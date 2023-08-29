411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Raquel Rodriguez Talks Payback with Rhea Ripley, More

-Becky Lynch breaking down while holding the armband with Bray on it at the end of RAW was heartbreaking. It was another emotional night for the WWE as they continue to remember Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Let’s get to it!

-We start with video of what we just watch on RAW as Becky Lynch hits a Man-handle Slam through a table on Zoey Stark. That is enough for the pin!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. This Saturday in Pittsburgh (still not sure if I am going yet) it’s Lynch vs. Trish in a Steel Cage.

-Also, on RAW, Damian Priest gets a win over Sami Zayn thanks to help from JD. Also, The Viking Raiders get a win over New Day.

-To the video as Rhea Ripley cuts a promo on Raquel Rodriguez. They face each other this Saturday at Payback in Pittsburgh. Raquel heads out and the fight is on! Raquel throws Rhea all over the ring, and hits a sick clothesline to send Rhea packing.

-Jackie Redmond (rocking the denim) is backstage with Raquel Rodriguez. She notes Rhea may have the numbers game thanks to Rhea taking out Liv. Saturday it’s Payback for Liv and Payback for Raquel.

-Megan and Camp discuss Rhea vs. Raquel!

-This Saturday at Payback in Pittsburgh it’s Rollins defending against Nakamura.

-To the video as Bronson Reed attacked Tommaso Ciampa before their match, but Ciampa still wants to fight. They beat the stuffing out of each other and Ciampa gets the win off an awkward cover. That was kind of ugly!

-Ciampa is backstage with Byron Saxton. Ciampa, sounding like he is losing his voice, won’t make excuses for how the last few weeks have gone. As each day passes, he feels more like himself. He wants everyone to line up and he will right the wrongs. He believes it and wants people to doubt him. “I live to prove people wrong.”

-To the video as the show started with a match between Sami Zayn and Damian Priest. JD shows up and messes with Sami which lets Priest hit South of Heaven for the win. Priest has no time for JD though and shoves him on his ass. JD then eats a Stunner from KO and a Helluva Kick from Zayn.

-This Saturday at Payback in Pittsburgh it’s a Steel City Street Fight for the Tag Titles with KO and Sami defending against Priest and Balor. Sweet! Cage Match! Street Fight! Sure, the card looks like a B PPV with the lack of Bloodline and Cody wrestling, but I’ll take some gimmick matches to juice the card. It will also be nice to see The World Title finally Main Event a PPV/PLE.

-Megan hypes up Rollins vs. Nakamura and we head to the video as Seth cuts a go home promo. Beautiful touch by Seth as he had The Fiend side plates on his World Title. EVIL Nakamura video pops up on the screen and then he attacks Rollins from behind. Head kick to a seated Rollins leaves him laying! EVIL Nakamura is awesome!

-Camp and Megan discuss Seth vs. Nakamura and how Nakamura has been a step ahead of Seth at every turn so far. Camp drops in a Jan 4th reference in a nice touch.

-To the video as Gable and Ludwig have a fun match. I am annoyed Gunther/Gable II isn’t happening at Payback. I really wanted to see GUNTHER live for the first time. No winner as Vinci gets involved. That brings in Otis, but GUNTHER turns the tide. Gable is able to get an ankle-lock on Chad, but Imperium squashes that and GUNTHER drops Chad with a powerbomb.

-Next week on RAW it is GUNTHER vs. Gable. If GUNTHER gets by that match, he will break The Honky Tonk Man’s record.

-To the video as The Viking Raiders get a win over New Day. McRiddle are ringside and Ivar puts Kofi through Drew and Riddle. Drew is pissed and starts throwing furniture and hits Woods right in the face. Ragnorok finishes Kofi as The VR get a needed win.

-McRiddle (Drew still isn’t sold on the name) is backstage with Byron. He tells McRiddle they will face The Viking Raiders in a Tornado Tag Match next week on RAW. Sweet! Riddle took notes and then asks Drew “what’s a tornado tag.” Drew says they will go out and have some drinks in Memphis and he will explain the plan to Riddle. Poor Byron isn’t invited!

-Megan and Camp run down the Payback Card: Rollins/Nakamura (World Title), Lynch/Trish (Cage Match), Mysterio/Theory (US Title), Waller Effect with Cody Rhodes, LA Knight/Miz, Rhea/Raquel (Women’s World Title), KO and Sami/Balor and Priest (Tag Titles: Steel City Street Fight).

-Plug for The Bump: Dirty Prison Dom, Nakamura, and Paul Heyman!

-We close with Megan and Camp bringing up Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt! Thanks for reading!

-In Memory: Terry Funk (1944-2023); Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda (1987-2023)!