MVP gives a great introduction as you would expect. Lashley says he is fantastic and puts over MVP as a man of many talents. Charly wants to know what Lashley thinks of Matt Riddle. Lashley thinks Matt Riddle is disrespectful. He needs to take his way his steps into getting to the top and can’t jump over anyone. MVP says some people play checkers, but he plays chess. He knows what he is doing and at the end of the day Riddle made a very bad decision. Charly says there are a lot of people are looking to stop it and MVP argues that a lot of people play the lottery too, which doesn’t end well. Lashley says he stays on the grind and is separating himself from everyone else. Charly brings up The New Day and MVP starts laughing. Lashley says New Day is fun to watch as his kids like watching them, but they aren’t in the business of beating people up. MVP says that he told the higher ups they would take care of Retribution and now they are cashing in by facing New Day on Sunday for the Tag Titles. Nobody can question their dominance once they have the US and Tag Titles. Charly wishes them the best of luck and MVP says they don’t need luck.

-This was certainly an episode of RAW Talk. I missed Truth’s craziness, but MVP was fine as he is obviously a great talker. There was nothing noteworthy from the guests so it was just a rather bland show. Thanks for reading!