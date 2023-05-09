411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Mustafa Ali on His Winning Streak, Matt Riddle Talks Gunther, More

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie mentions that with Backlash over, the new rosters post draft are officially in effect.

-A graphic shows the 6 RAW and 6 SmackDown Wrestlers that are involved in the World Heavyweight Title Tournament. To the video as Seth Rollins wins the first match of the Tournament by pinning Nakamura in a match also involving Damian Priest. That one was pretty easy to call, so no surprises there.

-To the video as later in the show Cody Rhodes seemingly had his triple threat match won, but Brock Lesnar (with stitches in his head) returned and gave Cody The F5 on the floor which let Finn Balor get the win over Miz. Brock puts Cody through the announce table with another F5 and then challenges Cody to a fight at Night of Champions.

-Jackie notes she has never been more terrified of Brock Lesnar than what she saw from him tonight. Camp agrees and it is pretty cool who scarier someone looks with stitches in their head and bruises on their face. Cody did accept the challenge later in the night.

-To the video as we see highlights from Otis vs. Mustafa Ali. Otis gets caught up in an argument between Maxine and Gable and it costs him as Ali gets the 045 for the win.

-Mustafa Ali is backstage with Byron and he is quite happy with the win streak he is riding. Ali says being a free agent has been pretty sweet and he doesn’t want to mention the win streak or who he has been beating Alpha Academy. He wants to focus on the love and support he is getting from the fans. He can show up on any brand and will have fans thinking more positive Ali.

-NXT tomorrow night sees the Tournament to crown a new Woman’s Champion begin.

-To the video as Trish Stratus goes Shawn Michaels in Montreal with a fake-out of Becky Lynch appearing. Unlike Bret though, Becky does eventually show up and she decks Trish and sends her packing with a Bex-ploder.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Becky vs. Trish and Camp notes Trish bringing up Becky’s daughter was the wrong idea. Jackie will stand up for her fellow Canadian, but Trish has to learn to take it after she dishes it out.

Liv Morgan and Raquel are backstage, and they have a Title defense this Friday on SmackDown against Damage CTRL. If they win there, they get Chelsea and Sonya next week. Raquel notes they know that Sonya and Chelsea are all bark and no bite. Watch Them as they will leave Friday and then Monday as Tag Team Champions.

-Camp and Jackie discuss the Tag Title Match on Friday and how this is a different pairing with Damage CTRL as it is Dakota and Bayley. Camp is a fan of Raquel and Liv being fighting champions. Titles being defended is a good thing!

-To the video as Zoey Stark made her RAW debut and got a win over Nikki Cross.

-To the video as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens got a win over Imperium. The big story is that GUNTHER makes his RAW debut next week. GUNTHER needs to be World Heavyweight Champion before the end of the year.

-Camp notes that GUNTHER will get Imperium straight after this loss. Camp teases us all by discussing Kevin Owens vs. GUNTHER. SIGN ME UP!

-Matt Riddle is backstage with Cathy and he admits is a little broken up over the loss to The Bloodline. He went to the beach the next day and realized things would be ok. He mentions GUNTHER and The IC Title. Sure, why not? GUNTHER vs. Riddle would be a fine first feud for GUNTHER on RAW.

-Camp discusses Riddle and how he may be better off focusing on singles titles right now.

-To the video where Seth Rollins and Finn Balor did battle in the semis of the World Title Tournament. Great callback to their Universal Title Match from seven years ago as Balor gives Seth a Powerbomb on the security wall. Seth gets a couple Stomps and he is off the finals at Night of Champions. Again, not surprising as Seth seemed like the odds of favorite to win the entire tournament.

-We see the SmackDown bracket as it will be Edge vs. Rey vs. AJ Styles (OH MAN) and Austin Theory vs. Lashley vs. Sheamus. Now these two matches are a wide open compared to what we got from RAW. I think I may go with AJ and Lashley and then AJ to make The Finals.

-Quick plug for The Bump as they will have Shotzi and Mia Yim as guests. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.