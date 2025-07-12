411’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL Preview

Hello guys, gals, and enbies! Welcome to 411’s Saturday Night’s Main Event XL preview! I’m Hel, and today WWE is in Atlanta, GA the second of three events for this weekend. Saturday Night’s Main Event has history going all the way back to 1985. The first run lasted until 1992, and it a brief return from 2006-2008, the current run started in December of last year and this is the fourth event in the current run. I’ve enjoyed the throwback look they’ve been giving the events lately, it hits that nostalgia button just right for me, I also enjoy the In Your House feel to the booking. We tend to get only one bigger marquee match, which allows the lesser feuds to shine a bit more. The card for tonight is a bit more stacked then previous Main Events, but we are still getting some matches that might not have made it to a normal PLE.

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

This feud has been building since Money in the Bank, when Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed attacked LA Knight to prevent him from grabbing the case. Since then we have see Knight attack Breaker during his King of the Ring qualifying match, Reed and Breaker doing the same against Knight, and several more attacks from both sides. That all came to a head on the 6/30 Raw when Knight attacked Rollins in the crowd which lead to this match being announced.

Rollins has been one of the most consistent wrestlers, in the WWE, for 13 years now. He can be polarizing at times, but bell to bell he is one of best in the WWE. His championship resume only serves to prove this. He is a two time WWE champion, the inaugural World Heavyweight champion, two time Universal champion, the inaugural NXT champion, two time Intercontinental champion, two time United Stats champion, six time Tag-Team champion, two time Money in the Bank winner, and the winner of the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble. Rollins is for sure a future Hall of Famer, and love him or hate him, you can’t deny his talent in the ring. And since aligning with Paul Heyman, at Wrestlemania, and adding Breaker and Reed to his stable, he has become unstoppable.

LA Knight had a much longer journey to the WWE, he debuted in 2003, and aside from a developmental run in 2013, he spent most of his career grinding it out on the independent circuit. It wasn’t until joining TNA in 2015 that he really started turning heads, his charisma shot him to the top there, after TNA he joined the NWA in 2019, and after being there for a few years finally returned to WWE. After a run in NXT and a, thankfully, short time as the manager of Maximum Male Models, Knight has slowly built up a crowd following which lead to him being the one to finally dethrone Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

I do have a bit of a problem with this match, in that Rollins shouldn’t be losing with his current storyline and Knight is coming off losing the US Title at Wrestlemania, losing Money in the Bank, and losing his King of the Ring qualifying match. And while he has a reason for two of those losses, and will most likely lose due to Reed and Breaker, he really needs some wins to get his momentum back. He is also just in a bad place being on Smackdown, the top of the card is Cena and Cody, and the US title is wrapped up in Solo vs Fatu. He needs to move to Raw fast, and hopefully this feud is what gets him there.

Like I said, I don’t see Knight winning here, and he will be able to say he lost due to interference, as Rollins continues to run over the roster on his way to a cash in. I also could see Knight being on the face side of Wargames this year, though I am still feeling Gunther in my gut. Not because Gunther is turning face, everyone just hates Rollins that badly.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

Randy Orton has been wrestling for 25 years now, having made his OVW debut in 2000, and his main roster debut in March of 2002. Some early injuries stalled his career a bit, though the RNN segments were amazing and I wish they would do stuff like that still. Upon returning he would be given a spot in Evolution, getting to learn first hand from Triple H and Ric Flair. During this time he would start his Legend Killer run, attacking veteran wrestlers and having a No Holds Barred match with Mick Foley. He would go on to win his first of 14 World Championship at 2004’s Summerslam, becoming the youngest World Champion ever. This would lead to the rest of Evolution to turn on him, and losing the title to Triple H a month later. He would go on to a have a disastrous run as a face. In 2005 Orton would start a feud with The Undertaker, losing to him at Wrestlemania, which would also see him turn heel again in the lead up. This would also start a nine-month long feud ending when Undertaker beat Orton in a Hell in a Cell match. After this Orton would stay in the mix, being in a triple threat at Wrestlemania, for the World Heavyweight Championship, against Kurt Angle and the Royal Rumble winner Rey Mysterio. He would also form a tag-team with Edge, going by Rated RKO, but it wasn’t until 2007 that he would win another World Championship. Since then Orton has racked up several titles, 14 World titles, One each for the Intercontinental and United States Championships, four different Tag-Team Championships, the 2013 Money in the Bank, and both the 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumbles. He is a future hall of Famer, and probably one of your favorite wrestler’s favorite wrestlers.

Drew McIntyre has been wrestling since 2001, he spent the first several years of his career on the British Indie scene and had several matches against another familiar name, Sheamus O’Shaundessy. He would debut with the WWE in 2007 as a member of the Smackdown roster, before being sent to OVW and later FCW. He would return to Smackdown in 2009 as “The Chosen One” handpicked by Vince McMahon as a future World Champion. He would beat John Morrison for the Intercontinental Championship in December, which he would hold until May when he lost it to Kofi Kingston. In September he would team with Cody Rhodes to win the Tag-Team Championships, which they would lose to John Cena and David Otunga in October. He would be moved to Raw in April of 2011 before moving back to Smackdown in December. In September of 2012 he would form 3 Man Band with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal, the team were mainly used as jobbers, McIntyre would have his last appearance in the 2014 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before being released in June of 2014. He would then reinvent himself, gaining a following through is work in Evolve and TNA before making his way back to WWE in 2017. He’d spend a year in NXT before returning to the main roster in 2018. He would win the 2020 Royal Rumble and defeat Brock Lesnar on Night 2 of Wrestlemania. He would hold the title through most of the COVID era, he would lose it to Orton in October before regaining it in November. He would then hold it until Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and beat McIntyre for the tilte at Elimination Chamber. Since then McIntyre has been trying to regain and have a real run since then. He has feuded with CM Punk, turned heel, and been a force of nature over the past few years.

Orton and McIntyre have some history between them, they had a great feud in 2020 that ended in a Hell in a Cell that saw Orton beat McIntyre for the World Championship. This match was announced on the 7/4 Smackdown, after McIntyre interrupted the opening promo between Orton and Cody Rhodes. These two always put on good matches together and this should be no exception. Much like Rollins and Knight, neither men need to lose here. McIntyre rarely wins when it counts, he has been able to stay over due to his promos and beat downs but really needs a win or two. Orton has been pretty aimless since he returned from injury, always in the mix but with noting to really sink his teeth into. A loss here wouldn’t kill him, but the question is where he would go after this. With all that said, I am going with McIntyre to win here, allowing him to be built up for Rhodes post Summerslam, and build to an Orton heel turn for Rhodes down the, well, road.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

United States Championship

Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa Image Credit: WWE

Jimmy Uso debuted in 2008, he was trained by Rikishi, Booker T, and the Wild Samoan Training Center. He and his brother Jey Uso would have their first match, as The Samoan Soldiers, in December at NWA Prime Time. They would sign with the WWE and debut in FCW, in January of 2010, with a win of the Rotundo Brothers (Duke and Bo.) In March, they would beat The Fortunate Sons (Joe Hennig and Brett DiBiase) to win the FCW Florida Tag-Team Championships, the would hold the titles until June, were they would lose them to Los Aviadores (Hunico and Dos Equis.) They would make their main roster debut in May of 2010, teaming with Tamina Snuka to attack the Unified WWE Tag-Team Champions, The Hart Dynasty (Tyson Kidd, David Hart Smith, and Natalya.) They would get drafted to Smackdown in April of 2011 and start to incorporate the Siva Tau in their ring entrance, something they would keep doing until their heel turn in 2016. After feuding with The Shield and The Wyatt Family, they would beat the New Age Outlaws, to finally win the WWE Tag-Team Championship on a March 2014 episode of Raw. They would hold the titles until the 2014 Night of Champions, losing them to Goldust and Stardust. They would regain the title on a December 2014 episode of Raw, beating The Miz and Damien Mizdow which they would go on to lose to Tyson Kidd and Cesaro at Fastlane. An injury to Jey would sideline hime for six months, during which Jimmy would team up with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose against The New Day. Jey would return in November and would various feuds before turning heel in September of 2016. They would win the Smackdown Tag-Team Championships in March, beating American Alpha to become the first team to have won both the Raw and Smackdown Tag-Team Championships. They would trade the titles back and forth The New Day, a feud which would see them turn face again. They would spend the next few years being a dominate force in the tag-team scene before Jimmy was arrested for a DUI in 2019. They would return in January of 2020 and align with Roman Reigns, Jimmy would get hurt at Wrestlemania 36, during his time away Reigns would turn heel and Jey would challenge Reigns for the Universal title, lose and turn heel to join Reigns. When Jimmy returned there was issue at first, before the three of them aligned and formed The Bloodline. The Usos would win their fifth Smackdown Tag-Team Championships, defeating The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik) at Summerslam. They would hold the title for a Tag-Team Championships record of 622 days, losing the titles to Kevin Owens and Zami Zayn at Wrestlemania 39. Jey would leave the Bloodline and feud with Jimmy leading to a match at Wrestlemania 40 that Jey would win. He would take six months off, to rehab an injury, and return at the 2024 Bad Blood, helping Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Solo Sikoa started wrestling in 2018, teaming with Jacob and Journey Fatu, he held the FSW Nevada State Championship and the AWF Heavyweight title, before joining the WWE in 2021. He would debut with NXT in October at Halloween Havoc, he would go on a small undefeated streak before losing to Gunther in March. He would debut on the main roster, in September, helping Reigns to defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash in the Castle. He would act as the enforcer of The Bloodline, and also would also beat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship during this time. He would help The Bloodline win a WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. He would help Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 39. He would beat John Cena at the 2023 Crown Jewel PLE. After Reigns lost his title to Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40 he would be absent from TV for several months. During that time Sokoa would take over The Bloodline and bring in Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu. They would lose to the team of Reigns, CM Punk, The Usos, and Zayn in a WarGames match at the 2024 Survivor Series, and Sikoa would lose to Reigns, in a Tribal Combat match for the Ula Fala and Tribal Chief title, at the Raw Premier on Netflix. After injuries to both Tonga and Loa, Sikoa would recruit JC Mateo, and finally push Jacob Fatu too far. Fatu would turn on Sikoa at Money in the Bank, which led to a match for Fatu’s United States Championship at NIght of Champions, which Sikoa won with the help of the debuting Tala Tonga.

Jimmy has been helping Fatu even the odds against Sikoa lately and Smackdown GM Nick Aldis made this match official on 7/10. While I’d love for Jimmy to get his first singles title, Sikoa is only a month into his run and still has a major numbers advantage. I can see Fatu trying to hold off Mateo, Loa, and Tonga. But we are also still missing Tama Tonga, with the question being if he sides with Sikoa or Fatu. Either way I don’t think Sikoa loses the title here and I think Fatu getting the title back, at Summerslam, makes the most sense.

Winner and still United States Champion: Solo Sikoa

World Heavyweight Championship

Goldberg vs. Gunther Image Credit: WWE

Goldberg debuted on television on September 22, 1997, that is just shy of 28 years for Goldberg’s professional wrestling career. Well not exactly, as he was inactive fro 2004-2016 and then only appeared sporadically from 2016 to 2021 with one match in 2022 and then nothing until an appearance last year to set up this match. Still love him or hate him, there is no denying that Goldberg has had an impact on this business. I was 10 when he debuted and young me was a huge fan, sure as I got into my teens and my tastes evolved, I became less of a fan but still appreciated that first run he had. His return in 2016 and him going over the current talent didn’t do him any favors either.

Gunther has been one of the most dominate men’s wrestlers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. Since debuting in NXT UK in 2019, Gunther has put up 82 wins and only 7 losses. That is a 92.13% win rate over six years, with 77% percent of that time spent as a champion of some sort. He is the longest reigning Intercontinental champion and the only two time WWE World Heavyweight champion.

This all started at Bad Blood, back in October, when Gunther called out Goldberg and took some, verbal, pot shots to Goldberg’s son Gage. Then, about eight months later, Goldberg finally decided it was time to do something about it. I understand it’s Goldberg’s retirement match and they were waiting for an event in Atlanta, but it does seem a bit silly that the Bad Ass Goldberg waited eight months to finally call out Gunther.

I don’t expect this to be pretty, I don’t expect it to be long either. I do know that Gunther will do his best to give Goldberg a decent last match to go out on, but Goldberg was never the best, his last few matches weren’t anything to write home about, and he is now now 58 and it’s been three years since his last match. So, like I said this won’t be pretty or long. I expect Goldberg to Spear and Jackhammer Gunther, only for Gunther to kick out and take Goldberg out quickly.

Winner and still World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther