411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Kurt Angle and Ricochet Show Mutual Respect To Each Other, More

411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.10.22

-We start with Megan Morant backstage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. She tells us the guests tonight are Hit Row, Teegan Nox and Liv Morgan, and Kurt Angle/Ricochet. So, a new format?

-Nope, just a new intro as now we are back to WWE HQ with Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp.

-Headlines: Kurt Angle had a birthday bash in his hometown and Milk-A-Mania ran wild again. Sami Zayn helped The Usos retain against Sheamus and Butch. GUNTHER and Ricochet signed their contract for next week’s IC Title Match. LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continue their mind games with each other.

-To the video as we get highlights off Ronda/Shanya vs. Teegan/Liv. Raquel tried to get at Ronda for some payback which led to Ronda being too distracted to make the save as Nox wins with The Shiniest Wizard.

-Teegan and Liv are backstage with Megan and she compliments them on their fashion. Teegan says she has Dakota covered and Liv notes they will be the newest and shiniest Tag Team Champions. Watch Them!

-John Cena returns to the WWE at SmackDown on Dec 30th from Tampa, FL.

-To the video as The Usos successfully defended their Tag Titles against Sheamus/Butch thanks to a little help from Sami Zayn. Pretty sweet match even though there was no real threat of The Usos losing the titles.

-Jackie and Camp discuss who can knock off the Usos. Camp brings up that The Street Profits are still bothered by their loss at SummerSlam.

-To the video as The Viking Raiders and LDF have a match that is interrupted by Hit Row. There is actual tag team depth on SmackDown which is nice to see. Hit Row leaves both teams and their managers laying.

-Megan is backstage with Hit Row and they are feeling on top of the world. In their mind they still aren’t equal. They don’t care how many teams are in involved as they are one of one. I just enjoyed that the interview took place in front of a Pittsburgh Penguin background. Pens won 3-1 over Buffalo tonight which is 5 straight. Don’t sleep on Sidney Crosby!

-Kurt Angle and Ricochet still to come!

-Lashley vs. Rollins on RAW this week!

-To the video as New Day show up to provide backup to Ricochet as he signs the contract to face GUNTHER next week for the IC Title. It all leads to a 6 Man Tag as GUNTHER hurls the table over the top rope. Ricochet/New Day get the win as Ricochet gets the 3 count to build him up in advance of next week’s match.

-Camp and Jackie discuss GUNTHER vs. Ricochet.

-To the video as Kurt has a birthday celebration that is interrupted by Alpha Academy. Gable really should have been the choice as Kurt’s son. Otis eats some cake as Angle leaves and then brings out Gable Steveson and a milk truck. They chuck some cartons of milk at AA and then hose them down. Kurt and Steveson down some milk to close the show.

-Kurt and Ricochet are backstage where the party was held earlier. Kurt mentions that tonight was amazing as he got to do something he did twenty years ago. He puts Ricochet over as one of the best athletes he has ever seen. Ricochet knows the challenge he has in front of him. He puts over Kurt and all the rivalries he had and now he is standing next to him. Ricochet marks out as he seems overjoyed that he is sharing a screen with Kurt FREAKING Angle.

-Jackie and Camp discuss GUNTHER vs. Ricochet again. Camp is going with GUNTHER as he can’t see anyone beating him with Imperium at his side. He thinks Ricochet’s best chance is if the rest of Imperium are neutralized.

-The plug NXT Deadline which is likely over at this point. I won’t spoil anything. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

