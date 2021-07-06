411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Rhea Ripley, Ricochet and New Day Hype Money in The Bank

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.05.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by his co-host, R-Truth. Truth is bummed because Tozawa got away from him again. We see footage from earlier if Truth nearly winning back the title as KP asks Truth why he couldn’t hold him down. KP then makes some old jokes which doesn’t endear him to Truth.

-Moments ago Kofi pinned MVP to win the match for New Day as they continue the march towards Money in The Bank. KP is rolling with Lashley at MITB and Truth tells him he will make sure Kofi knows when he appears on the show tonight.

-Also we saw Riddle pinning AJ Styles thanks to a distraction from The Viking Raiders. 3MB exploded tonight when Drew McIntyre pinned Jinder Mahal, but Mahal got his heat back by stealing Drew’s sword. Well, that’s certainly a feud!

-Guest List: Ricochet, Rhea Ripley, and New Day!

-SummerSlam is in Vegas. And on a Saturday!

-Money in The Bank is 13 days away!

-RAW Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, is out as our first guest. Rhea says she feels great as she got to hit Charlotte with a crutch tonight. She calls it just fun and entertaining. She is living rent free in Rhea’s head. KP points out Rhea has never beaten Charlotte in a 1 on 1 match. Truth tries to get KP under control as Rhea mentions she is the champion and KP has never done anything. Truth: “except cost me my Title.” KP asks Rhea for her game plan and Rhea crushes him for asking that question every time she is on the show. KP tells her Charlotte isn’t watching and Truth says there is no reason for Rhea to shows her cards and then he breaks Rhea by shouting out “Uno, Go Fish, Yahtzee.” Rhea says she is going to walk into MITB and defeat Charlotte Flair. She threatens to slap KP and Truth asks her not to, as they need KP for the next 2 guests. Truth apologizes to Rhea for KP’s behavior as she takes her leave.

-SmackDown commercial as Edge vs Reigns continues!

-WWE Superstars want you to do your part and get vaccinated!

-Ricochet is our next guest and it’s good to see him back on this show. Truth is happy to see his dawg and Ricochet immediately calls out KP for questioning why Truth couldn’t beat Tozawa. Truth then makes the Richard O’Shea joke which cracks a smile from Ricochet. Nice! They show footage of Morrison getting the win by count-out thanks to Miz blocking Ricochet from getting back in the ring. Ricochet mentions this is his 2nd MITB match and points out they had a surprise entrant win that one: Brock Lesnar. Next week Ricochet gets Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere match and that could be a banger if they let them loose. They may destroy parts of The ThunderDome. Ricochet promises to use Miz’s wheelchair as a battering ram if needed. He continues that he will do whatever it takes to win at MITB. He is excited to have fans back in the building as someone like him feeds off a live crowd. He knows it will be a party when they get fans back in the building.

-New Day is out before Ricochet takes his leave as they exchange pleasantries.

-WWE is back on the road!

-NXT Great American Bash commercial. Cole/O’Reilly II! Tomorrow Night against Game 1 of the NBA Finals I believe.

-Back with New Day and they are always great playing off Truth. Kofi says what happened tonight is a sign of things to come. They make fun of KP for picking Bobby and say they understand as he is a rookie. They make fun of MVP for limping down to the ring and getting into the ring with The Greatest Tag Team of All Time. Kofi refers to Lashley as Bob now because he is slipping. Woods calls them fools for challenging the GOAT Tag Team. They are on a different level and a different stratosphere. That gives Woods a chance to shout-out Trish, which Kofi appreciates. Kofi brings up that Big E is always with them no matter what brand he is on. Woods points out that Kofi has been WWE Champion, and that means he can do it again. Woods says that they are going to be back in front of fans, so they will have more money to buy another table if Kofi breaks this one standing on it. They are both buzzing to have fans back and want the fans to put their hands on the screen as they can feel them. It’s the power and when we see New Day live we will feel it even more. We will also feel it at SummerSlam, St Valentine Day’s Massacre, NXT In Your House, and even NXT Great American Bash. Kofi wants to consume the people as KP starts to break. Truth: “Cherry pie? What you want?” Someone needs to give Rock a shout-out with all this pie talk. We get the disturbing image of KP humping the air as New Day go through their “WWE Champion,” spiel. Woods wants the camera to check out his “Shock The System” shorts and that just makes me miss UE’s theme song. We go off the air with Kofi still talking. New Day basically has free reign to do whatever they want and that’s how you explain that last segment.

-This show wasn’t boring thanks to all the guests either being feisty in dealing with KP or having a blast with Truth. Sometimes that’s wall I want from this show. Thanks for reading!