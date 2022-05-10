411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Theory Celebrates, RK-Bro Want to Unify The Tag Titles

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.09.22

-Let’s so who they have filling in for Jackie this week as she continues her work with The NHL on the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Go Pens). Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be joining is later.

-Headlines: Omos vs. Lashley inside a steel cage next week; RK-Bro beat The Street Profits; Judgment Day continue to run wild on RAW.

-We start proper with Cody vs. Theory and you knew how this was ending as Cody isn’t losing here and Theory isn’t dropping the US Title, so Rollins attacks and we are heading towards Cody/Rollins III.

-Sarah is backstage with US Champion, Theory and he states Seth is a man with a plan and that plan hasn’t nothing to do with him. Cody is good, but not as good as him. He then puts The Miz over as the most awesome referee in WWE history. He will stay being US Champion and that is going to last All Day.

-Jerry Lawler joins the show from his Bat Cave and he immediately insults Stanford and Camp. Lawler takes more shots at Cody as he picks up from last time he was on the show. Camp agrees that the book on Cody/Seth can’t be closed after tonight. Lawler was a fan of The Stomp on the announce table.

-Woman’s Tag Title Match Friday on SmackDown with Shayna/Nattie vs. Naomi/Sasha.

-Back with another no contest as Becky Lynch interferes in Asuka/Bianca and leaves both laying as she leaves standing tall. Triple Threat coming I assume. Camp brings up that there are no automatic title rematches in WWE anymore and you have to fight your way back to the spot.

-Moving on as Alexa Bliss returned to take on Sonya Deville, who is no longer a WWE official. Alexa gets the win with Twisted Bliss.

-Sonya is backstage and she is rather heated. She rambles about not being fired and nearly breaks down in tears as KP tries to interview here. She screams at him to leave her alone and I agree. Read the temperature of the room KP! Don’t be a jerk!

-Camp talks about how deep the RAW Woman’s Division is and it does seem kind of unbalanced: Rhea, Bianca, Becky, Asuka, Bliss, Morgan, Sonya, and apparently Lacey Evans as her vignettes started on RAW tonight.

-Back with Lashley interrupting the VIP lounge and sending Omos to the floor with a clothesline. Cedric Alexander became a sacrificial lamb to end the segment.

-Camp and Stanford discuss next week’s cage match which is the rubber match between the two.

-Next we go to the start of the show with RK-Bro successfully defending their Tag Titles against The Street Profits. These two have fun matches and this was no different. Riddle finishes with RKO from out of nowhere and this team should never end though when it does it should be epic. Especially if Riddle is the one to turn.

Sarah is backstage with RK-Bro and they have their eyes on unifying the tag titles. Orton is proud of Riddle for hitting Super RKOs but tells him he may have to go back to his regular finish as he is stealing his thunder. Orton says he has 10 years left and they hit their new RK-Bro 4:20 catchphrase that was lifted from RVD.

-Lawler is back to talk all things RK-Bro. Lawler says he is one of the few people to pick this past week’s Derby winner and he wants us to listen as he picks The Usos in this feud.

-Next they discuss Lashley/Omos in the cage next week. Lawler thinks Lashley should check the contract and find a way out of the match. Lawler gets in one more dig at the jacket Matt is wearing and he is gone.

-Camp plugs The Bump as Theory will the guest this week. Stanford closes and we are done.

-RK-Bro was fun and the rest is the normal from this show. Thanks for reading!