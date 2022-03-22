411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Pat McAfee Talks RAW Debut, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 03.21.22

-We start with the opening of RAW with glass shattering and that familiar pop but it’s only Kevin Owens trolling everyone as he is dressed like Stone Cold. Camp mentions it has been done before in Chicago (Heyman).

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be joining the show later. They continue to discuss KO trolling the fans with his Stone Cold impersonation.

-Headlines: Street Profits are rolling into Mania, Becky Lynch is all business, and Seth Rollins has lost his mind as his story of not having a path to Mania continues.

-We see highlights of RK-Bro vs Alpha Academy and Riddle gets the pin on Gable. Otis attacks, but The Street Profits make the save and then beat down Riddle to build towards the triple threat at Mania. Good for Gable getting on the Mania card and recovering from Shorty G.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Street Profits and Ford is singing, “We’re going to the ship.” Nice! Speaking of nice, the Street Profits “Chicago Bulls” jerseys are sweet. They dropped everyone tonight and they want the smoke. Kevin tells us that he wants what the Profits are having.

-JBL loves the attitude of The Profits and puts over how you can make a legacy at WrestleMania. Camp talks about how much a great tag match at Mania can make a career and how big it can be to win or defend a title at WrestleMania. JBL gives the edge to RK-Bro because of Randy Orton and his experience. He compares what Gable has done with Otis to what Jimmy Hart did with Earthquake and Paul Ellering did with The Road Warriors.

-Carmella and Queen Zelina and Pat McAfee still to come!

-Lesnar/Reigns WrestleMania commercial!

-Back with Becky Lynch cutting a promo in the ring as she apparently sold her soul to keep her title. Bianca doesn’t want to lose her soul, but Bianca would sell her soul every day and twice on Monday. Becky then quotes the Bible and promises to show Bianca if she makes it to Mania.

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Camp talks about Bianca’s injury and he doesn’t know if she will be 100% by Mania.

-Next they discuss the Woman’s Tag Division as we now have a Fatal 4 Way as Shayna and Nattie were added last Friday. Tonight Shayna/Nattie faced off with Rhea/Liv and Shayna gets the pin on Liv while Corey and Carmella flirt with each other. All things work out though as Carmella and Zelina get back on the same page as they take out the other 4 women on the show tonight.

-Queen Zelina and Carmella are backstage and are asked about the idea they would part ways. They take turns complementing each other and Carmella flexes to show her muscles. They are focused as all they are about are their tag titles. They are off to celebrate with champagne.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-The Undertake is Hall of Fame bound! I assume more names are going to be announced soon.

-Back with Edge blasting AJ Styles with a chair to build their match while also screwing over Rollins. Seth then flips out and starts tearing apart the ring side area and promises RAW won’t happen next week unless he gets his WrestleMania moment. Credit to Camp for name dropping Wade Barrett in regards to the ringside area being destroyed.

-Talk turns to Balor/Theory with Pat McAfee on commentary. Pat is great! Balor gets the win as I am still waiting for them to announce Balor/Priest at Mania and and something for Ricochet and his IC Title as well actually.

-Pat McAfee is backstage with Sarah and he is honored to be part of RAW for the first time. McAfee puts over huge which is nice to see as he mentions he beat the dog crop out of “that bum Austin Theory.” He takes credit for being in Theory’s head and mentions he is just a lowly commentator. He is preparing day and night for this match at Mania and offers another congrats to Balor on his win. He then gives a shout-out to RAW Talk. Again, McAfee is great!

-JBL is back and puts over McAfee and knows he is playing mind games with Theory. He thinks Theory may be out of his depth as far as playing mental games with McAfee, but inside the ring he has the advantage. Jackie feels Pat has everything to gain and Theory has the most to lose.

-Finally, we end with talk about Seth Rollins. JBL puts over The Shield and how Rollins built and destroyed it. He feels a desperate Rollins is a very dangerous one. He thinks Rollins will figure out a way to get to WrestleMania. Camp mentions this whole Rollins ordeal has been a beautiful disaster. He then questions what Rollins is going to do next week.

-JBL takes his leave and then they plug Roman/Brock both being on RAW next week. That is the final RAW before Mania and it is Pittsburgh and sadly, I won’t be there as hard with work the next morning. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-One show closer to WrestleMania. Thanks for reading!