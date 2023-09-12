411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Miz is Ready for LA Knight, More

-We Remember! We Honor! We Never Forget!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Nia Jax is back as she returned and took out Raquel Rodriguez which lets Rhea retain her Woman’s World Title. I guess they wanted a return on the last RAW of the McMahon owned WWE.

-To the video as Raquel and Rhea beat the stuffing out of each other. Seeing someone throw Rhea all over the building is rather impressive. Nia then makes her return and hits a Samoan Drop which lets Rhea get the pin. Nia then drops Rhea with a head butt as she wants the gold as well.

-To the video as The Miz gets a rare win and he does so by getting revenge on Akira Tozawa. Some good aggression from Miz here as he is ready for LA Knight as they face off this Friday.

-The Miz is backstage with Byron Saxton and The Miz seems annoyed by Saxton’s choice of words. Miz is sick and tired of LA Knight and his fans. He is tired of hearing “yeah,” and this Friday there is nobody to help Knight. In the end it will be a Skull Crushing Finale and a win because he came to play.

-As mentioned, this Friday it is Miz vs. Knight. I saw news that Knight and WWE haven’t signed a new deal as they aren’t close on money. I assume once the merger goes through the WWE might be able to loosen the purse strings for talent.

-Alpha Academy and Drew McIntyre still to come!

-NXT Tuesday: Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton for The NXT Title. Curious to see how much of a rating a Becky match can pop.

-To the video as GUNTHER, in a pimp suit, has his celebration for being the longest reigning IC Champion of all time. Chad Gable interrupts and GUNTHER calls him out for being a disgusting father. The fight is on and Otis gets involved to help fight off Imperium. GUNTHER gets the upper hand, so here’s Ciampa with a steel chair. I am all of Ciampa/GUNTHER at some point. We got a taste of it in NXT.

-To the video as Imperium took on Alpha Academy and Ciampa. Fun match as one would expect with these six men involved. Vinci taps to Gable’s anklelock as Ciampa cut GUNTHER off from making the save. We are heading towards GUNTHER/Gable again and then hopefully, GUNTHER/Ciampa.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Alpha Academy. Chad notes he meant every word he said tonight and he enjoyed staring in GUNTHER’S eyes when Vinci tapped out tonight. Maxine: “Winner, winner, all beef dinners,” and it leads to a discussion of how everyone likes their steak. I am in the minority, but I prefer mine well done. My wife wants it even more well done than well done.

-Drew McIntyre is next!

-To the video as Kevin Owens teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Judgment Day! I am enjoying the story of everyone questioning Jey Uso after his time in The Bloodline. Jey accidentally superkicks KO and that leads to Judgment Day getting the win.

-Megan and Camp discuss Jey Uso and how many enemies he has on RAW.

-To the video as Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods did battle. Another fun match and Drew gets the win with The Claymore!

-To the back where Byron Saxton is with Drew McIntyre. Byron notes that Drew has a lot of conflict around him. Drew says there are a lot of wrongs on RAW that need to be set night. This isn’t the RAW he was Champion over and he didn’t enjoy what he did to Woods. He will enjoy what he is going to do to Jey Uso next week. I like this angrier Drew McIntyre!

-To the video as Seth Rollins throws out another offer to Nakamura to face him right now for The World Title. Nakamura notes Seth is not medically cleared to fight, so he opts to beat the crap out of Ricochet in the back. He will take Seth’s title, but not tonight.

-Next week on RAW it’s Nakamura vs. Ricochet. Cool!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!