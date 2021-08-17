411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Riddle Talks RKBro Reunion, Damian Priest on US Title Match, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.16.21

-It’s the final RAW Talk before SummerSlam on Sunday. Let’s get to it!

-Moments Ago: Lashley promised to end Goldberg’s career on Saturday and Goldberg responded by cursing and then hitting a spear. Yeah, Goldberg is losing on Sunday and as he should.

-Scott Stanford (pulled out of the mothballs) welcomes us to the show from WWE HQ and is joined by Matt Camp. Who else can they find to host this series? Camp thinks Goldberg has a chance on Sunday because he is Goldberg. He feels Goldberg needs to end this one quickly and Lashley needs to avoid big shots early. He then plugs The Bump with Goldberg on Peacock this week.

-RAW Talk Headlines: Drew vs Jinder at SummerSlam will be 1 on 1 as Veer and Shanky are barred from ringside. Drew needs to steamroll him! Next, Kross attacked Hardy before their match and then put him away once again with The Kross Jacket. RK-Bro is reunited and as expected will be challenging AJ and Omos for the Tag Titles at SummerSlam. That should be fun!

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage at RAW with Riddle. He says Randy is his bro and his heart was broken last week. AJ got the better of him and it is what it is. He knew later that Randy needed his help as that is what Stallions do. Riddle’s prediction for Saturday is that RK-Bro will be standing tall with Tag titles as we hear Goldberg chants as I guess they filmed this during the close of RAW.

-Reigns/Cena SummerSlam commercial!

-Recap video Duodrop trying to steal Lilly and then giving her back because she was freaked out. Eva Marie then slaps her in the face and does it again. That’s not going to end well for Eva Marie.

-Scott and Matt discuss that situation and apparently it will be Bliss vs Marie on Saturday. I’m a pretty positive person, so I will keep an open mind heading into that one.

-They discuss the debut episode of Moist TV that led to Miz making his in ring return from injury against Priest. Morrison walks out on Miz and Priest finishes Miz off with his version of The Brogue Kick. Priest vs Sheamus should be solid on Saturday as I am sure they well beat each other up nice and good.

-Sarah Schreiber is backstage at RAW with Damian Priest. He figured he needed to call Miz out for being a fraud and liar. He points out Sheamus is a lot of talk and little action. He will do all his talking at SummerSlam and the US Title will look good on him. Winning that title will mean his name can live forever.

-Matt and Scott discuss! Nikki A.S.H. will be our next guest when RAW Talk returns.

-Sasha/Bianca SummerSlam commercial.

-Ripley pinned Nikki clean in the middle and that brought out an anger and aggression from Nikki as she beat the piss out of Charlotte. That leads to a tag match where Charlotte took Nia as her partner and it ends with Charlotte pinning Rhea. Yep!

-Kevin Patrick is backstage at RAW with The RAW Women’s Champion, Nikki A.S.H. She is ready for SummerSlam and is prepared to fight Charlotte all day and night if needed. She says The Queen will get here and mentions both her and Rhea have underestimated her. She will prove on Saturday why she is the The Champion. She has the heart and will leave SummerSlam with her title. She is living her dream and loves that she gets to see all her almost superheroes in the crowd on Saturday.

-Matt and Scott discuss before wrapping things up for this week.

-It was a show and it added some last minute touches to the build to SummerSlam. Thanks for reading!