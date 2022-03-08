411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Miz Calls Logan Paul a Natural, Damian Priest Explains His Actions

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03.07.22

-The Triple Threat Tag Match on RAW tonight was a banger and it was nice seeing them open with the match and give it a lot of time. Now to the fallout from tonight’s show. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. We are told Peter Rosenberg will be joining us later. Jackie wants to get right to it and Kevin Owens threw out the challenge for Steve Austin to join The KO Show at WrestleMania. Camp mentions it has been 19 years since Austin had a match, but has had appearances since. That was kind of weird as it’s like they want to promote this as his first match in nearly 20 years, but they can’t do that.

-Headlines: RK-Bro regained the RAW Tag Titles. Jerry Lawler, in a Browns’ jersey, asks Miz and Logan Paul if they think Cleveland should host WrestleMania. That gives Miz a chance to heel on his hometown as apparently “winners leave Cleveland.” Jackie mentions that what Miz said weren’t lies and Camp calls her a Cleveland hater.

-Sarah is backstage with The Miz and he mentions he has been waiting for years to hear that respect. He loves Cleveland as he grew up here, but he became a success and had to leave. He makes a good point that Cleveland doesn’t have a dome, so how can they host WrestleMania. Miz calls Logan a natural as he is picking things up immediately and he promises this match will be incredible.

-Peter Rosenberg joins the show and he calls Cleveland a dump. What Miz said was true and the people in Cleveland couldn’t take it. Camp still feels that Cleveland would be a fine site to host WrestleMania in the future. I’ve been to that stadium quite a few times and it’s just not going to happen. They have a discussion about Rosenberg’s dogs barking in the background and tie it to them became fans of Cleveland since they have The Dawg Pound.

-Back with the sensational moonsault into a RKO that Gable and Orton pulled off. That was fantastic and then Riddle steals the pin to recapture the Tag Titles. I assume AA wants a rematch, but The Street Profits are probably due for a shot as well. So either a Triple Threat at Mania or perhaps AA get their rematch on RAW heading to Mania and then RK-Bro faces The Profits at Mania. Now the question is what’s left for Rollins?

-We join Rhea/Liv vs. Zelina/Carmella in progress. Liv and Rhea get the win and are added to the Tag Title Match at WrestleMania. It seems Liv for Brutality is the name for this team. Liv is freaking out at the idea of figuring out there gear for Mania. Liv: “Do you want to wear black?”

-WrestleMania commercial. The Pat McAfee narrated one.

-Back with Edge explaining his actions as what he did last week was to help AJ Styles. Edge has fallen in love with this new version of himself and is just channeling a whole new vibe.

-AJ vs Edge will be on WrestleMania Sunday and we are informed AJ has a severe neck contusion. Camp thinks this is a level Edge has needed to get to as this is the Edge than can beat AJ Styles.

-Balor vs. Theory is interrupted by Damian Priest as we are just waiting for that match to be announced for Mania. Theory makes sure to hit Balor with A Town Down and takes a selfie.

-Damian Priest is backstage with Kevin Patrick. He tells KP that he explained his actions last week. He was the Guardian Angel and the fans started booing and broke that Angle. Now he is going to destroy everyone’s favorites.

-Peter Rosenberg is back and he thinks this is just who Edge is. He has shown this side of him many times over the years and he is most comfortable with this version. Camp is shocked we haven’t seen this Edge until now. Jackie asks about the legacy of AJ if he can beat Edge at WrestleMania. Rosenberg mentions that AJ got to WWE late and yet has racked up accolades and championships and this would just be another feather in his cap. The opposite is asked about what happens to Edge if he loses and they wonder how far that sets Edge off the deep end. He has already suffered Championship losses and another loss may have him questioning what he is doing.

-They talk Damian Priest and Rosenberg has run into tough guys named Damian in The Bronx. He knows the chaos Priest can cause. Rosenberg takes his leave.

-Before wrapping things up Jackie asks again if Stone Cold will take Owens’ up on his offer. She then wraps things up as she tells Camp she is going to chug a beer.

-We had barking dogs, and Jackie wanting to chug beers. It was a party this week! Thanks for reading!