411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: The Miz Talks Logan Paul, JBL On Undertaker, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 02.21.22

-We start where RAW just ended as Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeated RK-Bro to put them into the RAW Tag Title picture. In two weeks it is now a Triple Threat as RK-Bro and Seth/KO will challenge Alpha Academy for the RAW Tag Titles.

-Jackie Remond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be joining the show later. Jackie and Camp discuss the Tag Title picture before getting to other headlines: Brock is our new WWE Champion and will be on SmackDown this Friday and will be defending the WWE Title on March 5 in MSG.

-Next, The Miz brings Logan Paul in as his tag partner against The Mysterios at WrestleMania. Some fans started a “We Want Cody” chant, and I mean really, is this the angle you want for Cody? This is a wonderful use of Paul, if he is going to be part of Mania. Rey will get him through the match and Miz did work last year in the match with Bad Bunny, so this all works.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage and explains Logan is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. He admits people in WWE don’t like him (due to being jealous) so he needed an outsider. Miz is confident as he now has Logan watching his back.

-Jackie welcomes JBL to the show and he immediately takes a shot Camp and what he is wearing. JBL mentions Paul is a massive world wide star and Camp touches on Miz losing a tag match to Bad Bunny last year. JBL credits for Miz for also being a crossover star. He then mentions Rey retired him at WrestleMania (I was there for that) and thinks the Mysterios will be the underdogs in this match. JBL feels their best shot is to let Rey do the work and test Paul’s wind.

-Finn Balor and Bianca Belair still to come!

-NXT 2.0 commercial! Ciampa/Ziggler #1 Contender’s Match!

-Speaking of Ciampa he showed up on RAW and teamed with Finn Balor to knock off The Dirty Dawgz. Ciampa taking the loss tomorrow I suspect as I assume they want Dolph vs. Bron to test the kid and we’ve seen Ciampa/Bron a few times.

-Finn Balor is backstage with Sarah Schreiber and she brings up Balor answering Priest’s US Title Open Challenge and that match happens next week. Balor puts over his credentials and next we see that The Price is back.

-JBL is back and he thinks Finn is ready for Damian. It is WrestleMania season and applauds Finn for going after Priest and a Title. Camp brings up the history between Finn and Damian as they faced off in NXT at In Your House in the past. JBL mentions that even at two nights the spots on the Mania card are still few and far between and being US Champion punches your ticket.

-The Undertaker is Hall of Fame Bound as they plug that SmackDown/HOF Tickets go on sale tomorrow. JBL compares Taker to people like Jordan, Ali, Jim Brown. He puts over the longevity as Taker was in Main Events with Hulk Hogan and also Roman Reigns. He doesn’t know if that happens again, and I mean, Rock can match that should the long-rumored match with Roman happen. HHH has also pulled off that trick as well and actually Brock as well. JBL continues to run down the greatness of Taker and is intrigued by what kind of speech we will get from Taker. He puts him over for being an intelligent man and great speaker, but will it be in character or out or a mix of both. JBL takes his leave and gets in another shot at Camp.

-WrestleMania commercial! It will be interesting to see how the tickets move if Austin does come back for another match. Cena was a boost to SummerSlam and I have to assume Austin will do even better.

-Highlights and still photos from The Woman’s Elimination Chamber match. Bianca gets the win and is heading to Mania for her rematch with Becky Lynch.

-Jackie and Camp discuss Bianca’s win and then throw to Sarah with Bianca. She is excited to be heading to Mania and has six weeks to get ready to show up and show-out. She will regain the RAW Woman’s Championship no matter how much Becky wants to bring up SummerSlam and twenty-six seconds.

-Jackie and Camp discuss. Camp compares what Bianca is doing to what Eminem did in 8 Mile. She is owning the loss at SummerSlam and using it as fuel. This is personal for Bianca, and she can not only win a title, but win a title from someone who has been an active champion for every day she has been on the active roster going back three years.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-Things seemed kind of rushed this week as the interviews seemed shorter than normal. No matter, it’s RAW Talk and you know what to expect at this point. Thanks for reading!