411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rhea Wants Her Title Back, Damian Priest Mentions Becky Lynch, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.26.21

-We start where RAW ended as Charlotte Flair counters the crossbody of Nikki A.S.H to get the win. Then Nikki cuts a loser promo talking about how she almost won, which is a weird flex as she is the Champion. She challenges Charlotte to a rematch next week and Charlotte accepts before beating Nikki down to continue to make her look like a loser. Now, I am all for building up a bully heel to lose, but the worry is Nikki doesn’t get her revenge.

-Kayla Braxton and Matt Camp are in studio as this death of a new format continues. They go over the RAW Talk Headlines including what we just saw with Nikki and Charlotte. They move on to Damian Priest beating Sheamus to maybe one day give him the chance to be considered for a match for The US Title. Lot of champions losing around here! Thankfully, The RAW Tag Champs continued to roll as they pinned The Viking Raiders. The build towards their showdown with RK-Bro started and I am all for that. Should be a great pop when Orton finally returns!

-Kevin Patrick is in KC with The RAW Tag Champs. KP asks what their motive was for attacking Riddle and AJ says he didn’t have one. He just doesn’t like the guy and is annoyed Riddle always carries around Gummy Bears. It seems AJ is about Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish. AJ was happy to see Omos destroy Riddle’s scooter. It seems AJ is Phenomenal and Omos is great.

-Back to WWE Studios as they banter about what AJ had to say.

-Drew vs Jinder continues as WWE is marketing “Drew is Gonna Kill You” as a chant now. That’s a little edgier than we usually get from PG WWE. It was catchier when fans would chant it for Joe, but it works well enough.

-As mentioned Damian Priest pinned Sheamus tonight as we see the finish of the match while Kayla and Matt talk about it.

-Kayla throws to KP in KC and he has Damian Priest with him. Priest feels great and his goal when he came to RAW was to make his name stand forever. He needs something he can hold and brag about and a championship gets him there. He puts over wrestling in front of the crowd on RAW for the first time. He grew up in The Bronx and always had to scratch and claw for what he needed. He name drops Becky Lynch in reference to people he knows from Ireland that are badder than Sheamus. He loves to work hard and play hard and will make his name live forever.

-Kayla and Matt discuss.

-We see Lashley destroy Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a handicap match as he sends a message to Goldberg. At this point give me Lashley vs Reigns in an ultimate hoss fight!

-Kayla and Matt talk all things Lashley and Goldberg.

-We go back to the beginning as see the show closer with Charlotte pinning Nikki and then attacking her after the match.

-Back to KC as Sarah Schreiber has Rhea Ripley with her. Rhea is excited for The Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam. She is also excited for Nikki, but at the same time she wants her Championship back. She mentions that Charlotte has a dull record in Triple Threat Matches. Rhea is the best, The Nightmare, and will shatter their dreams. She knows Nikki believes in herself as she has worked hard to be where she is. She believes in Nikki, but this is her time now and she will brutalize her. She also puts over how great it is to be back with fans again.

-One last time back to Kayla and Matt who discuss The RAW Women’s Title Match and then wrap things up.

-This format just sucks the life out of this show.