411’s WWE Rivals Report: Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall

-Back at it again as we finish up this week’s A&E WWE offering. This time we head to the mid 90s and ladders will be involved. Let’s get to it!

-Gabriel Iglesias is our host and is joined by JBL, Sean Waltman, Natalya, and Kevin Owens. I was thinking Nash would be here, but Waltman works as well.

-We start with the standard that WWF was moving away from the body builder types of the 80s and more athletic guys. They don’t mention it was partly due to the Steroid Trial.

-Shawn Michaels rundown with Johnny Gargano giving Shawn all the flowers. Gargano’s denim RAW jacket is sweet! HHH says that when Shawn wants to go and is focused nobody can do what he does.

-We jump to Saturday Night’s Main Event in Nov of 1992 where Shawn wins The IC Title from The British Bulldog. The talking heads relate to Shawn conquering people in a land that was full of giants.

-Over to Scott Hall, who comes into the WWF as Razor Ramon. Basically, The Diamond Studd but turned up and with an accent. He had the character down cold and was great at all the little touches that meant so much.

-We discuss the Kliq and it consisted of Shawn, Hall, HHH, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. Bret Hart: “They were poison.” That’s our Bret! Hall says it was like a fox hole and you needed your guys that had your back.

-We discuss Razor and how he was the coolest dude ever. Hall admits he was ripping off The Scarface movie. You don’t say? Those early vignettes are gold! He admits to stealing lines from the movie and Vince doesn’t know this (that’s our Vince) so he thinks Hall is a genius.

-Damian Priest says he had no clue Razor wasn’t Latino and was sad when he heard his name was Scott Hall. Gabriel bought into it as well because Hall was selling it so well. Nash with a funny story as they would be in Miami and they were all trying to speak Spanish to Razor and he had no clue. “Dude, I’m from Baltimore.” Awesome! Priest admits he wanted to grow up and be like that guy.

-Back to Shawn and he is dealing with issues. On TV it was that he wasn’t fulfilling his contractual obligations and thus he was stripped off the IC Title. In reality, Shawn failed a drug test. Taker says it was random and was legit. He says it was for recreational drugs and steroids. See, even those who didn’t look like bodybuilders got popped. Shawn says he has admitted to things he has done and steroids were not one of those things. Hall says he is with Shawn 24/7 and knows he wasn’t taking steroids. Now, there were a lot of pills being passed around in bars and he thinks that’s what happened. Waltman thinks it was more likely that someone was trying to screw Shawn.

-Vince told Shawn it was a small amount and they had to take him off TV for six weeks and he wanted The IC Title back. Shawn is pissed and tells Vince he can come down and get it, as he is not sending it back. Shawn: “I was a vicious little prick back then.”

-We needed a new IC Champion and they have a 20 Man Battle Royal on RAW. The final two then meet a week later for the IC Title. Hall puts over Martel as pro, who was winding down and knew he was there to make Razor look good and that’s what he did. Priest remembers jumping up and down on his couch when Razor won The IC Title. Kofi says it legitimatized Razor as top tier. Razor: “I was the IC Champ, kind of, as Shawn never lost.” Razor feels he was walking around with his friend’s belt. Waltman says that Razor would carry the belt in a briefcase, like other guys, and one night someone wrote Shawn’s belt on the case.

-Shawn returns 3 months later and brings his IC Title with him. Shawn’s suspension ended up being the best thing as now we had two men with valid claims to be IC Champion. Hall says it was organic and he and Shawn were ready to tear the house down now.

HHH vs. Taker is set for next week's Rivals.

-They announced a Ladder Match for WrestleMania X. Miz says you didn’t know what that meant as it was the first one and had never been seen before. I hope they cover that it wasn’t even the first one in the WWF.

-Here we go, Kevin Owens brings up that match was already done, but not on TV. Nattie says Bret had been pitching the match for years as he did the first one in 1983 in Stampede. Bret tells the story of explaining the match to Vince and then Vince had Shawn and Bret demonstrate. I have that Coliseum Video somewhere with that match. Waltman notes there weren’t really spots done as it was basically there for Bret and Shawn to climb. Bret says it was a pretty good match and then Shawn stole it from him a few years later. Over to Shawn who says that Pat Patterson pitched doing the ladder match at WrestleMania X as it made sense since we had two Titles.

-Hall says that by the time they got to Mania they had already had about seven ladder matches. They were running the match on house show loop to work out the kinks and we get some of the footage. That’s awesome! They were taking mental notes and piecing what worked and what didn’t. They knew even if it was the worst match in the series, it would still be good.

-WrestleMania X: My very old review of the show is here. Ciampa says it was the first ladder match that majority of fans ever saw. It was the first one he ever saw. Rosenberg says the match is praised so much not because it was the first ladder match, but because it may be the best ladder match.

-Back to Mania X and the ladder match! I always loved the look of Mania X inside MSG. JBL calls it the greatest match of all time thanks to the drama. We also have JBL calling Alberto Del Rio the best wrestler in the world right now so take his opinions however you want. Nash puts over Hall for being able to keep up with Shawn while being 6’6”. Kofi puts over how innovative everything was they were doing. Shawn talks about the famous spot where he rode the ladder down on Razor and he had no clue what he was doing until he was up on the ropes.

-The ladder twisted during the match and they didn’t even think of having a back up. Now we have 40-50 ladders at ringside just to be safe. If that ladder broke to a point they couldn’t climb it, they were screwed. Kofi brings up having people you love working with and you know you can steal the show with them.

-We get to the finish with Shawn being crotched on the top rope and getting his foot stuck. That was a genius way to get Shawn in a position where he couldn’t stop Razor from climbing. Razor grabs then titles and collapses to sell the match. Hall says that Shawn was a genius and called for him to go back up the ladder and pose with the titles. Hall says he would have just stayed down and sold the effects of the match, but Shawn wanted him to be a star.

-Hall says he came through the curtain and told everyone to follow that. The match went so long that it caused other matches to get cut. Waltman was part of the 10 man tag that was cut because Shawn/Razor went too long. He didn’t understand something like that could happen. Shawn laughs and says they were creating magic, “so back off.” Hall says a lot of people were mad, but the only man to came up and say anything was Randy Savage. He told them great match, but they were also very selfish. Hall told him thank you and he agreed they were selfish, but it was business and they were doing what they thought was best.

-Ciampa brings up how storytelling took time back then and you had to wait for another big match like that. Razor loses the IC Title to Jeff Jarrett, who loses it to Shawn and fifteen month later they decide to run back The Ladder Match. They don’t cover that they realized the card sucked and they needed something to save the show and pulled out The Ladder Rematch.

-SummerSlam 1995: Pittsburgh! I was not there as I was 14 and couldn’t drive and nobody I knew was going. My old review of the show can be found here. Waltman brings up that Shawn and Hall were told they can’t use the ladder as a weapon. Shawn: “that’s the whole point of the ladder match.” They were told by Standard and Practices not to use household items as weapons. They had to get creative with what they could do. It’s kind of mind blowing and I want to go back and watch to see how they pulled it off. The match was still all kinds of awesome. They up the ante by adding in a second ladder and we take a break on that note.

-Back to SummerSlam with each man climbing a ladder. The finish gets botched though as Shawn superkicks Razor, but can’t bring the belt down. Shawn throws a tantrum as he was one to do back then and makes the climb a second time to retrieve the belt. I appreciate they left that in and commented on it. Shawn says they had better psychology and worked around the restraints and that is what they took from the match.

-We jump to Hall going to WCW and the formation of the nWo for some reason. Then we get highlights of Shawn’s career and his becoming Mr. WrestleMania.

-Shawn gets inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 and I was there in Atlanta. Hall wasn’t there because he wasn’t in a good enough place and didn’t want to tempt being around his friends.

-Scott Hall goes into The Hall in 2014 as Razor Ramon and the group is finally back together in full on screen. Hall says he became a lot more emotional than he thought. Nattie says she has been to 17 Hall of Fame ceremonies and Hall’s speech is her favorite. Hall in the white tux while everyone else is wearing black is just perfect.

-Kevin Owens notes that Hall was Razor Ramon, just without the accent. They mention Hall’s passing. The rivalry was short, but delivered two of the greatest and influential matches you will see that are still talked about today.

-They show the crazy things done in ladder matches today and it all came from Shawn/Razor inspiring a generation at WrestleMania X.

-Good stuff here! As noted, it was two matches discussed so they took their time getting through them as they had to stretch this out to an hour. Not that I am complaining as I love hearing wrestlers talk wrestling. Also, Bret Hart is wonderful in these with his bluntness, and they need him to pop up in every project they do just to give his unfiltered thoughts. Both matches are classics and the story of both men overcoming their demons is the most important thing. This was fun and worth a watch. Thanks for reading! Rest in Peace, Mr. Hall!