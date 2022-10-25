411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: R-Truth on His Win over The Miz, Riddle on A Partnership with Elias, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 10.24.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They start with the return of Nikki Cross as the run of Nikki A.S.H has ended. Also Omos smashed 4 men to continue his recent put to get ready for Braun at Crown Jewel. Also also, Corbin gets another win and is 2-0 since having JBL by his side.

-To the video where Elias returned to the ring and got the win over Chad Gable. Otis attacks and Riddle makes the save.

-Riddle and his bongos are backstage with Cathy. He points out there is only one Randy, so he won’t say what he has with Elias is a budding romance, but he had to save his other bro. Riddle is going to practice hitting his BONG and gets Cathy to hit it as well.

-Camp notes that there is never a dull moment with Riddle and that he is never too high or too low. I don’t know about that first part. Camp and Jackie make Step-Brother references.

-Next they discuss Omos/Braun and we get video of Omos destroying 4 jobbers.

-Jackie covers the issues Miz is having with Lumis and how this all lead to R-Truth getting involved over a miscommunication. To the video as Truth gets a win in his hometown thanks to a distraction for Gargano.

-The National Treasure himself, R-Truth is backstage as he makes his way back on the show he used to co-host. I miss those days! Truth tells us he was Awesome in his win tonight. He is going to have some Mac-N-Cheese and then he will find out the secret Miz has.

-Jackie wants more Truth and Camp notes just talking to Truth makes one a happier person.

-To the video as we get highlights from Corbin’s win over Gargano thanks to interference from JBL.

-Jackie and Camp discuss all things Gargano: his loss to Corbin, his needling The Miz. Next week Johnny will blow the whistle on Miz’s secret.

-To the video as Nikki Cross got involved in Bianca/Bayley. She takes out Bianca which lets Bayley pick up the win. Nikki attacks Bayley after the bell just to make sure we all know crazy Nikki Cross is back.

-Jackie and Camp discuss motives for Nikki.

-To the video as Austin Theory gets a rare win as he knocks off Mustafa Ali. Rollins tries to pick the bones and it leads to a brawl between the two with Ali getting the best of the brawl.

-Mustafa Ali is backstage with Byron Saxton. Ali doesn’t see how he can become US Champion because Seth won’t stop running from him. He is the problem Seth Rollins can’t solve.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Ali/Rollins.

