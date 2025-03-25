411’s WWE Rivals Report: Ric Flair vs. Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat

-Shout-out to my friend, Kent, as this episode is right up his alley. It’s time to discuss The Trilogy again. Let’s get to it!

-Gabriel Iglesias is our host and is joined at the table by Cody Rhodes, Natalya, Kevin Nash, and JBL.

-Nash mentions Flair comes to the ring with 50 women and Dragon comes to the ring with his wife and son. Nattie notes they were born to face each other. Cody brings up Flair and Steamboat in the 80s were NWA and were up against the juggernaut that was Hulk-a-mania. JBL notes Flair/Steamboat was the counter balance to what the WWF was offering.

-We got back to Mid-Atlantic in 77 and see early Ric Flair promos. Keith Elliot Greenburg gives us a history lesson on Mid-Atlantic and how Ric Flair shook up the territory. Some great old footage spliced in here. Flair says he wanted to be the best wrestler and have the best match. Hulk Hogan calls Flair the man and standard as far as in ring wrestling goes.

-At the same time Ricky Steamboat was an unknown and we see footage where he is announced as being from Milwaukee. Flair saw the talent as Steamboat had the look and could wrestle from day one. Flair told the promoter he wanted a shot at this new kid. Steamboat says working with Flair meant you were going to make money.

-We get footage from their first match for the Mid-Atlantic TV Title on June 15, 1977. That’s great to have that footage. Steamboat gets the win and is the Mid-Atlantic TV Champion.

-They talk about how the women loved Steamboat. Jake says Ricky was perfect and was a kind and had a good heart. Steamboat says Flair was Flair and all mouth, but one of the best.

-We get the angle where Flair rubs Steamboat’s face on the cement floor at a TV taping. That’s fantastic! “Now he’s ugly.” Tony Atlas says Steamboat wasn’t bruised enough so they took sandpaper to his face in the background. “You know how hard it is to sand paper the eye brow hair off your head?” That’s wild!

-Back to the cement angle as JBL notes it was part of the business. You had to be living the gimmick 24/7 so people expected to see Dragon with a messed up face outside of the arena.

-Next we get the famous angle where Steamboat rips the suit off Flair as payback. Steamboat says that was Flair’s idea. Flair then cuts a crazed promo in his underwear. Glorious! Steamboat: “After that we were selling out.”

-Flair says he passed his wisdom on to Ricky as they went across the country. Hogan brings up that Flair calls the match and doesn’t plan anything in advance. Everything is instinct with Flair and everything he did meant something. Hogan continues to keep putting Flair over huge in all these talking head segments.

-Again, just some great footage here as they are making sure to cover everything before the more famous 1989 feud. Greenberg says they probably had the best matches nobody ever saw other than the people in the building. Both have said they had matches in that run that topped what they did 1989.

-Steamboat wanted to take some time off and Flair saw the check for nearly $9000 for one week come rolling in and he drove to Ricky’s house on Christmas to let him know they were just getting started. Cool footage of Flair calling out people in the crowd while Andre The Giant is standing in the corner.

-Steamboat says Flair became Flair and didn’t leave the wrestling business when he got home. He was The Nature Boy every second of the day. Luger mentions Flair would go days without sleep as he was wrestling, at the gym, and then partying at night. Flair: “Full time Naitch, that’s how it was.”

-Ricky makes the jump to The WWF and makes his debut March 3, 1985. He says he “only” had to work 300 days a year and in front of 15,000 fans every night. He notes his income doubled over night after the jump to New York. I don’t blame him then! Flair says he was happy for Ricky!

-We see the early vignettes in the WWF where Ricky became The Dragon. He was a Bruce Lee fan and that is where the idea came, which makes all the sense in the world. They could sell merchandise and action figures when someone is marketed as The Dragon.

-Flair says he could not get himself to leave the NWA as he was happy and loyal. He enjoyed being the World Heavyweight Champion. Shawn Michaels says Flair was the face of everything that wasn’t WWF. Hogan continues his praise by noting Flair was the banner for the NWA and Flair was on as many, if not more magazine covers than he was.

-WrestleMania III: I mean, if we are talking Ricky Steamboat we have to bring up Mania III. Flair was on top of the NWA, but Steamboat was stealing the show with Randy Savage at the biggest show in the history of wrestling. I love that match so much and yes, I put it above the Flair/Steamboat matches, but I grew up on WWF so it just hits different for me. Flair notes that Savage and Steamboat tore the house down and had a phenomenal match.

-Ricky was getting national exposure on a national level and even the 300 days of travel were wearing him down. He started to question if the money was worth it. Jake says it was unfair to be gone as long as they were gone from their home. Ricky decides to head home and be with his family. He did not want to miss those days with his newborn son.

-JBL says that is the reason he didn’t have children. He saw the guys who were on the road all the time and the toll it took on them and their kids and he couldn’t do that to a kid. That’s an amazing choice by JBL and I respect that decision greatly.

-Steamboat decides to head back to the NWA where he gets to work less dates. He returns as the mystery partner of Eddie Gilbert. Ric: “the shit was on now.”

-Jan 21, 1989: Ricky Steamboat returns to the NWA and is immediately back in a feud with Ric Flair. Coming off his WWF run, Steamboat was not seen as being on Flair’s level. Dragon says they did not miss a beat and picked up where they left off. Steamboat pins Flair in the tag match and is instantly the new #1 contender to Flair’s title.

-Cody talks about how hard it is to be a clean cut good guy who doesn’t finish last. He appreciates what Rick was able to do. We see Ricky bringing out his son and wife at a TV taping. Flair’s crazed response if fantastic as he yells about Dragon coming to take his belt.

-Chi-Town Rumble 89: My review is here! Cody says it was a special match. It was real to both men and when it’s real, you can’t top it. Jake says every move was poetry in motion. Ricky says it was hard wrestling, and they were relentless. The idea was to chop each other so hard the people in the cheap seats could hear it. Dragon gets a small package to become World Heavyweight Champion! Dragon says he had tears in his eyes and was happy they felt it was time to go in his direction. Lex talks about how becoming World Champion is special.

-Clash of Champions VI: 2 out of 3 Falls: My review is here! This show went up against Mania V and got killed as nothing was competing with The Mega Powers exploding. Hogan says the art to the business is selling and getting sympathy. The man would know as he is often mentioned as one of the greatest sellers of all time. Hogan continues the idea is you sell so much that you get the people rumbling in their seats and then you start fighting from underneath. “It’s like a hero shot in the movies.” Flair takes the first fall and then Dragon gets Flair to submit at 34 minutes to take fall two.

-Steamboat says they were each trying to blow the other one up. Even if they never said it, they both knew what the other was trying to do. They were both freak athletes as far as cardio and could just keep going. Flair: “that hour with me and him in there, they are still talking about it.” We get the finish with Flair having his foot under the bottom rope as he gets pinned and thus we need a third match.

-WrestleWar 89: Here’s my review! This ended the trilogy and while Steamboat kept winning the early matches, this is the one that goes Flair’s way. Steamboat says you could not bottle their chemistry and there was no way to write down what they did and tell someone to do the same. Luger says to this day he can sit down and watch the match over and over again. Flair gets the win in the same manner Steamboat got the pin on Savage at Mania III. Great wink-wink moment there! The win made Flair a 6 time World Champion!

-After the match Flair calls Steamboat the greatest wrestler he has ever faced. Flair says that is how much he thought of Dragon. “There is nothing wrong with saying the truth.”

-Cody says it is for anyone to compete with that body of work. They discuss Flair going on to be a Mount Rushmore wrestler and Ricky got to work with the young talent as a trainer.

-Hall of Fame 2009: I was there in Houston! Flair gets the honor of inducting Dragon into the Hall. Flair says he just wanted to say thank you and notes Ricky will remain one of his favorite people of all time.

-Luger says the fans and the guys in the business regard both men as two of the greatest of all time. Dragon says even after 47 years when they meet up, they talk about how great they were. Flair: “The Trilogy, they are still talking about it.”

-So, I guess we aren’t going to touch on their run in 1994. No matter as this was a lot of fun and the old footage they showed was stupendous. The talking heads were good here and hearing Hogan talk psychology and how to work a match was pretty cool as you don’t get that from him often. Good stuff and definitely worth a watch. Thanks for reading!