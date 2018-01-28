411’s WWE Royal Rumble Preview

~THE STAFF~

* 411 contributor, Mr.* 411 contributor, Mr.* 411 columnist, Mr.* 411 contributor, Mr.* 411 contributor, Mr.* 411 columnist, Mr.* 411 contributor, Mr.* 411 reviewer, Mr.

2 of 3 Falls SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos

: I’ve enjoyed the series between these teams. Sure, Benjamin and Gable have the least amount of personality in a division featuring the Usos, New Day, Rusev Day, etc., but they’re very good in between the ropes. The 2 Out of 3 Falls stipulation should allow this to have the time to really get going, and it’ll most likely be on the Kickoff Show. I’m saying the Usos retain, at least until WrestleMania.

WINNER: The Usos

Jake Chambers: Everything wrong with the WWE these days can be summed up in this one match:

1. Bloated roster – They’ve poached so many great wrestlers from around the world but have little idea what to do with many of them, whether veterans like Benjamin, up-and-comers like Gable or stars in their prime like The Usos.

2. Pointless titles – To be Smackdown Tag Team Champions in a universe where there are three tag team titles is pointless, especially with no distinction between divisions other than just being arbitrarily put on certain shows. There’s no ranking, no earning title shots by climbing a ladder – it’s all just one belty gold blur.

3. Great wrestling doesn’t matter – All these guys are capable of having great matches (well, that’s a bit of a stretch for Benjamin), but this match will unlikely be indecipherable to the bland matches they book all week on TV.

4. Too much stuff – Much like their slate of weekly television that often exceeds 8 hours a week, jamming a 2/3 Falls Match onto a PPV that has 2 one-hour Royal Rumble matches for the first time in history is so disorganized.

5. Winning is meaningless – Sure, the Usos are likely to win here… or not. It honestly has no creative consequence. The losers will just get a rematch on TV next week or something, and no one will care.

WINNER: The Usos

Mike Chin: This is as likely of a candidate as any for match of the night. Originally, I assumed the Usos would keep rolling, but with Jey’s recent DUI, I anticipate the brothers, at minimum, dropping the titles here.

WINNER: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

Paul Leazar: The Usos have been wonderful as the tag champs. Honestly, this might be their best run yet with the championships, and that’s great. That’s wonderful even! I think you look around the tag team landscape over on Smackdown, and you have to think it’s time for a change in scenery. The Uso’s are quickly running out of credible challengers, and I think a switch here to the very entertaining Gable & Benjamin tandem would do the trick. It might have taken these guys a while to gel, but it’s happened before our eyes over the last month. My choice here also might be colored by Jey Uso’s recent activities outside of the WWE getting him into some trouble, but I think if you look at it either way, the title change would certainly help things over on the blue brand. I’m taking Gable and Benjamin here by cheating their way into winning the last fall.

WINNER: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

Mitch Nickelson: I haven’t put too much thought into this match because most everything not being the Rumble has a tendency to get overshadowed, but this is a potentially show-stealing bout. Both teams are phenomenal and have been putting in good work in one of the consistently best divisions in regards to match quality. And this 2 out of 3 Falls stipulation should ensure that this one is a banger. I don’t think the swerve title win from a few weeks back was the last time Gable & Benjamin would hold those straps. I’m calling that they get a proper reign and it will begin Sunday night.

WINNER: Gable & Benjamin

JUSTIN WATRY: Tough call. What would I like to see? The Usos winning and continuing their great heel run. Who do I think takes it? Eh, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin kinda have to win or they have nowhere else to go. The duo can only lose so many times before getting shoved to the side for the next challengers. I don’t know. This tag bout is surely going to be really good, so quality won’t be the problem. The problem will be who is next in line for a championship story line. Rusev and Aiden English? The Old Day? The Ascension? The Bludgeon Brothers? Breezango? Play it safe and go with The Usos.

WINNER: The Usos

BRANDON EWING: This is gonna be a classic that I am very excited to see take place at the Royal Rumble. I’m gonna go with Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin winning the tag titles. The Usos have proven to be amazing Tag Team Champions and arguably the best tag team on the entire WWE roster. The timing is right for them to drop the titles.

WINNER: Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin

Rob Stewart: Oh, this is going to be good. The Usos absolutely killed it in 2017, and Gable and Benjamin both have potential to do the same throughout 2018 if they are kept at prominence. Surprisingly good booking and storytelling has seen Benjamin and the plucky underdog Gable playing a ‘tweener role with some heel-ish tendencies, and they are sliding effectively into “will do anything to win” territory. This shift for them has been handled with a deftness I wouldn’t normally give WWE Creative credit for, and it’s nice to see they have it in them to change up the formula for some guys. I think the Usos should retain here; it just seems too early to have them lose the straps right now. Gable and Benjamin should get to stick around in the title scene as the program segues into featuring another team or two (the Fashion Police, Rusev Day, the Bludgeon Brothers, and Kevin & Sami all are options), but I don’t want to see the belts start getting throw on every new challenger that comes along. Gable and Benjamin are a great unit with which to build momentum for Jimmy and Jey.

WINNER: The Usos

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

: I like how the Raw tag division has been The Bar against someone for about a year. The Club, The Hardys, The Shield, and now Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins. It hasn’t been a bad idea at all. The WWE has done a very good job building to this Jordan heel turn. I’m thinking it takes a big step forward at the Royal Rumble. Jordan either loses and gets frustrated, or he makes a mistake that costs Seth to take the loss.

WINNER: The Bar

Jake Chambers: I never pick against Sheamus. I want to encourage everyone to find that wrestler you love with irrational passion. This is pro-wrestling and if they’re pretending to be competing then shouldn’t we sometimes have an obligation to pretend to be real fans? That’s what I do with my man Sheamus. I just want him to win every time, and I believe he can. Because he wins a lot. Because he’s amazing!

WINNER: The Bar

Mike Chin: WWE easily could pull the trigger on the title change and Jordan’s full-fledged heel turn at the Rumble, but I suspect we’re in for at least a few more weeks of Rollins and Jordan having a reason to coexist before that goes down. They retain this weekend.

WINNER: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

Paul Leazar: This one is interesting to me. How quickly are we going to have Rollins & Jordan turn on each other? It’s certainly been building very nicely for Jordan for the last couple of weeks, but I think we need more fuel to the fire before we pull the trigger. Especially with the way WWE books nowadays, where you don’t want to do something to early before they run it into the ground. I say wait until Fast Lane for the turn, keep it as fresh as possible, and let that take us in WrestleMania. For that to happen, Jordan needs to somehow pull out the win here against The Bar, and it needs to be as douchy a win as a heel can get.

WINNER: Rollins & Jordan

Mitch Nickelson: The internet tells me that Sheamus has a bad injury and will be packing up his wrestling boots soon. If all of that’s true, then I’m rooting for he & Cesaro to pull out the win here. Give him the chance to walk into WrestleMania holding a title one last time. Also, I foresee Seth Rollins in a singles match at Mania far more than in a tag match, so why not start building for whoever that’ll be against? I guess he’ll be entering into a program against Jason Jordan, but I’m not necessarily rooting for that matchup. Maybe a loss here will somehow lead to a Rollins vs. Kurt Angle match instead, which I’d be totally on board with.

WINNER: The Bar

JUSTIN WATRY: Tag team wrestling has a good shot at stealing the show on Sunday. The WWE Title match is probably going to be more of a story than an actual bell to bell fight. The Universal Title triple threat is just a slugfest with a predictable outcome. With the tag bouts, not only are they both unpredictable, all four teams are more than ready to answer the bell. I am going to pick Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to retain only because going to THE BAR once again just feels like a repeat. I have the same thoughts on The Miz with the IC Title. Yes, it had to get far away from Roman Reigns but back to The Miz? AGAIN? Fine. Back to the RAW Tag Team Titles, I don’t know where this is all headed, except that WWE has played the fans to perfection with Jordan. Well done.

WINNER: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

BRANDON EWING: It’s time to setup for the enviable Seth Rollins vs. Jason Jordan match for WrestleMania 34. Easy prediction here. The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) become the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. Rollins and Jordan officially split up, with Jason Jordan turning “heel” officially (not that he already is seen as a heel in the eyes of many within’ the WWE Universe). Love him or hate em, Jason Jordan is over like rover as one of the most hated and annoying talents on the RAW roster (aside from the typical Roman Reigns banter from the IWC, obviously).

WINNER: Sheamus & Cesaro

Rob Stewart: Jason Jordan’s story is becoming one of my favorite aspects of Raw, honestly. He’s clearly transitioned to heel but is playing it so damn earnestly that I can’t help but dig it. The crowd is all over him, but he’s brushing it off and just continuing to be so damn smarmy. Coincidentally, he and Seth are now sitting in the role of hated heel & popular face which Cesaro and Sheamus used to occupy so well. It’s both too obvious and too soon for Seth and Jason to drop the belts here; their story still feels like it has places to go. We’ve just barely scraped the surface of their discomfort with each other. I believe these belts next find their way onto the waists of Gallows and Anderson, meaning The Bar is unfortunately just here to build the saga of Rollins and Jordan.

WINNER: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan

WWE Championship Handicap Match: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

: A Triple Threat match probably would’ve been better. It could’ve still worked like a handicap match, but had some intrigue. As much as I’d love to see Sami and Kevin LayCool the titles together, I just don’t think it happens. Owens and Styles have been the best performers on Smackdown for the past year, though aren’t great against each other. Their best stuff was when Jericho got added, and I feel Sami will have a similar effect. AJ retains and hopefully enters Mania with the title.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Jake Chambers: Oh fine, why not, let’s give the most important wrestling championship BELT to a tag team. It’s clear the WWE doesn’t care anymore about the figurative zygote that evolved 50 years later into a multi-billion dollar global corporate merchandizing and live event entertainment promotion company. 2017 was the lowest year in the history of the WWE Championship – easily. They had the belt defended in an embarrassing special effect match at WrestleMania that made Papa Shango cringe. Then they gave it to a career-jobber for over six months who no one bought as championship caliber, only to knee-jerk the title off him on TV to a lame-duck AJ Styles, who proceeded to lose clean one week later to “champion of the universe” Brock Lesnar. So go ahead WWE, make the symbol of your entire heritage a prop for a bad comedy bit. Bruno, Backlund, Hogan, Savage, Hart, HBK, Austin, Undertaker, Rock, Cena, Edge, Punk, Bryan – KAMI – RAW 25, XFL, Ronda Rousey, Network subscriptions, stock prices, the tsunami of TV recap podcasts, blogs, reddit threads, tweets, comment sections… me! Argggh!

WINNER: Kami

Mike Chin: I’m a big fan of Zayn and Owen’s efforts since teaming up and would love to see Sami capture a main roster title. Heck, Owens and Zayn are that rate tandem I’d be OK with seeing break tradition to hold the WWE Championship together for a short spell. That’s a little convoluted for a world title, though, and while the handicap rules should theoretically give the heels a big advantage, I suspect Shane McMahon will end up costing them this one.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Paul Leazar: You know, I look this match up and down, and I love everything about the guys in the ring. AJ Styles has been playing second fiddle in this feud, which kinda stinks, but he’s sorta the guy caught in the middle of the whole Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens/Daniel Bryan/Shane McMahon feud that has been dominating the Smackdown air waves since Hell in a Cell. So, with all of that said, I think you already know how this plays out. You’re gonna have some good wrestling, you’re gonna have both Shane & D-Bry finding themselves getting involved somehow, and we’ll get some weird non-finish that leaves AJ Styles still as the champion with not a whole lot being solved. I think I just summed up the Smackdown Live main event scene for the last four months.

WINNER: AJ Styles

Mitch Nickelson: I do like the obnoxious duo act of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, I really do not want a co-WWE Championship reign. Maybe it can work because those two are super talented but it’s just a dumb premise. The first example of a stunt like this that comes to my mind is when Chris Jericho and Chyna were co-Intercontinental Champions. I thought that was really stupid at the time and now there’s a chance that a similar reign could happen with an even more important belt. Please don’t do it, Vince. Simply have them lose and turn on each other in the following weeks. Then, give us a straight up Zayn vs. Owens singles match at WrestleMania. As for AJ, he’ll keep the title and go on to face the guy I’m picking to win the 30-man Rumble contest.

WINNER: AJ Styles

JUSTIN WATRY: I’m not feeling it. The Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn versus AJ Styles has been stuck in neutral for a month now. Ever since it started, things just never got going. The feud has basically been them wrestling on Tuesday nights…and Zayn prancing around Owens. Cool and all but not what I consider to be a WWE Championship level feud. The Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon dynamic adds some intrigue but not enough to save the “Co-Champions” BS. Styles will keep the gold to WrestleMania 34, where he hopefully faces off against Shinsuke Namaura – something I have been predicting since last year. It needs to happen. Really, there are no other options for the blue brand…

WINNER: AJ Styles retains

BRANDON EWING: AJ Styles defies the odds with the deck stacked against him to retain the WWE Championship and will remain champion heading into WrestleMania 34. Nuff said!

WINNER: AJ Styles

Rob Stewart: With the rumors of Kevin Owens being injured and the ease with which AJ dispatched of him on Smackdown, it will be curious to see what kind of load he bears here. Luckily, this match is perfect for him to have a starring role without overly exerting himself, leaving the heavy lifting in the more-than-capable hands of Sami and AJ. There’s the potential for this match to become overburdened with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan, but I’d hope it doesn’t… I’d much rather see these guys get the time to tell their own story. But yeah, that’s a pipe dream. We are definitely getting more of the Bryan/Shane build here with this match serving as little more than a vehicle for their ongoing frustrations with each other. As long as the payoff is good there, I suppose everything will be all right. It is long-form story-telling, I guess. In the meantime, I can’t figure AJ to not retain here; this is a perfect “overcoming adversity” story for him.

WINNER: AJ Styles

WWE Universal Championship Match: Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

: Remember when Braun, Brock, Reigns, and Joe had an incredible war of the beasts at SummerSlam? Well, this is far from that. Brock/Braun underwhelmed badly at No Mercy, and Kane is not the guy to make anything better in 2018. Brock retains so he can drop the title to the BIG DOG. Moving on.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Jake Chambers: Oh, here we go. WWE is just poking me in the ribs with a splintery stick now. Let’s see, you’ve got the WWE’s favourite non-wrestling wrestler, a 50-year-old guy they want us to pretend is 20 years younger and has supernatural powers, and a young phenom they literally want to show us as having super-human strength but still gets pinned after one Lesnar F5 in an 8-minute match. Such a deserving trio to be fighting over what is now apparently the most important championship in the WWE. And if they have Lesnar lose here it will be one of the dopiest things ever, so knowing the WWE these days that almost makes it possible.

WINNER: Braun Strowman

Mike Chin: Even though I would be into Braun Strowman winning the Universal Championship, there’s not really a WrestleMania story set up for him. Lesnar defending against Roman Reigns at ‘Mania seems like the road WWE is dead set on. Kane is here to take the fall and protect Strowman so he can circle back to the title picture after New Orleans.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Paul Leazar: I have absolutely zero interest in this match. I love watching Braun killing fools as much as the next guy (and I think a feud with Roman over the Universal Title with Strowman at the helm much more interesting then Roman trying to avenge his “loss” to Brock from WM 31), but that’s just not in the cards it seems like. Kane is here to take the fall, Braun kicks some ass, Brock wins. Woo…

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Mitch Nickelson: I’m sticking with predictability for this contest. Brock is supposed to lose the title to Roman at WrestleMania, so expect him to retain. He’ll pin Kane, who’s only in this match to keep Braun from taking a loss. As for Strowman, he’ll probably eat an Amtrak or something equally monstrous. As long as it’s booked to be a solid ten minutes or so of gigantic dudes wrecking each other while also destroying some hardware along the way, I’ll be entertained. If I’m wrong and Braun wins the title, I’ll happily accept that I picked wrong.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Justin Watry: No explanation needed.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar pins Kane

BRANDON EWING: In my heart, I would LOVE for Braun Strowman to become the new WWE Universal Champion. He’s ready. He’s over. People love him and pop for him. However, knowing how the WWE mind works behind the scenes with their “logic”, it seems as if we will see Brock Lesnar retain the Universal title and move on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

Rob Stewart: What is WWE even doing with Braun Strowman? They keep building him up and then immediately throwing his momentum away on nothing, go-nowhere match losses at shitshows like No Mercy and Fastlane. I can not, for the life of me, figure out what their endgame here is. We’ve already seen Braun lose to Brock… why are we telling this story again? Kane being here to eat the pin doesn’t soften the blow; it honestly makes everything feel worse because this match is so predictable that it makes Strowman an afterthought. Brock’s going to win, probably after he takes some huge spot halfway through the match that makes it look like he’s out of it until he steals victory from Braun’s fingertips. Okay, great. I’m not excited for this match… it’s just a gimme lay-up on the road to WrestleMania. They might as well have kept Braun out of it and had Brock vs. Kane. It would be just as relevant and exciting.

WINNER: Brock Lesnar

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

: Originally, I pegged Ronda Rousey for this. She could still win if she appears, but I really feel like WWE would’ve advertised her ahead of time, because she’s box office. So, I’m sticking with the current crop of women. Becky Lynch was an enticing pick, because she’s so goddamn good and deserves it, but I think we know where this goes. Nobody is ready for Asuka.

WINNER: Asuka

Jake Chambers: I predicted Bayley a few weeks ago in a Fact or Fiction column, and I’m sticking with it. The WWE is gonna want a real conservative winner for this match, someone who will likely be with the company for a very long time so Michael Cole can tag-line her as the “first ever women’s Royal Rumble winner” over and over, as he tends to have to do. They had Charlotte and Sasha in the #firstever women’s Hell in a Cell, and Carmella of all people was the #firstever women’s Money in the Bank winner, Alexa Bliss is the #firstever to hold both the new RAW and Smackdown women’s titles; all four of them being heel-ish and/or brash. Winning a women’s Royal Rumble is easily a bigger #firstever accomplishment than all those others and I’m predicting they give it to a humble and natural babyface who still resonates fondly with smart fans, mainstream audiences and kids, and likely will for many years.

WINNER: Bayley

Mike Chin: The smart money is on Asuka to kick start the legacy of the women’s Rumble by traveling as traditional of a road as possible, and using this big win to set her up to relieve Alexa Bliss of the title at ‘Mania. I’m going to go out on a limb here, though, and suggest the rumors and social media posts suggesting Rousey won’t be at the Rumble and isn’t officially signed yet are all smoke and mirrors and she will show up to take this match. Rousey is major star to put the first women’s Rumble on the map, and there’s the added bonus that it offers a logical reason to set up a match between her and Charlotte Flair in the otherwise murky SmackDown Women’s Championship picture. Add in that in entering around 30 and last eliminating Asuka, Rousey will be setting up another dream match for down the road with the Empress of Tomorrow.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey

Paul Leazar: I really hope there isn’t going to be a whole ton of argument over this one. Maybe there should be because I’d just wanna see other people try to justify somebody else besides Asuka. Let her come out sometime after 25, get all the legends such out of the way. Celebrate whatever you want (because that’s what this match is about more so than any other story they have going on within either side of the WWE’s women’s divisions.), and just let Asuka come in a wreck shop. Job done.

WINNER: Asuka

Mitch Nickelson: My safe pick would’ve been either Asuka or maybe even Nia Jax, but I’m going with the mega star power instead. It’s pretty much a guarantee that Ronda Rousey will imminently be on a WWE screen, so why not have her win here to earn a title shot at WrestleMania? The media exposure will be INSANE following this and leading up to the biggest show of the year, so I don’t see how WWE doesn’t have her win. And another way to look at this is what if Ronda sucks at wrestling? I’m optimistic she’ll do fine but maybe she’s terrible in the ring and no matter who she works with in 2018, she only puts on mediocre matches at best. If she’s pushed now while nobody has any clue what her potential in wrestling is, they’ll still get the crazy amounts of buzz without having to worry about smart fans complaining about the spot she’s taking from another wrestler who has way more talent that deserves it much more.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey

Justin Watry: In some late breaking news, Stephanie McMahon is now going to be on commentary for this historic event. I don’t have any issues with that. However, I do wonder what that means for the outcome – if anything. It could be just as simple as raising the arm of the winner afterwards…or something more. Time will tell I suppose. That is the beauty of watching a television show, right? You never know. In being realistic, there are only three possibilities for WWE. Either Becky Lynch to battle Charlotte, Asuka wins to battle Alexa Bliss, or Ronda Rousey wins to battle Charlotte. As I have been writing about for awhile now (on another website), I am ALL IN on Rousey to WWE. That is instant money and is a surefire WrestleMania headline. Whether she debuts on Sunday or even appears for the blue brand (still perceived as the B Show), the timing is there. I am 100% convinced that the MMA star will show up sooner rather than later. Since Steph is going to be ringside, my spidey senses really are telling me it goes down in Philly. To play it safe though, my head is saying pick Asuka and be done with it. Undefeated, unbeatable, and the clear favorite. As for surprises, I’ll go with Molly Holly and Lita as the legends – exactly why they were held off Raw 25 on Monday. Then let’s say Ember Moon and Iconic Duo from NXT. Throw in Kharma and others, and you have one heck of a night.

WINNER: Asuka

BRANDON EWING: I’m more excited to see which former WWE Divas and/or Legends will appear in the match versus the outcome. I love Asuka but its a foregone conclusion that she’s winning the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. I think, as a twist, she should face Charlotte for the SD Live Women’s Championship. After all, if I can recall during the first brand extension, wrestlers CAN go after EITHER RAW or SmackDown’s major championship. Chris Benoit did it in 2004 when he jumped to RAW to face Triple H and subsequently Shawn Michaels so why not have Asuka jump ship to SmackDown to face Charlotte? All due respect to Alexa Bliss, but that match has been done and over with before on RAW. Good match, but we didn’t see the caliber of a fight that we have the most potential to witness if it were Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. That would be something worth buying at WrestleMania in my opinion.

WINNER: Asuka

Rob Stewart: I really, truly, and desperately do not want Ronda Rousey anywhere near this match. I mean… I guess she can enter it and build a story and look dominant, but she can’t win it. She just can’t. As little as we all needed a man to win the first women’s Money In The Bank ladder match… that’s how little we need a non-wrestler to stroll in and win the first women’s Royal Rumble. It just. Shouldn’t. Happen. There’s a direction to go here, and hear me out on this: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is set in stone, right? We know we’re getting that at ‘Mania no matter how little anyone wants it. Roman is going to go over this time, and the fans are going to boo the main event out of the building for the third year in a row. But… what if Roman/Brock ISN’T the main event? WWE has toyed with the whole “Do you think a women’s match will ever main event WrestleMania” enough ever since Stephanie McMahon invented female wrestlers two years ago, and honestly… this may be the year to do it. WWE has positioned Charlotte as THE face in women’s wrestling. She has won everything there is to win, and she’s beaten everyone there is to beat. Except for the one woman whom no one has defeated. Except for Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow wins the first ever women’s Rumble and sets her sights on the gold standard of WWE women’s wrestling. Give it three months to build and develop, and there you have it: Asuka vs. Charlotte, the first ever female WrestleMania main event. Freeing Roman up to go over in the undercard (or “co-main event”or whatever they prefer to call it).

WINNER: Asuka. Or, hell, ANYONE that isn’t Ronda Rousey.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

: It’s kind of tough to pick this year. On one hand, we all know where the Universal Title match at Mania is headed. Roman Reigns. They could go a few different ways about that, with him winning the Rumble being the least interesting choice. On the Smackdown side, I could see a guy like Shinsuke Nakamura winning. Though Nakamura hasn’t been any good on the main roster, a Mania title match with Styles would be a good contrast to Brock/Roman. I think I’ll go with that.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

Mike Chin: It’s very good sign for this year’s Rumble that there are truly multiple viable potential winners. My heart says Shinsuke Nakamura takes this to set up the WrestleMania dream match a lot of fans have been clamoring for two years, between him and AJ Styles at WrestleMania. My head says Vince McMahon doesn’t see Nakamura as over enough for that push. There are plenty of dark horse contenders, including Styles himself, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, or Braun Strowman–whoever among them doesn’t leave their respective world title matches with a belt. Then there’s John Cena. It’s believable enough WWE would let him join Steve Austin a three time Rumble winner, and he has proven chemistry with AJ Styles (if the Cena- Undertaker rumors aren’t substantiated). Then there’s Roman Reigns. Occam’s Razor tells us the simplest solution is the most likely. If WWE is going to insist on redoing Reigns challenging Lesnar for a world title at ‘Mania, redoing the Rumble push is logical enough, and it’s not like Reigns winning the Rumble would be any worse received this go round.

WINNER: Roman Reigns

Paul Leazar: This one would be a bit harder to pick out if it we didn’t already know for sure that Roman was going to be challenging for the Universal Title come WrestleMania time. So, let’s hope WWE uses this opportunity to put somebody else over. Why not use this to make the dream match people have been wanting to see again if you follow New Japan? You could argue the field is much more open then what I’m making it out to be (and it is!) just because WWE hasn’t really telegraphed it at all on screen. But why not let Shinsuke have the moment? Let him pull it out against Roman at the end, let Philly have the big pop of it not being Roman like last time around, and let’s ride that all the way to WrestleMania.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

Mitch Nickelson: At this moment, Brock is the champ on Raw and AJ Styles is the champ on SmackDown. Assuming there’s no title changes at the Rumble (and I’m not calling for any), then the most logical winners for the 30-man contest are either Roman Reigns or Shinsuke Nakamura. Roman’s way more of a lock that he’ll be challenging for his respective title, but I still think Nakamura is a safe bet. I’d prefer Nakamura to win over Roman, although that’s probably silly of me to think WWE will give him the nod. Still, I’m sticking with him.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

@JustinWatry: Shockingly enough, I don’t have a lot to say here. The Royal Rumble is my most anticipated match every year, so my excitement is a 10 out of 10. The buzz in the air, the countdown clock, the importance, etc. Perfect way to kick off the Road to WM. I write about it more in this week’s Fact or Fiction, so head on over there to read my full thoughts. Here are my quick two cents: Raw has barely hyped up the bout. Seriously, does anybody from Monday nights even care? The main focus has come Smackdown LIVE. Either that is a red herring or a clear indicator that for the second year in a row, the blue brand takes the Rumble. Sorry Roman Reigns. Sorry free agent John Cena. Your path to WM goes a different route. This road belongs to just one man. To the surprise of nobody, I am going with Nakamura. Been saying it for awhile and will stand behind it: AJ vs. Shinsuke at Mania is the easiest AND best showdown to promote. First Asuka, then Nakamura – come on WWE. Do right by these two. The women’s Royal Rumble match has some flexibility when it comes to a winner. Becky, Asuka, and Ronda all make sense. With the male participants though, it has to be Nakamura, right? Right?

WINNER: Shinsuka Nakamura

BRANDON EWING: Shinsuke Nakamura gets the win here. May seem like a surprising pick but I feel like this is a good way to setup for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for WrestleMania 34. After all, RAW has the Elimination Chamber event in February and that would be the time for RAW to setup their Lesnar-Reigns match by having Reigns win the Elimination Chamber match to become the new #1 contender to face Lesnar. We’ve seen the matches that Styles and Nakamura can put on from NJPW. Therefore, if they can even come close to pulling off even half the match those two men have had in the past we will be in for a treat.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura

Rob Stewart: YES. I love me some Rumbles. I mean, obviously, I wrote a daily article here last January reviewing every single one leading up to the 2017 edition. And don’t worry… I’ll get the 2018 edition added to that series after this is all said and done. Here we have another fairly up-in-the-air Rumble, and those always have an air of excitement to them. Even when you think “Oh man, ANYONE can win this!” and then Randy friggin’ Orton wins it last year. But what can you do? There’s always the possibility that WWE takes the most direct path to WrestleMania possible and puts Roman Reigns as the last man standing here, but whoof, man. Roman winning ANOTHER Rumble? In PHILLY again? That would require masochism on a level that makes me physically erect just thinking about. So, nah… I think we’re going off the board on this one. That leaves the remaining favorites as… who? I’ve seen Shinsuke Nakamura’s nam bandied around a lot, and the idea of Nak/Styles at WrestleMania does hold promise. Randy Orton again? God, please save us from Orton winning Rumbles. John Cena? Well, hell, I’d certainly prefer that over the notion of the much-rumored Cena/Undertaker match at WrestleMania. But I don’t see it happening, and we have already had so many Cena/Styles matches. Braun Strowman pulling double duty? Why, so he can wrestle Brock Lesnar AGAIN? None of this is doing it for me, so I’m looking for a guy WWE desperately needs to pull the trigger on… and they showed that maybe they know it on Raw 25. I’m looking at Finn Balor. I’m liking the idea of Finn winning the match here and using his opportunity to target AJ Styles, who he justifiably already knows he can beat for a three-count. Finn, along with Gallows and Anderson, vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania? That feels big to me. It even gets to be lower on the card while Roman fights Brock and Charlotte meets Asuka.

WINNER: Finn Balor

Jake Chambers: Professional wrestling pulls at my nerves with a pair of tweezers. I lay like a Operation game board as the shaky hand of an omniscient old producer tries to thread through tight creative borders to pluck the elusive prize that I’ve constructed in my bones for what excellent professional wrestling means. But that metal keeps hitting the electrified sides and jolting me with pain; salvation now only in my mind’s eye, floating further away from my outstretched arm like flower petals in a stream. Is it selfish to want everything to be your way? Or is that but the survival instinct of an animal raised in the wild who knows only one thing: to be a fan. When your primal, fandom soul is tied to a decaying structure so vast that there is nothing you can do to fix it all, you lash out in frustration. “No one understand this product like me,” “Everyone is a troll or an idiot,” and, “Oh, how easily I could solve all the problems of the WWE.” Ah yes, the WWE – Enter the Dragon turned Rumble in the Bronx turned Fate of the Furious: the independent and artistic vision of one man risen to the most gross successes capitalism can promise. The arc of the WWE is ingrained into all of our personal desires; if only we too could do a creative thing we love to the extent of global domination. But we are not McMahons, this is not our child, and for us to want the WWE to be profound art is like hoping futile that Walmart will sell original Monets and Basquiats beside Oreos and underwear. The contradictions are confusing, the art is worn, the sky is purple and WWE wrestling feels like it can never be what we all want it to be again. But there IS one chance left. One man who defied it all once before. A wrestler who stood up to the obelisk and molded its marble like clay. They said he was too small, too boring, too indie, and too ugly, yet he adapted to all his criticisms and did it with a smile. This aberration of positivity forced the rusty railroad switch of an entertainment economy to change lanes. He would not be a cog in the machine; he would not be a frustrated fan. Yet his successes melted on our finger tips like perfect snowflakes in early spring. Injuries, contracts, doctors and lawyers tornado swirl around him now, the WWE laughing in the middle like a super villain who can control the weather. However, this moment – this weekend – this Rumble – feels like his last chance to thrash Mjolnir to the ground, call the Valkyries to his side, and return to stop Ragnarok. There is only one wrestler left with the power to give us – to give me – what we all want again: great professional wrestling, all the time, everywhere, from the house shows to the TV shows to the stadiums to the stars. And that man will be the winner of the Royal Rumble this year.

WINNER: Daniel Bryan