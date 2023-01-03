411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Judgment Day Join The Show

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 01.02.23

-Prayers for Bills player and former Pitt player, Damar Hamlin! As some may know based on information I post here, I am a massive sports fan and that includes High School sports. I love my Uniontown Red Raiders and for 20 plus years have been on a sportsboard where I have learned all about high school football and basketball in Western PA. Hamlin is a Western PA native and went to Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) High School. I have heard about him since his days in HS as a Viking. I cheered for him when he became a Pitt Panther and it has been cool seeing a Western PA kid make good in the NFL. What happened tonight was terrifying and again, all I can offer is my prayers. Now I make the awkward transition to RAW Talk. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie will be back next week!

-Headlines: Theory gets the pin on Rollins with A Town Down to retain his United States Title. Alexa Bliss destroyed Bianca as she gets closer and closer to the old (Fiend controlled) Bliss.

-To the video as we see highlights from Damage CTRL vs. Mia/Becky Lynch. Becky gets too focused on Lynch which lets Mia get pinned.

-To the video as 2 weeks ago The Bloodline attacked the RAW roster to send a message including a guitar getting smashed over Elias. The Bloodline showed up again and tried to take over again. It led to a 6 Man Tag with KO teaming with The Profits against Sami and The Usos. Sami gets the pin and before they can continue the beating, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre show up to chase the Bloodline off and it also hypes up The Tag Title Match this Friday.

-Sami Zayn is backstage with Byron Saxton and he tells his Dawgs to go ahead and he will meet them at Waffle House. Sami wants to know what compels Byron to ask him about Kevin Owens when he is having a Hall of Fame career. He asks Byron if he thinks he’s Ucey and Byron says sometimes. Sami makes Byron say it and then calls him a nerd, who never needs to say that again. He ends the interview and doesn’t want to talk to Byron again for a while now. Funny!

-Camp brings up that Sami put a loss in Roman’s column and this was the Bloodline’s way of trying to make up for it.

-Alpha Academy and Judgment Day still to come!

-Tomorrow night on NXT it’s Hayes vs. Crews and Bron is a guest on The Grayson Waller effect!

-Dom emotes as he talks about life on the inside when he was in prison. He served hard time and survived. Prison changed him and he tells Rhea he will see hr soon.

-Byron is backstage with the rest of Judgment Day. Finn says what happened to Dom on Christmas Eve was a miscarriage of justice. Priest knows a guy, Tony and he was able to get Dom out of jail quickly. Priest is great at chewing up the screen in these interviews.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Dom in prison and Camp makes sure to note it was a few hours in a holding cell.

-To the video as Dexter Lumis gets a win over Chad Gable.

-Cathy is backstage with Alpha Academy and Gable tells her to Shoosh! Gable says it’s not a new year until Chinese New Year starts, so they still have time to make next year their year. 2023 will be the year of The Academy!

-To the video as Solo and Elias beat on each other in a Music City Street Fight. Cool spot to finish as Solo hits a release Rock Bottom off the apron and on to a baby grand piano. That looked like it sucked for Elias. Solo keeps on rolling as they have done a great job of making him look like a killer.

-To the video as we see the close to Rollins/Theory. Great match! Theory gets in a low blow and takes out the knee. A Town Down finishes as Theory retains. Again, they are doing a great job rebuilding him following the loss of MITB.

-Camp and Stanford discuss how Theory beat Rollins at his own game.

-To the video as we see highlights from Bianca/Bliss. Someone showed up in an Uncle Howdy mask and Alex goes crazy as she attacks the ref and destroys Bianca with a DDT on the ring steps.

-Matt and Stanford discuss!

-Next they discuss Cody Rhodes and how he seems to be on the road back following his torn pec at Hell in a Cell. Camp wonders if Cody is rushing himself back in his quest to win the WWE Championship.

-Plug for The Bump: Charlotte Flair, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre will be guests this Wednesday at 1 PM!

-Stanford closes this one out. Prayers for Hamlin! Thanks for reading!