411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Eric Bischoff Talks Elimination Chamber, Austin Theory Wants The WWE Title

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.31.22

-My 49ers lost and it sucks, but there’s always next year. Props to the team and coaches for not folding when they were 3-5 and getting to the NFC Championship. Also, they knocked out Dallas and Green Bay which was a service to football fans everywhere. Oh, and Deebo Samuel is amazing and I now tell people my son Samuel was named after him. Oh, The Royal Rumble was this weekend too as we are in full WrestleMania season now and RAW had all the fall-out, so RAW Talk is the fall-out of the fall-out I guess. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Eric Bischoff will be our special guest this week which is always great to see.

-We start with Ronda Rousey who made her return at The Rumble and then showed up on RAW. We also had Riddle, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles qualify for The Elimination Chamber and they will join Brock and Rollins as they look to take the WWE Title from Lashley. Theory and Riddle being thrown in is nice to see as we get some fresh blood involved.

-Next we get footage of Miz getting a win over Dominick Mysterio tonight. Bad night for The Mysterio family overall.

-Miz is backstage and he is annoyed that he chipped a nail in his match. Miz claims he was tripped by Mysterio, but video says otherwise. He brings up Beth cheated at The Rumble as she never should have put her hands on him. What he did tonight was clever and not cheating. He taught Dom a lesson about respect.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Nikki A.S.H. and Austin Theory will be our others guests this week.

-Elimination Chamber commercial! Another Saturday PPV!

-Back with Becky Lynch confronting Rousey and Ronda gets an easy take down and tells Becky she will give her answer on Friday. Lita then shows up and she wants a match with Becky at Elimination Chamber. Crowd loves that, but Becky not so much. Becky then accepts as Lita called her out for being scared. I’m cool with this!

-Eric Bischoff joins the show and they ask him what he makes of Ronda’s decision. Eric doesn’t think Ronda sounds as confident as she is trying to portray. Camp brings up that Ronda has faced Charlotte one on and one and then Becky is the only person to pin her. Eric thinks she will pick Becky because Becky is the one that sent her packing. Eric is a fan of Lita, but he knows Becky is on top of her game. He is excited about two bad ass gingers in the game though he agrees that Becky got suckered into the match by Lita. He enjoys the head game that are played heading into WrestleMania.

-Next up Rhea Ripley knocked off Nikki A.S.H as we see highlights from the match. That sends up back to RAW where Nikki A.S.H. is backstage with Sarah Schreiber. Nikki says she is delighted and over the moon as she showed tonight that Rhea is the villain in all of this. She is the true Scottish American Super Hero and then just babbles on and laughs as she she sings about being the victor and champion. Yep!

-Jackie and Camp are confused as they discuss!

-NXT 2.0 commercial focusing on Carmelo Hayes!

-Back as we get highlights of AJ’s win over Rey Mysterio to qualify for The Elimination Chamber. Fun match between these two as expected. Otis beat the crap out of Riddle, but he survives and gets the win to qualify himself for The Elimination Chamber. I want more Brock vs. Riddle! Finally, Austin Theory got the upset win over Kevin Owens to book his ticket to The Elimination Chamber.

-Sarah is backstage with Austin Theory as he shows off all his selfies. He has the opportunity to become WWE Champion. He isn’t nervous because he is the future of The WWE. He says that Mr. McMahon teaches him a lot and he is ready for anything. A Town Down!

-Eric Bischoff is back to offer his thoughts on The Elimination Chamber match. Bischoff gets in a shot by saying anything can happen as Angelo Dawkins got a win in his hometown. Camp keeps kayfabe by thanking Eric Bischoff for coming up with The Elimination Chamber concept. Eric agrees with Camp that the match is wide open. Eric points out that Brock is having more fun in these last few weeks than he has had in his entire career and that makes him even more dangerous. He thinks Brock and Bobby have a lot at stake and will just wait for the show. He calls Austin a wild card and mentions he worked with AJ before he got the WWE and he thinks AJ is getting to the point where he is thinking legacy.

-Jackie wraps things up as we are out this week.

-Same as always, but I will say adding the special guest in has helped the show some. Thanks for reading!