411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Judgment Day Interrupt Shinsuke Nakamura, GUNTHER Talks Mustafa Ali

411’s RAW Talk Report: 05.15.23

-My first born turns six years old in an hour. I remember being in the hospital waiting for him to make his debut and having nothing to do, so I pulled out my laptop to do my weekly coverage of this show. Now here we are six years later. Happy Birthday buddy! Let’s get to it!

-Boo! No Jackie this week as instead it’s Scott Stanford and he is joined by Matt Camp. They immediately discuss the rough night for Sami and KO as they have teams coming at them from all directions thanks to Paul Heyman making deals on behalf of Roman Reigns. I am just excited as they started teasing GUNTHER vs. Kevin Owens.

-At Night of Champions it’s Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to crown a World Heavyweight Champion. To the video as we see highlights of Seth getting the win over Balor last week to punch his ticket to The Tournament Final. Graves had a sit-down interview with Seth and he feels nobody at the top wants to take risks. Instead, they are about protecting themselves instead of pushing the industry forward. Shot fired at MJF in there as well? Yes, I am reaching…or am I?

-Camp and Stanford discuss AJ vs. Seth and how next week we will get more from Graves’ interview with Seth. Camp references Seth turning on The Shield many years ago and finding ways to reinvent himself when it was needed. Camp wonders if either man is willing to do whatever they can to win The World Title.

-To the video as Nakamura gets back on track with a win over The Miz. I bought the thumb to the eye leading to the SCF as the finish, but thankfully it didn’t happen.

-Nakamura is backstage but gets interrupted by Priest and Balor. Nakamura makes fun of Priest for losing to Bad Bunny. Balor calms things down and calls Nakamura a clown and they will deal with him next week. I enjoy when they give us anything resembling an angle on this show, so I approve.

-To the video as Becky Lynch cuts a promo to continue her issues with Trish Stratus. Good stuff from Becky here and they will meet at Night of Champions.

-Stanford and Camp discuss Becky vs. Trish and next week they sign the contract.

-Also, next week on RAW it’s Candice vs. Zoey Stark.

-The Way is backstage as Gargano continues to mention that he will be back soon. YES! Gargano is happy to have the entire family back on RAW and notes the battle royal didn’t go their way. I see what he did there. Dexter carries Indy away and Kelly gets carried off by Candice because sure, why not? Johnny wraps up the interview!

-Stanford and Camp are kind of at a loss after that one and just move to Cody vs. Brock.

-To the video as Cody got to tell a story and talks about how he is the one that broke Brock’s face and he gladly accepts his challenge. Cody notes Brock is no longer the next big thing and is simply in his way. Another good Cody promo!

-Camp feels that Cody needs this match more and talks about the confidence that Cody got from the win in Puerto Rico.

-GUNTHER made his RAW debut tonight, but sadly it wasn’t an in ring debut. Instead he was there to watch The IC Title #1 Contender Battle Royal. Imperium targeted Riddle which led to him being eliminated. I’m good with Riddle vs. GUNTHER down the line. Mustafa Ali gets the surprise win and he will be fine as a GUNTHER’S next victim. He faces GUNTHER at Night of Champions!

-Stanford even notes if you are a betting man it would be wise to put all your money on GUNTHER. Camp can’t disagree, but credits Ali for standing up to GUNTHER and being on a good run right now.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Imperium. GUNTHER says they will continue with their mission from SmackDown and that is to protect and restore the honor of this great sport and his prestigious Championship. He corrects people saying Imperium belongs to RAW. “RAW belongs to us.” He knows this match means a lot to Ali, but he will suffer the biggest loss of his whole career.

-Camp puts over how GUNTHER’s presence was all over RAW. Basically he already looks like a star and I just want GUNTHER/KO!

-To the video as we get highlights from our Main Event with KO and Sami taking on Balor and Priest. We had Rhea, Dom, Xavier Woods, Paul Heyman, and Imperium all making appearances. GUNTHER holds Sami in the corner by his ankle which lets Balor take advantage and get the win. Good stuff as I like the idea of Roman using Heyman’s deal making to send threat after threat at Sami and Owens.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Sami and Owens vs. Roman and Solo at Night of Champions. This Friday both teams come face to face.

-Big E and Mustafa Ali will be on The Bump this week!

-Stanford wraps things up and we are done this week. Thanks for reading!