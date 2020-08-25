411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Keith Lee on His RAW Debut, Shayna on Teaming With Nia, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.24.20

-Welcome to your weekly RAW Talk Report and this week, like last, we have fall-out from a go home RAW as we have another PPV this weekend. Let’s get to it!

-Charly Caruso is back and welcomes us to the show, and she is joined by her co-host, R-Truth. They are in the THUNDERDOME! Charly brings up that the 24/7 Title changed hands and unfortunately Truth doesn’t have it anymore. Truth talks about not being focused because it was his first time in THE THUDERDOME and there wasn’t any rain. Charly asks him how cool it was to be in THE THUNDEROME and Truth says it wasn’t cold at all. This man is a national treasure! They talk about Retribution and Charly asks about their motives and Truth says it’s clearly to beat up people.

-Dolph Ziggler is our first guest and Truth is a fan of his jacket. Ziggler mentions it cost $7000 and Truth says he would have to put that on payments. Ziggler talks about RAW Underground and how he is able to do things he hasn’t done since breaking records at Kent State. Ziggler has had this urge to get gritty and break people down. He has known Lashley for a long time and should have know better than to think of him as a friend. Ziggler wants to get right back in the fight with Lashley and hopes he is listening. He was focused on choking someone out tonight and he got knocked down, but got right back up. He is a loner and does his own thing. He does this on his own because we all know what he can do. Truth is a fan of this serious and aggressive Dolph. Ziggler brings up the time Truth shouted out the wrong city and Truth says that’s old news. Dolph wants to see the Hurt Business walking in the back with no cameras around and we will see what happens. He then tells Truth that he has his back and all 3 give fist bumps as Truth calls them The 3 Musketeers.

-Shayna Baszler is next and last time she nearly lost it because of Truth’s actions. We get a pay-off to their running joke on this show as to what sauce is better on fish. Shayna brings out some Avocado Mayo and then some Hot Sauce to mix together. Truth asks if the fish was farm raised and she tells him it was from catering. Truth is reluctant to try the sauce and nearly gags when he tries it. Truth says it’s too runny and needs more composure to it. “The taste okey doked me.” Charly wants to use the sauce as an analogy and Truth shoots back, “she doesn’t have an allergy.” Again, national treasure! We see Shayna slap Nia in the face from earlier. Shayna and Nia each feel they deserved a shot at the RAW Women’s Title. Charly is behind the idea of them teaming together and going after the Women’s Tag Titles. Shayna doesn’t like Nia, but knows how tough she is. They will focus their aggression towards Bayley/Sasha on Sunday to win the Tag Titles. Shayna will use this as a way to elevate herself to where she needs to go.

-Ziggler is back out as he tells Truth that Tozawa is close by with the 24/7 Title so he is out and Ziggler is our new co-host.

-Our final guest is the newest addition to RAW: Keith Lee. Ziggler brings up that Keith showed up and went for the top dog in Orton. Ziggler follows up that he is a fan of Keith even though he doesn’t watch wrestling. Keith brings up that he has an associate in Drew McIntyre. Dolph slides in that he used to be friends with Drew as well. Charly asks Keith if he should possibly crawl before he runs, and Keith says he will answer the question. He had to watch his friend get loaded into an ambulance and he wants Payback on Sunday. Charly asks how he prepares for Sunday and Keith says he does what he knows: picking up heavy things and putting them back down. Ziggler is a fan of Keith’s style as he is calculating and smooth much like Orton. They joke that people in the back like Keith though. Keith mentions his job is to be a roadblock on Sunday and Ziggler brings up that if Keith wins the target gets bigger on his back. Keith is going to send a message for himself and for Drew and perhaps he can get a WWE Title match out of this. Dolph gushes as he says he is a fan and has only known Keith for two minutes. Keith tells us the idea of limitless is to be better than you were the day before and to grind to get to where you want to be. They wish Keith the best of luck on Sunday and we’re out!

-Fun and easy show as Truth and Charly are becoming great together. Dolph was fine here as well and easily can fill in as guest host as needed. Baszler continues to show more charisma and Keith came off good as well. Thanks for reading!