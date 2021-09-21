411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley on Winning Tag Gold, Jeff Hardy on His US Title Shot, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 09.20.21

-Now that was a high quality HOSS FIGHT! Just great stuff from Roman, Lashley and Big E. Let’s get to it!

-We see the end of RAW as Roman survives the awesomeness of the Triple Threat Match. Scott Stanford welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They start from the start as The Bloodline vs New Day was also good stuff and a pissed off Lashley destroying all 6 men was also great. Then the Main Event was Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat and it was glorious!

-Stanford runs down some of the match at Extreme Rules: SD Tag Titles: Usos vs. Street Profits; Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor and it’s an Extreme Rules match. About time they added that stipulation to one of the matches. I mean, the show is called Extreme Rules. Camp won’t pick against Roman.

-Doudrop smashed Eva Marie as we see the close of that match. Which was nearly the entire match.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage at RAW and he is with Doupdrop. She mentions Eva Marie has treated her like garbage and after kicking her ass two straight times, she should be leaving her alone. Doudrop then teaches KP the Doudrop dance and then Stanford and Camp try it as well.

-Commercials!

-They finally pulled the trigger as Super Brutality are the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. It was certainly time for a change and Rhea and Nikki A.S.H should be good in the role of bouncing between both brands. Nikki also becomes first woman to win the titles for a 3rd time. Stanford mentions people want to compare them to RK-Bro, but this is different as they have a mutual respect for each other.

-KP is backstage with the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, Super Brutality and they are both proud and happy. KP brings up they are an unlikely duo. Rhea says she wasn’t about the team from the start, but Nikki has grown on her. She is now happy they are holding the tag titles. Nikki jokes that Rhea is soft deep, deep down inside. They then debate the eternal question of if pineapple is good in pizza. KP and Rhea say yes and Nikki is grossed out by it. KP congratulates them and throws to Stanford and Camp who don’t want to get into the pineapple on pizza debate.

-Randy and AJ do the Spider-Man meme before Orton pins AJ….again. Camp and Stanford discuss the continued issues between the two teams.

-Commercials!

-Back as we touch on Shayna finally being unleashed as she choke out Nia in victory and then crippled her while also showing some decent acting skills. Nia sold it great and it actually made Nia sympathetic to the crowd. WWE hitting a lot of things tonight I have been waiting on and this is one of them. Again, let Shayna loose!

-Next Jeff Hardy pins Sheamus to get into The US Title Match at Extreme Rules. Now it’s a Triple Threat match and the crowd loved Hardy getting the win because he is basically over for the rest of his life. Priest and Sheamus will be guests of The Bump this week.

-Back to RAW as KP is standing by with Jeff Hardy. He says he feels like he in on top of the world and when you think of Extreme you think of The Hardy Boyz and you think of Jeff Hardy. He remembers when he beat Jinder for The US Title made him a Grand Slam Champion. He isn’t sure what that means, but he is stoked to be 44 years old and doing what he loves. That’s actually crazy he is only 44 as he has been a star in WWE since 99. and was a jobber years before that. You sometimes forget how young he was when he started.

-Camp reads a tweet from Sheamus as apparently Jeff broke his nose again.

-Stanford goes over more matches for Extreme Rules: RAW Women’s Title: Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte; SD Tag Titles: Usos vs Profits; SD Women’s: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair; Extreme Rules: Universal Title: Reigns/Demon.

-Camp is leaning towards Charlotte and then we get one last Doudrop dance and we are out this week.

-Just your normal RAW Talk which is fine. They added any final touches for Extreme Rules as far as RAW is concerned and it seems no WWE Title Match at the PPV which is fine as Reigns and Demon are more than capable of closing things. Thanks for reading!