411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: MVP Talks Retribution, The Street Profits Threaten Garza & Andrade

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.17.20

-It’s Monday and we have RAW fallout as we head to SummerSlam this week and Payback apparently a week later. Not going to lie but I am kind of curious and excited to see what the WWE has in store with this ThunderDome setup and at worst it gives us a change of pace from the PC. Now for RAW Talk, let’s get to it!

-Uh oh, the comments section isn’t going to be happy as Charly is missing this week and Kayla Braxton is hosting. She is joined by Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe. It’s the Braxton/Saxton connection and as I type that Kayla mentions her and Byron wanted to work together for quite some time to get Brax and Sax going. Joe mentions that people like car crashes. Nice!

-They turn their attention to the close of the show with Orton attacking Shawn Michaels and quickly hitting the punt because he knew Drew would be coming for the save. Drew still got there late, but got to toss Randy around the ringside area for a bit before eating the RKO to send us home for SummerSlam. Byron feels that Orton is going to win on Sunday and Joe thinks the Champ will be up for the challenge.

-MVP is out as our first guest as Kayla mentions The Hurt Business won a title, lost a title, and then won it back. Kayla wants to know MVP’s strategy (it has to be a running joke on this show at this point) and MVP rightly tells her that would be stupid to reveal. He wants Charly back, but she’s asked the same question at least twice in the last few weeks. MVP says nobody in The Hurt Business is intimidated and then threatens Byron. Beating up Byron might turn MVP face! He tells Byron he will smack spit out of his mouth as Joe tries to play peace keeper though he admits he wouldn’t let Byron disrespect him either. Joe is great as he plays up MVP’s ego while also asking the questions in a way that throws the blame on his other broadcast partners. MVP tells us that Apollo is the one with the ego and he doesn’t know how this business works, so he will learn about The Hurt Business. MVP is asked what’s next for The Hurt Business and he says “the world.” They discuss Retribution and MVP mentions they don’t show up when Apollo, Ricochet, Ali, and Cedric are around. Joe then throws Byron under the bus and MVP jumps on that as he points out Byron may have an ax to grind as he replaced him on Main Event. MVP is disgusted by another one of Kayla’s questions and calls Joe a saint for putting up with this every week.

-Byron sarcastically thanks Joe for backing him and Joe tells him he is welcome. Joe is fantastic! Lana and Natalya are out next and they have a dog with them. Sweet! Nattie tells us she has more wins that any other female in WWE history. They share their #BOAT movement and the dog is Lana’s emotional support dog. They are working to build up their Tik-Tok and we are told the dog is named Joy. Lana puts Mickie over as an incredible in ring performer, but Nattie is the greatest of all time. Mickie doesn’t evolve and has no clue what Tik-Tok is. Nattie works in that her cat (take a drink) has more followers than Mickie. Lana tells us Nattie is the leader as she is a workhorse with all the reality TV, social media performers, and victories inside the ring. They just get each other! Nattie calls Lana one of the greatest female wrestlers in the world and we just haven’t seen it yet. One final #BOAT and they are out.

-Rolling along as the RAW Tag Champions, the Street Profits, are out next. Kayla asks if they have the momentum and Montez says absolutely though he questions what kind of question that is. That happens a lot on this show! Byron asks if Montez is 100% and he says he is mentally, but isn’t sure if he is there physically yet. This is more than the RAW Tag Titles as Angel and Andrade went personal. Byron covers that Bianca showed up and attacked Zelina at her home. Montez gives her a shout-out and tells her that he loves her. That’s why this match is personal and come SummerSlam they are going to beat those boys down. Joe mentions that Dawkins is quiet which can’t be a good thing. Dawkins says he is pissed off and focused. They are going to mess them boys up as the smoke is coming at SummerSlam. I like angry Dawkins! Byron brings up that he has known the SP since they walked into the PC and Joe apologizes to them for that. Again, Joe is great! Can I get Joe and Truth co-hosting together? Montez gets heated as he mentions he was poisoned and yet is trying to have a civil conversation. I mean the man is right and I am glad to see emotion from both of them. As he said, he was poisoned and that should have them both ready to fight.

-That wraps up this week and it was a fine show. Kayla was a little rough but shows like this take some time to get into a groove as a host directing traffic. Charly found it just like Renee did previously. Byron was the punching bag as you would expect and Joe was great as always. He doesn’t bring the off the wall, craziness of Truth but has some great one liners while also having the respect of the guests that show up. All the guests made the most of their time and I found it all to be enjoyable. Thanks for reading!