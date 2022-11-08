411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Shelton Benjamin Responds to Austin Theory, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 11.07.22

-That RAW ending sure was something. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie has the same though as the rest of us, “what just happened?” Camp tries to recap and someone just needs to point out how dumb Theory looks burning his MITB on The US Title.

-Headlines: Mia Yim is back and is part of The OC to help neutralize Rhea Ripley. Miz was caught headed, but still got the win over Johnny Gargano. Finally, our first War Games match was made as it will be Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross and one more vs. Asuka, Alexa, Bianca and two more.

-To the video as New Day and The Usos came face to face to hype their match on Friday. Great stuff here! Riddle interrupts to make weed jokes and set up a 6 Man Tag.

-We see highlights from the 6 Man Tag and it ends with Solo pinning Riddle. They continue to protect and push Solo which is fine.

-Jackie and Camp discuss. Camp feels if The Usos win on Friday and break New Day’s record they are locks to go down as the greatest WWE Tag Team of All Time.

-Our guests tonight: Shelton Benjamin, Elias, and Alpha Academy!

-This Friday on SmackDown the World Cup starts and the Winner gets a chance at GUNTHER’S Intercontinental Championship!

-To the video as Austin Theory gets a win over Shelton Benjamin. Tough night for Shelton as he took a loss and Mia is back.

-Shelton is backstage with Byron to react to Theory calling Superstars like Shelton, “Dinosaurs.” Shelton brings up he started in the WWE in 2000. Guys like him have carried this company and he wants to know where Theory will be in 20 years. Will he be WWE Champion or like a lot of games who had their 15 minutes of fame and left. Shelton has been here for over 20 years and has taken ass beatings, but is still here fighting and is still one of the best athletes in the company. Theory wishes he could be around long enough to be called a dinosaur. Great, pissed off interview from Shelton here!

-Jackie likes pissed off Shelton!

-To the video as Lashley attacks Seth Rollins before their US Title Match and lays him out. That brings out Theory to stupidly cash in his Money in The Bank. I mean, what? Take out the decision to burn it on the US Title (which is dumb), but then he doesn’t even win. Vince stepping down just derailed anything big that was planned for Theory and it seems they just wanted the MITB out of play. They could have at least let Roman SQUASH him. Camp brings up that Theory isn’t getting the backing like he once did.

-Survivor Series: WAR GAMES commercial!

-To the video as Otis gets a win over Elias!

-Kathy is backstage with Alpha Academy. Otis notes he and Gable had the greatest costumes of all time last week and they got revenge tonight for the Trick or Street Fight. Gable notes this is a wrestling company and what happened last week with the pumpkins wasn’t wrestling.

-Jackie throws to Elias, who is standing by with Kathy. Elias has Kathy take a seat. He didn’t have to come back to WWE, but he saw his younger brother go down. His return has fallen way short and all people want to ask him about is Riddle. Elias notes he is a solo act like Elvis and Johnny Cash. Cathy points out that Johnny had some collabs and that seems to convince Elias to form a collab with Riddle.

-Jackie and Camp plug The Bump for Wednesday as Bobby Lashley and Elias will be the guests.

-To the video as we see the awesomeness of Asuka and Iyo screaming at each other in Japanese which leads to a 6 Woman brawl. That lets Bianca issue the challenge for War Games! We need Regal! Nikki Cross attacks to given Damage CTRL a 4 on 3 advantage.

-Camp goes through the list of names that can fill out the teams. He also mentions Nikki won the 24/7 Title from Dana and tossed the belt in the garbage (kind of). I guess that’s it for that belt perhaps.

-Jackie wraps things up after one more plug for Friday’s SmackDown and we are out!

-Still baffled by the ending to RAW. Thanks for reading!

–