411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jey Uso, Zoey Stark and Bron Breakker Talk Money in The Bank

-I missed the end of RAW due to sitting outside 15 minutes waiting for my dog to go to the bathroom. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts, who gets to what I missed: Drew McIntyre has qualified for MITB Ladder Match.

-Megan and Sam discuss Daddy Dom for a second before the single piano note kicks in as they talk about The Wyatt Sicks.

-To the video as Chad Gable is cutting a promo in the aisle while Jey Uso is in the ring. Jey responds and notes he got away from a manipulative family, just like the rest of Alpha Academy did. That leads to a fight between the two and Gable bails before eating The Uso Splash. Gable rolls to the floor and the lights go out and The Wyatt Sicks torment Gable and then give Cole another package.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Jey Uso and she lets him know that he has Chad Gable next week on RAW. Jey notes this is his first MITB Match and he is taking it. As for Gable, he told him to avoid the fireflies. He has told people be careful around here and then he lets Cathy wear his YEET glasses to end the interview.

-Zoey Stark and Bron Breakker still to come!

-Money in The Bank! This Saturday! Toronto!

-Back to RAW where Zoey Stark wins a Triple Threat that also included Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile. Stark is the final entrant into this year’s Women’s Money in The Bank Ladder Match.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. Shayna notes that Zoey did it by herself without any help like others in the match. Zoey says she was in the match last year and has learned from her mistakes. She will be Zoey in The Bank. Cathy notes that she is handling all the RAW Talk interviews by herself.

-To the video as Liv Morgan successfully defends her Women’s World Title against Zelina Vega. The crowd was pretty jacked for this one and were ready to explode if Vega pulled the upset. Dom slides a chair into the ring to “help” Zelina, but it backfires and helps Liv instead.

-To the video as Liv returns the favor as he pulls Dom out of harm’s way in his match with Rey Mysterio. Dom gets knocked on top of Liv again and the place goes crazy for all of it. Zelina and Liv get involved and Dom ends up falling on his balls in the chaos which lets Rey get the pin.

-Bron Breakker up next!

-SmackDown is from Toronto this Friday and will have the fall-out from Heyman being turfed from The Bloodline. Plus, A-Town Down Under vs. DIY for the Tag Titles!

-To the video as Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker have their last verbal exchange ahead of their match this Saturday. Sami questions if Bron is as smart and as good as he thinks. Bron murders him with a spear, but misses the one around the ring and ends up in the stairs. Back in the ring, Sami preps for The Helluva Kick, but Bron spears him one more time.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Bron Breakker. This isn’t like any other veteran vs rookie match according to Bron. He promises Sami he will walk into Sami’s home country and he is taking the IC Title away from them and away from Sami. He is going to stand on business and become the new IC Champion. Still trips me out how much he sounds like his uncle, Scott Steiner.

-For whatever reason, the feed cuts to saying the live coverage has ended. So I stopped watching and figured I had to wait for the replay. Just went to the replay and it did the same thing. I waited a few minutes and the show eventually picked up again. Weird! Should edit in something from The Wyatt Sicks to explain that.

-We come back with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins trading verbal blows in the ring. Priest heads down and he pulls Balor off Rollins as he wants to do it on his own. That lets Rollins regroup and Balor east a Stomp. Priest hits a South of Heaven on Rollins.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre beats Sheamus and Dragunov in a HOSS FIGHT where they beat the piss out of each other based on the highlights. Sheamus eats a Claymore and Drew is heading to MITB.

-There would be some poetic justice in Drew winning the briefcase after being cashed in on two different times.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!