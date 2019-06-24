Welcome to 411’s WWE Stomping Grounds Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Tacoma, Washington. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, David Otunga, and Booker T. We start off with a video package for Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship.

Next up is a video package for Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match. Ricochet joins the panel to break down his match against Samoa Joe for the United States Championship, but Joe interrupts from backstage to guarantee this will not be Ricochet’s night. We move on to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.



Kickoff Show Match

Triple Threat Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

Tony Nese (Champion) vs. Akira Towawa vs. Drew Gulak





Nese dumps Gulak to the outside and takes the fight to Tozawa. Gulak charges back into the ring, but Nese hits an O’Connor Roll / German suplex combo to pin but Tozawa and Gulak for a two count. The action spills to the outside, and Tozawa levels Gulak with a tumbleweed senton off the apron. Tozawa heads up top, but Nese catches him with a palm strike followed by a gut buster for a two count. Gulak goes for an inverted suplex over the top rope, but Nese lands on his feet on the apron. Tozawa catches Gulak in the octopus, but Nese makes the save. Gulak catches Nese in the Gulock, but Tozawa hits a senton from the top to break the hold. Tozawa hits Gulak with a hurricanrana and a basement drop kick for a two count. Gulak back body drops Tozawa to the outside, and Tozawa slams his face into the apron on the way down. Nese hits a springboard moonsault and covers Gulak, but Tozawa breaks up the pin. Nese and Tozawa trade chops, but Tozawa gets the better of the exchange. Nese takes Tozawa up top, but Tozawa ties up Nese in the tree of woe. Gulak springs up top and suplexes Tozawa over Nese. Nese pulls himself back up top and goes for a 450 splash, but Gulak rolls out of the way. Nese delivers a reverse piledriver to Gulak, but Tozawa levels Nese with a Shining Wizard. Tozawa locks in an arm bar on Nese, but Nese gets his legs under him and lifts Tozawa into a buckle bomb. Tozawa kicks Nese off the apron, and Gulak hits Tozawa with the Torture Rack Neckbreaker for the three count.

Match Result: Drew Gulak defeats Akira Tozawa with the Torture Rack Neckbreaker.

Match Length: 11:15

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch(Champion) vs. Lacey Evans





Lynch muscles Evans to the corner to start and rolls her into an inverted figure four, but Evans makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Lynch slams Evans to the mat, but Evans rolls to the outside to catch a breather. Evans heads back into the ring and goes for a front kick, but Lynch catches the boot. Lynch spins Evans and flips her forward to the mat. Lynch bounces Evans’ head off three different turnbuckles and goes for a springboard back kick, but Evans was out of position. Lynch waits for Evans to get closer and successfully hits the springboard back kick on the second attempt. Lynch retrieves Evans from the outside, but Evans kicks Lynch ribs-first into the announce table. The action returns to the ring, but Evans gator rolls Lynch to the corner and stretches her back around the ring post. Evans repeatedly stomps on Lynch’s ribs and then locks in an arm bar while continuing to pound on Lynch’s ribs. Evans goes for the cover, but Lynch bridges out. Lynch goes for the Bexploder, but Evans blocks. Evans takes Lynch up top, but Lynch rolls Evans into the Dis-arm-her. Evans makes it to the ropes to break the hold and then whips her handkerchief into Lynch’s face. Lynch grabs the handkerchief and shoves it into Evans’ mouth in retaliation. Lynch levels Evans with a running forearm shot and follows up with another running forearm shot in the corner. Lynch hits the Bexploder and gets a two count. Lynch heads up top and goes for a diving leg drop, but Evans rolls out of the way. Evans goes for a slingshot leg drop, but Lynch gets her knees up. Evans regains control with a side kick and gets a two count of her own. Evans tries to head up top, but Lynch grabs a leg and pulls her back to the mat. Lynch locks in the Dis-arm-her, and Evans has no choice but to tap.

Match Result: Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans with the Dis-arm-her.

Match Length: 11:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn





Woods and Owens start the match, and Owens immediately super kicks Big E off the apron. Owens hits Woods with a pair of super kicks and a moonsault from the top, but Woods kicks out. Zayn gets the tag and hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for another two count. Owens gets the tag and hits a frog splash from the top for yet another two count. Zayn gets the tag and goes to work with ground and pound offense. Big E finally climbs back up onto the apron, but Woods is in no condition to make the tag at the moment. Owens gets the tag and stomps a mudhole in Woods in the corner. Owens hits the cannonball in the corner and gets yet another two count. Owens hits two running sentons and makes the tag back to Zayn. Zayn works over Woods in the corner and then locks in a crossface in the middle of the ring, but Woods rolls Zayn into a pinning predicament for a two count. Zayn breaks the hold, pulls Woods to the corner, and makes the tag to Owens. Woods drops Owens with a spinning kick, but Owens still manages to make the tag to Zayn. Zayn knocks Big E off the apron and goes for a back suplex on Woods, but Woods flips over and lands on his feet. Woods hits Zayn with a back suplex of his own, but Zayn still manages to make the tag to Owens. Owens misses a running senton and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Big E as Owens tags Zayn. Big E catches Zayn with a belly-to-belly suplex and then knocks Owens off the apron. Big E levels Zayn with a back elbow shot and follows up with a running splash for a two count. Big E locks in a rear waist lock, but Zayn breaks free with a volley of back elbow shots. Zayn heads up top and pounds on Big E’s back. Zayn goes for a tornado DDT, but Big E tosses Zayn across the ring. Big E makes the tag to Woods, and Woods lifts Big E onto his shoulders for an elevated splash. Woods follows up with a springboard leg drop out of the corner, but Owens makes the save. Woods heads up top for the Midnight Hour, but Zayn shoves Big E to the corner and hits Woods with a big boot. Zayn tags Owens and hits Woods with the Helluva Kick. Owens hit the Pop-Up Powerbomb and covers Woods, but Big E makes the save. Woods connects with a rolling elbow to Owens as Big E spears Zayn off the apron. Woods heads up top, but Owens hits the ropes to make Woods lose his balance. Owens catches Woods with a stunner, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Kevin Owens defeats Xavier Woods with a stunner.

Match Length: 10:56

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



United States Championship Match

Samoa Joe (Champion) vs. Ricochet





Joe takes control early with an arm wringer and kicks to the back. Joe looks for a test of strength but instead just punches Ricochet in the chest. Ricochet fights back with forearm shots and a hurricanrana. Ricochet lands a drop kick that sends Joe to the outside and then follows Joe out of the ring. Joe drives Ricochet back-first into the ring apron and then rolls him back into the ring. Joe charges at Ricochet in the corner, but Ricochet floats over. Joe catches Ricochet with a uranage and then slams Ricochet’s head into the top turnbuckle. Joe hits a back elbow shot and an enzuigiri in the corner for a two count. Ricochet fights back with a stunner, but Joe levels Ricochet with a single forearm shot and follows up with a powerbomb for a two count. Joe wrenches Ricochet’s neck, but Ricochet fights back to his feet and hits a pair of enzuigiris. Ricochet hits a hurricanrana and drives his shoulder into Joe’s gut in the corner. Joe heads to the outside, but Ricochet connects with a dive and rolls Joe back into the ring. Ricochets connects with a missile drop kick from the top and a springboard moonsault for a two count. Ricochet heads up top, but Joe rolls out of the way. Joe catches Ricochet with a power slam and gets a two count. Ricochet and Joe trade chops and Ricochet goes for a springboard back elbow shot, but Joe counters into a German suplex followed by a vicious clothesline for another two count. Ricochet goes for a front kick, but Joe catches the leg and turns Ricochet inside out. Joe goes for the Coquina Clutch, but Ricochet drop Joe neck-first onto the top rope to break the hold. Ricochet goes for the 630, but Joe rolls out of the way, but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet hits a Code Breaker and follows up with the 630 for the three count.

Match Result: Ricochet defeats Samoa Joe with the 630

Match Length: 12:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

Daniel Bryan & Rowan (Champion) vs. Heavy Machinery





The Tacoma crowd is firmly behind Daniel Bryan tonight. Otis and Rowan start the match, but Rowan obliges the crowd and makes the tag to Bryan. Bryan goes to work with leg kicks, but Otis eventually catches the boot and shoves Bryan to the mat. Bryan charges at Otis, but Otis again shoves Bryan to the mat. Bryan lands a volley of kicks to the gut, but Otis presses Bryan and drops him to the mat. Tucker gets the tag, Otis goes for a delayed vertical suplex, Tucker takes over the suplex, and Tucker eventually drops Bryan to the mat. Tucker goes for a back suplex, but Bryan flips over and makes the tag to Rowan. Rowan slams Tucker’s face into the top turnbuckle and follows up with a drop kick for a two count. Rowan wrenches on Tucker’s neck and then slams Tucker to the mat. Bryan gets the tag and hit a running drop kick in the corner. Bryan slides out of the ring and whips Tucker’s leg into the ring post. Bryan heads back into the ring and stomps on the back of Tucker’s knees. Rowan gets the tag, and Rowan continues the assault on Tucker’s left knee. Rowan hits a running splash and gets a two count. Rowan traps Tucker in the corner and rakes the eyes. Rowan charges at Tucker in the corner, but Tucker gets a boot up. Rowan charges again, but Tucker side steps him, and Rowan posts himself in the corner. Tucker FINALLY makes the hot tag to Otis as Rowan tags Bryan. Otis spins Bryan and follows up with a slam. Bryan drop toe holds Otis into the corner and hits two running corner drop kicks, but Otis counter the third attempted drop kick into a powerbomb for a two count. Otis heads up top and goes for a Vader Bomb, but Bryan rolls out of the way. Bryan goes to work with the Yes Kicks, much to the delight of the crowd, but Otis Hulks up. Otis fights back to his feet as Bryan continues to kick him. Otis catches Bryan’s final kick and counters into a leg trap suplex. Otis hits the Caterpillar and makes the tag to Tucker. Otis catapults Bryan into a uranage from Tucker, but Rowan breaks up the pin. Tucker heads up top and goes for a moonsault. Bryan tries to roll out of the way, but Tucker’s legs still land on Bryan’s legs. Otis and Rowan get the tags and trade shoulder blocks and clotheslines. Bryan gets the blind tag and low bridges the top rope as Tucker gets the tag and sets up for the Compactor. Bryan goes for a suicide dive onto Tucker, but Tucker catches him with a mid-air punch. Tucker levels Rowan on the outside and heads back into the ring, but Bryan rolls up Tucker for the three count.

Match Result: Daniel Bryan defeats Tucker with a roll-up pin.

Match Length: 14:20

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (Champion) vs. Alexa Bliss w/ Nikki Cross





Bayley takes control early with forearm shots that drive Bliss to the corner. Bayley makes the cover and gets a two count. Bayley slams Bliss’ face into the top turnbuckle, but Bliss reverses and slams Bayley’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Bliss locks in a rear chin lock and drags Bayley down to the mat. Bayley fights back to her feet, but Bliss drags her back down to the mat. Bayley again fights back to her feet and tries to counter into a power slam, but Bliss drives her knee into Bayley’s back. Bliss chokes Bayley across the bottom rope and then slams Bayley’s face into the mat. Bliss makes the cover and gets a two count. Bayley gets back to her feet and connects with a running crossbody for a two count of her own. Bliss whips Bayley to the corner and slaps her across the face. Bliss charges at Bayley in the corner, but Bayley catches her with a clothesline for another two count. Bayley drops Bliss gut-first onto the middle rope and heads up top. Bayley goes for a diving double knee shot, but Bliss moves out of the way. Bliss to the outside and evades a drop kick under the ropes from Bayley. Bliss pulls Bayley’s shoulder into the ring post and then slams it into the mat. Bliss rolls Bayley back into the mat and continues to work over the injured shoulder and arm. Bliss wrenches Bayley’s arm around the bottom rope, but Bayley fights back with a belly-to-back suplex for a two count. Bayley charges at Bliss and hits a sunset flip buckle bomb. Bliss heads to the outside and Bayley goes for a suicide dive, but Bliss steps out of the way and lets Cross take the impact. Bliss hits Bayley with a sunset bomb on the outside and rolls her back into the ring. Bliss heads up top, but Cross charges into the ring. The referee makes Cross leave the ring, but Bliss gets distracted and stays up top too long. Bliss goes for Twisted Bliss, but Bayley rolls out of the way. Bayley hits Bliss with Bayley-to-Belly and gets the three count.

Match Result: Bayley defeats Alexa Bliss with Bayley-to-Belly.

Match Length: 10:34

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre w/ Shane McMahon





McIntyre charges out of the ring and attacks Reigns before the match even begins. The action spills back into the ring, and the referee finally calls for the bell to officially start the match. Reigns dumps McIntyre back to the outside and take him out with a monstrous dive. Reigns chases McMahon through the crowd, but McIntyre levels Reigns as he chases McMahon back toward the ring. McIntyre rolls Reigns into the ring and works him over in the corner. McIntyre chokes Reigns across the middle rope and then distracts the referee as McMahon continues the assault. McIntyre locks in an arm bar, but Reigns fights back to his feet and breaks the hold with a punch to the face. McIntyre stomps on the back of Reigns’ face and fishhooks his mouth. McIntyre goes to work with the ground and pound offense and then goes for a suplex, but Reigns counters into a suplex of his own. McIntyre locks in a modified STF as McMahon repeatedly implores the referee to check if Reigns has submitted. Reigns fights back to his feet and hits a Samoan Drop. Reigns and McIntyre trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Reigns takes control with a pair of clotheslines and a running forearm shot. Reigns hits the ropes and levels McIntyre with a big boot. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch, but McMahon hops up onto the apron, so Reigns hits McMahon with a Superman Punch that knocks him off the apron. Reigns heads out of the ring and hits McMahon with a second Superman Punch off the ring steps, but McIntyre heads to the outside and catches Reigns with an Alabama Slamma onto the announce table. McIntyre drags Reigns back into the ring and takes him up top. McIntyre goes for a superplex, but Reigns fights back and ties up McIntyre in the tree of woe. McIntyre pulls himself back up and successfully hits the superplex for a looong two count. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore Kick, but Reigns counters into a backslide pin for a two count. McIntyre regains control with a Glasgow Kiss, but Reigns responds with a Superman Punch for another two count. Reigns and McIntyre trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Reigns catches McIntyre with a spear. Reigns covers McIntyre, but McMahon pulls the referee out of the ring. McMahon positions Reigns in the corner and hits the Coast to Coast. McMahon drags Reigns back to the middle of the ring and rolls the referee back into the ring. McIntyre covers, but Reigns kicks out at two. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore Kick, but Reigns counters with a Superman Punch. McMahon charges into the ring, but Reigns dumps him right back to the outside. Reigns hits the spear, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Drew McIntyre with the spear.

Match Length: 17:25

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston(Champion) vs. Dolph Ziggler





Ziggler goes for an early super kick, but Kingston evades. Kingston responds by going for an early Trouble in Paradise, but Ziggler evades. Ziggler tries to climb, but Kingston pulls him back down to the mat. Ziggler connects with a drop kick and calls for the door to be opened, but Kingston rolls him up for a two count. Ziggler catapults Kingston into the cage, but Kingston catches the cage and tries to climb. Ziggler pulls Kingston back down to the mat, but Kingston whips Ziggler to the corner. Ziggler back body drops Kingston over the top rope and into the cage. Ziggler grinds Kingston’s face into the cage and follows up with a neck breaker. Ziggler whips Kingston into the cage, locks in a rear chin locks, and drags Kingston down to the mat. Kingston fights back to his feet, but Ziggler slams him right back down to the mat. Ziggler whips Kingston face-first into the cage and covers him for a two count. Ziggler locks in a modified crossface, but Kingston again fights back to his feet. Ziggler works over Kingston in the corner but then eats a back elbow shot from Kingston. Kingston hits a springboard drop kick, but Ziggler once again whips Kingston into the cage for another two count. Ziggler again tries to whip Kingston into the cage, but Kingston reverses and instead whips Ziggler into the cage. Ziggler kicks the knee and goes for a Fameasser, but Kingston uses Ziggler’s momentum to send him into the cage for a two count. Kingston climbs the cage in the corner, but Ziggler grabs a boot. Ziggler joins Kingston on the top rope, but Kingston repeatedly slams Ziggler’s face into the cage. Ziggler falls to the mat as Kingston continues to climb. Ziggler gets back to his feet, so Kingston drops onto the top rope and springboards into a crossbody for another two count. Kingston again climbs the cage, but Ziggler climbs behind him and joins him on top of the cage. Ziggler dangles off the top off the cage, but Kingston pulls him back down into the ring. Kingston and Ziggler trade shots in the middle of the ring, but Kingston hits the S.O.S. for a two count. Kingston goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Ziggler blocks. Kingston may have tweaked his leg when Ziggler blocked the Trouble in Paradise, and Ziggler goes right after the injured leg. Ziggler locks in a knee bar and Kingston makes it to the ropes, but there are no rope breaks in a cage match. Kingston uses the ropes to pull himself up and continue to climbs the cage. Ziggler pulls Kingston off the cage and hits a super kick, but the super kick almost sends Kingston tumbling out of the cage door. Ziggler pulls Kingston back into the ring and continues to work over the injured knee. Kingston flips Ziggler to the corner and goes for the Trouble in Paradise, but Kingston’s knee buckles. Ziggler locks in an ankle lock, but Kingston counters into an ankle lock of his own. Kingston breaks free and hits the Zig-Zag for a two count. Ziggler goes for a super kick, but Kingston blocks and locks in a front face lock. Ziggler tries to back out the door, but Kingston pulls him back into the ring. Kingston goes for a suplex, but Ziggler tries to float over, but Ziggler’s leg buckles on the landing. Ziggler again tries to sneak out the door, but Kingston pulls him back into the ring. Ziggler kicks the face and begins to crawl out the door, but Kingston suicide dives over Ziggler and out of the ring to win the match.

Match Result: Kofi Kingston escapes the cage to win the match.

Match Length: 20:01

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (Champion) vs. Baron Corbin





Baron Corbin’s handpicked special guest referee is… Lacey Evans! Evans tries to take Rollins’ chair from him, and Corbin attacks from behind. The match hasn’t officially started, so Corbin grabs the chair and levels Rollins. Corbin beats Rollins out of the ring with the chair, and only then does Evans finally take the chair from him. Corbin rolls Rollins back into the ring, and Evans calls for the match to officially begin. Corbin dumps Rollins to the outside and repeatedly whips him into the barricade. Corbin slams Rollins back-first into the ring post and then rolls him back into the ring. Rollins fights back, but Corbin levels him with a clothesline. Corbin pulls Rollins back to his feet and drops him with a single punch. Rollins whips Corbin to the ropes and ducks his head to telegraph the back body drop, so Corbin puts on the brakes and catches Rollins with a DDT. Corbin whips Rollins chest-first into the corner and then turns him inside out in the corner. Corbin works over Rollins and shoves him to the corner. Rollins ducks a clothesline and hits an enzuigiri. Rollins chops the chest and lands a forearm shot followed by the Sling Blade. Rollins heads up top and hits the blockbuster. Corbin heads to the outside, but Rollins hits a suicide dive and tosses Corbin back into the ring. Rollins covers Corbin, but Corbin kicks out at two after an insanely slow count from Evans. Corbin heads to the apron, but Rollins hits a powerbomb off the apron through the announce table. Corbin is down and out on the outside, but Evans announces that the match has been changed to no count-outs. Rollins retrieves Corbin and goes for the Stomp, but Corbin rolls back to the outside. Rollins goes for suicide dive, but Corbin punches him between the ropes. Rollins goes for another suicide dive, but Corbin catches him and slams him onto the apron. Corbin chokes slams Rollins in the middle of the ring, but Rollins kicks outs at two after a fast count from Evans. Rollins heads up top and hits a frog splash, but Evans “injures” her shoulder and can’t complete the three count. The action spills to the outside and Corbin attacks Rollins with a chair, but Evans doesn’t disqualify him. Corbin beats Rollins back into the ring and continues his chair assault. Evans changes the match to a no disqualification match. “Becky! Becky! Becky!” Corbin goes for a DDT on the chair, but Rollins counters into the Falcon Arrow on the chair. Rollins pins Corbin, but Evans flat out refuses to even start the count. Rollins gets in Evans’ face, so she slaps him across the face. Rollins asks if that’s all she’s got, so she slaps him again and low blows him. Corbin hits the End of Days, but HERE COMES BECKY LYNCH!!! Lynch levels Evans and tosses her out of the ring. Lynch whips Evans into the barricade and hits a Bexploder into the barricade. Two more referee’s come down to ringside to make the save as a new official takes over the match. Corbin goes for another End of Days, but Rollins counters into the Stomp for the three count. After the match, Becky and Seth celebrate together in the ring.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Baron Corbin with the Stomp.

Match Length: 18:46

Slimmer’s Rating: *½ (purely for Becky and Seth being so darn adorable)