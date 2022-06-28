411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Riddle and Liv Morgan Talk MITB, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.28.22

-Took 15 hours but I made it home from Florida. Let’s do this!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and Matt Camp is back this week. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.

-The big story this week was the return of John Cena and we go the video of him thanking the fans for making him a better human being. Very cool that WWE and AEW worked together to let some AEW stars send in videos to congratulate Cena. More of that please!

-To the video where Becky Lynch and Doudrop plowed through the middle of the division before facing off with Lynch getting the pin to qualify from MITB.

-To the video where Riddle wins a Battle Royal to qualify for MITB. Solid star power in the end of that match.

-Riddle is backstage and he knows he is making Randy proud. Apparently John Cena also told him that Randy was proud of him. Most importantly for Riddle is that he is going to Vegas. Advice Randy would give him, “put it all on black.”

-Jerry Lawler is here to talk Men’s MITB. It seems there is still one spot left which I assume gets filled on Friday. They focus on Omos being the biggest man in the match.

-Next they move to the ladies and Lawler is still going with Raquel Rodriguez.

-They ask Lawler for his thought’s on Cena’s legacy. He thinks back to OVW when John was getting started. They would send him to OVW to wrestle the kids and he had matches with Orton, Batista and he remembers having a special match with Cena and knowing he would be a great one.

-Liv Morgan and The Street Profits still to come!

-Back with discussion of Bianca vs. Carmella and Camp thinks people may be underestimating Carmella.

-To the video of Liv pinning Alexa Bliss with Asuka on commentary.

-Liv is backstage and she feels incredible. She will win MITB because her time is now. She needs the briefcase more than anyone else in that and she can feel it in her soul that she will be Miss MITB. It means everything to her and she gets a bit emotional talking about her fans. She wants to win this for them as much as she wants to win it for herself.

-Camp and Stanford discuss! Camp is rolling with Asuka on Saturday.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gives us an update on his condition and he is trying to get back sooner than nine months. He talks MITB and specifically Seth Rollins. If Seth were to cash in and become Champion again, Cody would be the first to congratulate him.

-To the video as Montez Ford pinned Jey Uso to hype up their tag title match on Sunday. Ford is an athletic freak!

-The Street Profits are backstage and someone finally shows up with their red solo cup. The WWE Universe will rejoice when they dethrone the Bloodline. The Street Profits are up and They Want The Smoke!

-King is back and he agrees The Usos are under a lot of pressure this weekend, but in his view The Profits Championship dreams will go up in smoke. Camp points out Cena gave them a pep talk and this would be the biggest win in their career.

-They ask Lawler for a pick in the Men’s MITB Match and he is rolling with Drew McIntyre. Camp mentions Drew has stated he is going to cash in at Clash in The Castle if he wins. Camp is going with Sami Zayn because of his backup with The Bloodline.

-They run down Saturday’s MITB card.

-Plug for The Bump as Kurt Angle and JBL will be guests to talk all things John Cena.

-Stanford closes and we are out this week.

-This was an episode of RAW Talk. I’m off to bed. Thanks for reading!