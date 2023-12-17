411’s WWE SmackDown LowDown Report: Carmelo Hayes On His Debut, Facing Kevin Owens, More

-I was at a friend’s 40th Birthday party (Happy Birthday Geno), so this ended up getting done late. I missed SmackDown last night due to a work trip, but that’s why we have this show. Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. The main story coming out of SmackDown is that Roman Reigns has returned and he has enemies all over the place with Orton, Styles, and LA Knight.

-US Title Tournament: To the video as we get highlights of Kevin Owens’ win over Austin Theory. KO seemed like the favorite when this Tournament was announced, so this makes sense.

-US Title Tournament: To the video as Carmelo Hayes gets the call-up from NXT to participate in the Tournament and he gets a win over Grayson Waller. Good for Melo! KO vs. Melo should be fun!

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Carmelo Hayes and he says it feels amazing. He mentions he has wrestled Waller a bunch of times, but this was on a big stage. Hayes says he talked to KO for a second and he isn’t going to walk on eggshells around KO. They are both former NXT Champions and then Hayes explains what making someone your Little Bro means.

-Camp and Megan discuss Hayes vs. KO which takes place next week on SmackDown. I know it’s taped and that’s cool as it’s great they give their roster some time off for Christmas. I didn’t read spoilers, but I usually do because I will still watch even if I know.

-Peacock commercials!

-RAW commercial! GUNTHER/Miz II!

-Last Friday Charlotte took a bad fall in the match with Asuka and did damage to her knee that will be her on the shelf for up to nine months. That’s brutal and takes her out of WrestleMania season and possibly even SummerSlam.

-To the video as Damage CTRL get a win over Michin and Vega. Numbers game caught up to Vega and Michin and it leads to a win for The Kabuki Warriors.

-Next week a Holiday Havoc Match: Damage CTRL vs. Zelina, Michin, Shotzi, and Bianca!

-Kayla is backstage with Zelina, Michin, Shotzi, and Bianca and she notes they all have a bone to pick with Damage CTRL. Bianca says nothing bonds people more than a common enemy. Zelina says Damage CTRL isn’t expecting the crazy they are going to break. Shotzi is going to chug eggnog and is ready for Holiday Havoc as she barks. The rest aren’t sure about the eggnog, but they are getting their lick back.

-Dragon Lee up next!

-Peacock commercials!

-WWE NFL Belts! Go Niners!

-Kayla has Dragon Lee backstage and next week he defends his NXT North American Title against Butch! Dragon Lee notes he is bringing honor back to the title and he is ready to face everyone. Butch is here and he says he is a different animal. Next week it’s Fight Night!

-Camp and Megan discuss Lee/Butch.

-To the video as Roman Reigns and Randy Orton came face to face for the first time in 18 months. Orton will take everything from Reigns and he doesn’t care what family member he has to go through. Orton throws out a challenge to Roman to face him at The Royal Rumble. Reigns tells Orton to listen to the voices in his head. It’s not 2007 anymore as he is levels above Orton and everyone else. Orton tells Reigns he is a Legend and the crowd is way ahead of him. Orton says he will always be The Legend Killer!

-To the video as Jimmy Uso eats another RKO and takes another loss, but it’s fine as that is his main purpose right now. Roman and Randy start trading blows. but it quickly becomes two on one. LA Knight (pop) comes out for the save, but here’s Solo to turn the tide again. AJ Styles then finally makes his return and he is still a little annoyed at The Bloodline. Roman eats a Phenomenal Forearm and our heroes end up clearing the ring. AJ then decks LA Knight for good measure and walks out past The Bloodline. AJ IS JAAAAAAAAACKED! Where’s Joel Gertner when I need him?

-Camp’s theory as he connects the dots is that AJ Styles was going to team with Cena, but got taken out by The Bloodline and Knight ended up capitalizing off of it. You know, that’s kind of sweet and I can buy that.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!