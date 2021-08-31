411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: The Viking Raiders and Nia Jax Want Gold, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.30.21

-Scott Stamford welcomes us to the show and he is joined inside WWE HQ by Matt Camp. Camp wishes Stamford a Happy Birthday and then they go over RAW Talk Headlines: Lashley eats RKO, Viking Raiders get a statement win, Priest wins a Triple Threat over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, and finally Nia Jaxx gets a win over Charlotte Flair.

-They show the closing moments of Nia’s win as I guess it’s time to reheat her again.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage at RAW from OKC with Nia Jaxx. Nia is sick of hearing about Charlotte as she just splattered him in the ring. She feels she deserves a Title (Match) Opportunity. KP mentions Shayna stormed off tonight and Nia doesn’t know what the deal is there, but she is on a path to the RAW Women’s Championship.

-Back as they discuss the US Title Championship and Priest’s win over Drew and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match. It’s nice to see them get behind someone new and that goes for Riddle as well.

-Next they show the end of RAW as Riddle pins MVP to help RK-Bro retain their RAW Tag Titles. Orton then hits Lashley with the RKO and perhaps he can be the next challenger.

-Next we get the end of The Viking Raiders win over Jinder and Veer. The Viking Raiders had a fun tag match with Lucha House Party on Main Event this past week (my review here), so it is nice to see them get a win back on RAW. I can go for RK-Bro against The Viking Raiders.

-KP at RAW with The Viking Raiders. Erick says the WWE Universe learned the raid is on. Ivar mentions it was a hard year, but they are here to get paid and the way to do that is holding the RAW Tag Team Titles. I can dig their new Raid and Get Paid t-shirts. New merch is always a good sign.

-Stamford and Camp discuss. Stamford calls Damian “David” as he has struggled with that name most of the night.

-Doudrop SQUASHED Eva Marie even though there was never an official match. Camp counts it as a victory and references Heyman counting 3 for RVD against Cena at One Night Stand.

-They show highlights of The US Title Threat and it was quite good as you would expect with 3 men beating the crap out of each other. Priest gets the win as he pins Drew McIntyre. Again, I like seeing new faces pushed to higher spots.

-Back to OKC as KP is with Sheamus. His chest looks rough as he mentions he puts on banger after banger no matter if PC, ThunderDome, or fans in the building. He calls Priest a thief and blames Drew as the world is against him. Maybe he should talk to Sami Zayn. Sheamus mentions Priest is wearing nipple clamps under his gear and I didn’t need that image.

-Stamford wonders if Sheamus can say nipple clamps on TV. Yeah, I wasn’t expecting this show to go that route, but here we are. Thankfully, they wrap things up and we are out until next week.

-Another week and another RAW Talk. Again, not as much fun with this format, but it’s easy to watch. Thanks for reading!