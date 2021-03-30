411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Riddle Says He’s Ready for Sheamus, Asuka Isn’t Afraid of Rhea Ripley, More

-Welcome to your weekly recap of WWE RAW Talk. WrestleMania is just around the corner and the WWE is building as much as they can in a 3 wee window. RAW Talk will fill in a little more of the hype with the guests this have this evening. Let’s get to it!

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and this week he is joined by MVP. He immediately asks Patrick how long he has been in the company and what his credentials are. Patrick asks about what happened with The Hurt Business. MVP says that Lashley makes the decisions and what happened with Cedric and Shelton was business and not personal. With business sometimes people get their pink slip and sadly that happened to those two. Tactically he feels it was a good move as Lashley cut dead weight. They cover the business proposal Lashley offered to the rest of the roster and MVP feels it was an extremely generous offer. They show the close of RAW as Baron Corbin came over from SmackDown to take Lashley up on his offer. I assume this leads to Lashley vs Corbin on RAW next week or perhaps Lashley looks for him on Friday. Patrick asks MVP about his discussion with Ricochet and MVP is happy to see Ricochet try to take matters in his own hand. MVP admits he always has his eye open for talent as he and Lashley are The Hurt Business.

-Patrick runs down the show and says they have phenomenal guests which has MVP asking if AJ Styles will be on the show. Patrick admits he should have used a different word. He does bring up Miz and Morrison will be here. MVP calls their new music video garbage and he has no problem telling them that tonight.

-WrestleMania commercial hyping Reigns/Edge/Bryan.

-The US Champion, Riddle, is out as our first guest and I wonder if MVP will mention he is the one that paid for that US Title. We go back to earlier in the night when Sheamus attacked Riddle in the back. Riddle admits he lost to Sheamus tonight but now he gets Sheamus at Mania and it will be a different story. Riddle brings up he beat Bobby at The Elimination Chamber and MVP is rather heated at that comment. He then insinuates that Riddle may be smoking something. Riddle talks about getting the double fish hook from Sheamus and how it is not legal, but it’s cool as it will probably make for some sweet memes or gifs. MVP gets on Riddle for not being honor or prestige to the US Title for the way he acts. Riddle brings up that MVP has been US Champion and has attacked people from behind. MVP has no recollection of that! For some reason we get an Instagram pic of Riddle showing off his abs as Patrick wants abs like that. Things get awkward as MVP asks Riddle and Patrick if they want some alone time. Riddle tells MVP it’s cool if he wants to leave, but MVP rushes Riddle off to make room for the next guest.

-Commercial promoting COVID vaccinations.

-Asuka is out next guest and she is immediately asked about Rhea Ripley. Asuka says Rhea is great, but does she know who she is. MVP knows who she is and they bond by screaming together. MVP understands where Rhea is coming from, but perhaps she bit off more than she handle. MVP breaks Asuka as he talks about going to a restaurant after Mania and doing some karaoke. Asuka isn’t sure of the song MVP wants to sing, but she has others. Patrick angers Asuka about Shayna knocking a tooth out of her month a few weeks ago. Asuka admits she had surgery 3 days ago and then tonight Rhea tossed a table at her face. Patrick asks Asuka if she is afraid of Rhea and that insults MVP and Asuka. I mean, does this man know who this is? MVP calls Asuka a National Treasure as Patrick is losing control of this one. MVP tells Asuka it has been an honor sitting with her tonight and he apologizes for Patrick.

-Commercial for NXT Wednesday!

-They play a 30 second clip of Miz and Morrison’s “Hey Hey Hop Hop” video from earlier. “Johnny Drip Drip” nickname kills me every time! Miz and Morrison are out as the next guests and MVP goes off on them as he calls it the worst video he has ever seen as they can’t sing or rap. He tells them ELIAS makes better music. Morrison is annoyed by the hate being spread by MVP. MVP questions the orange jacket Morrison is wearing and Miz asks MVP is he is aware how much that jacket cost. MVP: “way too much, so go get your money back.” Morrison doesn’t care where Aquaman is because he isn’t as moist as Johnny Drip Drip and MVP wouldn’t know drip like this if he stood under a waterfall. MVP takes a deep breath and just takes in everything Miz and Morrison have to say. MVP questions how long Miz held the WWE Title and Miz says that is what happens with every champion. Morrison: “It was two more weeks than you ever held the WWE Title.” Johnny Drip Drip firing shots! Miz loves that response and says it is 2-0 Morrison right now. MVP asks Morrison when did he ever hold the WWE Title. MVP says he never got the opportunity to compete for the WWE Title, but all he wants to talk about is the garbage that is “Hey Hey Hop Hop.” Miz tells MVP he is too old to understand and needs to keep on moving with his cane. I am enjoying the shots they are taking at each other. MVP brings up that Bad Bunny punched Miz in the face and he did nothing about it. Miz says he is waiting until he gets him at WrestleMania to embarrass the biggest recording star on the biggest stage. Miz gets flustered with his words a few times and MVP jumps all over that. Morrison jumps back in and says Miz told him in the back that at Mania he was going to saw Bunny’s foot off, dip it in gold and wear it around his neck for luck. MVP isn’t down with whatever fetishes they have and even Miz has no clue what Morrison is talking about with that scenario. He loves the passion and the analogy, but he isn’t going to saw someone’s foot off. He doesn’t need luck in anything and MVP goes back to Miz wanting to rub Bad Bunny’s feet. Everyone talks over everyone and all I can make out is Morrison asking Patrick about Lucky Charms. Miz looks at Bad Bunny like any other celebrity in that coming into this world there should be some respect. He may disagree with MVP tonight, but even he can admit that what is saying now is true. MVP just nods his head and we end the show with Patrick throwing to more of the “Hey Hey Hop Hop” video to play us out.

-Well, this was a train wreck at times, but that made it more enjoyable. Every segment was pretty much all over the place and it probably worked best that they had MVP this week instead of Truth as who knows how far off the rails that would have went. This was a show that happened and enjoyed moments of it, but unfortunately this show just can’t compete with Talking Smack and that’s a shame as they know how to make a show like this work. Johnny Drip Drip is fun though and at this point they almost owe it to us to have RVD and Riddle do something together. Thanks for reading!