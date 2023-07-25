411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ricochet Talks Logan Paul, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.24.23

-Megan Morant (hero) welcomes us to the show and she thanks everyone for all the kind words and well wishes. For those who haven’t followed along, Megan has been out after donating one of her kidneys. Matt Camp is here as well!

-Headlines: Judgment Day Dominance, The Man Gets Her Rematch!

-To the video as Ricochet calls Logan Paul an arrogant little prick. Good promo from Ricochet, that gets interrupted by Logan Paul who blasts Ricochet from behind. Paul talks too much trash and ends up eating a superkick and then a standing Shooting Star Press. That match should be a lot of fun!

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Ricochet! He notes he was happy that Logan accepted his invitation to show up tonight, but he kept him waiting all night. That’s cool though as he finally accepted the challenge and just like tonight, Logan will be the one laying knocked out on the canvas.

-Camp and Megan discuss Paul vs. Ricochet and Camp thinks Logan Paul needs this win more. They are going to try to do some crazy stuff and I am here for it! Big time spot for Ricochet as well and I hope he takes advantage of the spot.

-Brock Lesnar returns next week on RAW!

-Matt Riddle and Bronson Reed still to come!

-SummerSlam: 13 Days! Detroit! Ford Field!

-To the video as Bronson Reed and Ciampa do battle and Reed gets the win thanks to a distraction from Nakamura.

-Bronson Reed is backstage with Jackie and his confidence level is big. He keeps racking up win after win and he tells Ciampa to bring even more next time. He is Big Bronson Reed!

-To the video as Sami Zayn challenged Dirty Prison Dom for the NXT North American Championship. Kevin Owens and Judgment Day get kicked to the back. Judgment Day do a number on KO which leads to Sami getting distracted and Dom gets the roll-up for the win. Word is that Kevin Owens is legit hurt, but I didn’t see anything saying how bad.

-More from Judgment Day as Rhea Ripley destroyed Liv Morgan and Pillmanized her arm.

-Megan and Camp discuss all things Judgment Day and how they are ruling over RAW and also popping up on NXT now.

-Matt Riddle next!

-Roman Reigns vs. Main Event Jey Uso! Tribal Combat! Santos vs. Rey for a US Title Shot this Friday on SmackDown! Still on FS1 I believe.

-To the video as GUNTHER accepts Drew’s challenge, but the match will be at SummerSlam! Drew vs. Kaiser is then made for tonight and it was a fun little match with Drew getting the win. Drew gets his ass beat by Imperium after the match until Riddle makes the save. GUNTHER puts Riddle down with a powerbomb, but then gets wasted by Drew with a powerbomb through the announce table. They are going to beat the crap out of each other at SummerSlam! This card is coming together nicely and this match will be a nice change of pace from what we will get with Ricochet and Logan Paul. A little bit of something for everyone!

-Megan references Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat! I try to watch that New Day video weekly when I need to laugh so hard I cry. Get well out there Big E!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Matt Riddle. Riddle says tonight was 50/50 as Drew got a win and while he ate a powerbomb he got to watch GUNTHER get put through a table. Riddle then brags about the sweet jeans he was able to get in Mexico. I wonder if that is all he brought back from Mexico?

-Contract signing as Rollins gets outnumbered by Judgment Day. Sami runs in for the save, but it doesn’t last long as Rhea makes the save. Sami gets beaten down and then Rollins eats a series of moves from Judgment Day! They stand tall to end the show!

-Camp and Megan talk Seth vs. Finn and the history they have with each other. Seth has been trying to play mind games to split Judgment Day, but so far it hasn’t happened.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!