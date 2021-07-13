411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Riddle Wants to Cash In For RAW Tag Titles, McIntyre Has To Win at MITB

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.12.21

-RIP “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff! My earliest memories of wrestling come from the time between WrestleMania II and III and Mr. Wonderful is a big part of that period. Before the feud with Andre, it was the feud and cage match with Mr. Wonderful that helped make me a Hogan fan. It’s part of life, but it is getting sad seeing my heroes and loved villains from my formative years watching wrestling pass.

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by R-Truth. Truth is still bummed about not getting back his WWE 24/7 Title from Tozawa. Patrick cheers him up by telling him it will be better to regain it with fans back in the building.

-RAW Headlines: Bobby Lashley has lost his mind following a loss to Xavier Woods. They have done a decent job of showing Kofi (and New Day) have gotten into the head of Lashley, but Kofi should be toast on Sunday.

-More headlines as Charlotte attacked Rhea after her victory over Natalya. Truth is on the fence about who to pick, but KP is taking Charlotte.

-Omos squashed over Erick to get revenge on Ivar beating AJ Styles earlier in the show. The Tag Title Match was been moved from RAW next week to MITB and I assume that is to fill the void left by Bayley/Bianca not happeing.

-Our first guest for this final RAW Talk inside The ThundeDome is Nikki A.S.H. She seems to be having a blast with this character and good for her. The crowds are going to eat it up. KP asks her what super power she would have and she goes with flying. That way she could fly and grab the briefcase at MITB. She shows off some karate as she mentions she soars like a butterfly and stings like a Nikki. She talks about pinning Asuka as she has the momentum heading into Sunday. She has a secret to share and that is everyone has something super about them. Truth asks what his super power is and KP says he is positive. Nikki and KP then bring up Truth is a 50,000 time 24/7 Champ and KP brings the mood down by saying he doesn’t have the title right now. Nikki and Truth scold KP for being insensitive. KP continues to bury Truth as he tells Nikki that Truth didn’t pick her. Truth is taking everyone and then KP and Nikki bond as the Celtic Connection.

-Peacock commercials highlighting Grownups and Grownups 2. I mean those movies are played nearly every day on whatever channel my wife finds them every night as she gets ready for bed.

-Back with Riddle and his injured foot. He says the doctor has told him to keep it elevated and Truth helps him get it on the desk. Riddle was just hanging out with Ricochet and then Miz and Morrison had to get in their business. Riddle has no clue what a huckleberry is and Truth tries to explain it to him. Yep, Truth explaining something to someone! Riddle misses Randy and has not been able to get hold off him. He says it isn’t stalking him too hard as he is not a creeper. He wants to file a missing persons report, but The Tampa Police were confused as Riddle and Orton are Bros but don’t have the same last name. Riddle is dedicating his performance in MITB to Randy. He brings up that when he was fighting in cages he would babyface the big tattooed guys and then knock them out. When the bell rings he is a Stallion! Riddle is thinking about cashing in the briefcase on the RAW Tag Titles with Randy because nobody has ever done that. He doesn’t think there is anything more Stallion he can do for Randy. That is Truth’s Dawg as we go to our last break.

-Drew McIntyre is our final guest and I believe he is the betting favorite on Sunday and I really hope it’s someone else. They really need someone fresh to carry the briefcase. They show Drew destroying Jinder’s motorcycle and again, I hope that is a feud that keeps Drew away from MITB as he doesn’t need it. Two years ago (or back at Mania XXVI when I was there)? Sure, but not now! Drew mentions he was inspired by Jinder when he won the WWE Title and he was proud of his friend. When Drew won the Title, Jinder stopped taking his calls and became bitter. KP mentions that Jinder has said that Drew has big timed him. Truth and KP both believe Drew’s side of the story. Drew says he has to win on Sunday no matter what. KP brings up this being the last show in The ThunderDome and Drew says what got him through was he wants to be WWE Champion in front of fans. He won the Title in the empty PC and then again inside The ThunderDome and he wants that moment with the fans.

-Decent show this week as they hyped up Money in the Bank and we are one Main Event episode away from ending The ThunderDome era. Thanks for reading and one more time, RIP Mr. Wonderful.