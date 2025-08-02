411’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Preview

Hello folx! Welcome to 411’s SummerSlam 2025 preview! I’m Hel, I’ve read 37 books so far this year, and today WWE is at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for night one of the 2025 SummerSlam event! This will be the 38th annual SummerSlam and the first ever to be two nights. The first SummerSlam took place on the 29th of August in 1988 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 1992 SummerSlam was the first major WWE PPV to take place outside of North America, with it being held at Wembley Stadium in London, England. With a reported 80,355 fans in attendance, which is still one of the WWE’s top live gates in history. SummerSlam was the last of the “Big Four” WWE events to be created, the other four being WrestleMania in 1985, Survivor Series in 1987, and the Royal Rumble in January of 1988. While being the last created, it quickly became the second biggest show of the year, behind only WrestleMania.

With so much history, I wanted to give the highlights from the history of SummerSlam. And since we have two nights, I can do this in two parts. For part one, we will see how important the Intercontinental Championship was to SummerSlam, the rise of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, John Cena, and Edge. The first TLC match and the first World Title wins for Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton.

88 – The Ultimate Warrior quickly defeated The Honkytonk Man to win the Intercontinental Championship and end Honky’s record-setting reign, which was only recently broken by Gunther. And in the main event, The Mega-Powers beat The Mega Bucks,

89 – The Brain Busters beat The Hart Foundation, The Ultimate Warrior beat Rick Rude for the Intercontinental Championship, and in the main event, Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake beat Randy Savage and Zeus.

90 – Headlined by The Ultimate Warrior defeating Rick Rude in a cage match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

91 – Bret Hart defeated Mr. Perfect for the Intercontinental Championship, Virgil defeated Ted DiBiase to win the Million Dollar Championship, the wedding between Savage and Miss Elizabeth was held, and in the main event, Hogan and Warrior defeated Sgt. Slaughter, Gen. Adnan, and Col. Mustafa.

92 – Warrior defeated Savage by countout in a match for the WWF Championship, and in the main event, The British Bulldog defeated Hart for the Intercontinental Championship.

93 – Shawn Michaels defeated Mr. Perfect, and in the main event, Lex Luger defeated the WWF Champion Yokozuna by countout.

94 – Alundra Blayze defeated Bull Nakano to retain the WWF Women’s Championship, Razor Ramon beat Diesel for the Intercontinental Championship, Bret Hart defeated Owen Hart, in a cage match, to retain the WWF Championship, and in the main event, The Undertaker defeated The Fake Undertaker.

95 – Hakushi beat The 1-2-3 Kid (worth a watch), Shawn Michaels beat Razor Ramon, in a ladder match, to retain the Intercontinental Championship, and in the main event, Diesel defeated King Mabel to retain the WWF Championship.

96 – Mankind defeated The Undertaker in a Boiler Room Brawl, and in the main event, Michaels defeated Vader to retain the WWF Championship.

97 – Mankind beat Triple H in a cage match, Steve Austin beat Owen Hart for the Intercontinental Championship (huge upgrade from opening the previous year’s event by beating Yokozuna. Even with the injury here), and in the main event, Bret Hart defeated The Undertaker to win the WWF Championship (Michaels was the guest referee).

98 – Triple H beat The Rock in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship, and in the main event, Austin defeated The Undertaker to retain the WWF Championship.

99 – In the main event, Mankind defeated Austin and Triple H in a triple threat match to win the WWF Championship.

00 – Edge & Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz, in a TLC match, to retain the WWF Tag-Team Championships, and in the main event, The Rock defeated Triple H and Kurt Angle to retain the WWF Championship.

01 – Kurt Angle defeated Austin by DQ in a match for the WWF Championship, and in the main event, The Rock defeated Booker T for the WCW Championship.

02 – Edge defeated Eddie Guerrero, Michaels defeated Triple H in an Unsanctioned Street Fight, and in the main event, Brock Lesnar beat The Rock for his first WWE Undisputed Championship.

03 – Angle beat Lesnar to retain the WWE Championship, and in the main event, Triple H beat Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Michaels, Randy Orton, and Kevin Nash in an Elimination Chamber to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

04 – In the main event, Orton beat Christ Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship.

05 – Orton beat The Undertaker, John Cena beat Jericho to retain the WWE Championship, Batista beat JBL, in a No Holds Barred match for the World Heavyweight Championship, and in the main event, Hulk Hogan beat Shawn Michaels.

06 – Batista beat King Booker by DQ, in a match for Booker’s World Heavyweight Championship, and in the main event, Edge beat John Cena to retain the WWE Championship

And with that look back in history, let’s get into tonight’s card!

Karrion Kross vs Sami Zayn

Image Credit: WWE

This match was made official on 7/25. This is the third match between Kross and Zayn.

Karrion Kross is an 11-year veteran, and in that time, he has been a one-time FSW Mecca Grand Champion, a one-time FSW Heavyweight Champion, a two-time MPW Champion, a one-time mVW Heavyweight Champion, a one-time MORE Wrestling World Champion, a one-time Ring Warriors Grand Champion, a one-time PWAD Champion, a one-time REVOLVER Champion, and a two-time NXT Champion.

Samy Zayn is a 23-year veteran, and in that time he has been, The 2004 Elite 8 Tournament winner, the 2007 Sensational Sherri Memorial Cup winner, a one time PWI:BWP Catchweight Champion, the 2011 Chkara Rey de Voladores winner, a one time KO-D Openweight Champion, a one time DDT Extreme Champion, a one time IWS World Tag-Team Champion, a two time IWS World Heavyweight Champion, a one time MWF Provincial Champion, a one time NSPW Champion, a one time PRWA Caribbean Champion, a one time STHLM Wrestling Champion, the 2012 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament winner, a time wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, the 2010 PWG DDT Tag-Team Tournament winner, the 2011 PWG BOLA winner, a five time PWF World Tag-Team Champion, a two time PWF World Champion, a one time ROH World Tag-Team Champion, a one time ROH World Television Champion, a one time NXT Champion, a two time WWE Tag-Team Champion, and a four time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Kross and Zayn have been feuding for a few months now; it started when Kross started trying to get Zayn to admit he isn’t a good man and to unleash the beast inside. Zayn has done his best to resist the temptation even after repeated attacks and taunts by Kross. Zayn would beat Kross at Night of Champions and then lose to him on the 7/21 Raw.

If the rumors that Kross and Scarlet are on their way out are true, then Zayn will win here to end the feud. If Kross has re-signed, and they’ve kept it quiet, then I see Kross winning here. I believe that Zayn is set to either win the World Title at the Royal Rumble or to be the winner of the Rumble itself. I don’t think a loss to Kross would hurt here; Zayn is an underdog, and having to fight back from a loss to prove he can do it without cheating just adds to his story. So, with that said, unless Kross hasn’t re-signed, Kross will win here.

Winner: Karrion Kross

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre

Image Credit: WWE

After an altercation at the 7/11 SmackDown and further issues at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL, this match was made official.

Randy Orton is a 25-year veteran, and in that time, he has been a two-time OVW Hardcore Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion, the 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble winner, the 2013 Money in the Bank winner, a 14-time World Champion, and the wrestler with the most appearances on a PPV for a male WWE wrestler, and with this match will break the record for most SummerSlam matches with 17.

This is Jelly Roll’s first match.

Drew McIntyre is a 24-year veteran, and in this time, he has been a two-time and inaugural ICW World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time IWW International Heavyweight Champion, a two-time BCW Heavyweight Champion, a one-time OCW World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time Scottish Heavyweight Champion, the 2016 There Can Be Only One Gauntlet winner, a one-time European Heavyweight Champion, a one-time DPW Heavyweight Champion, a two-time and inaugural Evolve Tag-Team Champion, a one-time Open the Freedom Gate Champion, a one-time Evolve Champion, a one-time WCPW World Champion, the 2015 Global Impact Tournament winner, the 2016 TNA Joker’s Wild winner, a one-time Impact Grand Champion, a one-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time NXT Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a two-time WWE Tag-Team Champion, the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble winner, the 2024 Men’s Money in the Bank winner, and a three-time WWE World Champion.

Logan Paul has been wrestling for four years; in that time, he has been a one-time WWE United States Champion.

I’ve heard a lot of complaining about this match, and I get it. I don’t agree with it, but I get it. Everyone acts like we’ve never had celebrity involvement before, and yes, it’s been more hit than miss, but Jelly Roll has a passion for wrestling, and I think he is working hard to try to learn enough to put on a decent performance. He is also going to be in there with two great workers, and Paul is no slouch either. This match is here to get Orton his record-breaking SummerSlam appearance and give these three a match when none of them are in the mix for anything else. It’s not going to be some 20-minute-long match; it’s going to be lucky to get 15. Jelly Roll will get a hope spot but mainly will be there to get beaten down until he can get the hot tag on Orton. Orton will clean house and hit the RKO off some high-flying spot from Paul. It won’t be a technical classic, but it should be inoffensive and a bit fun.

Winners: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

Image Credit: WWE

Reigns returned on the 7/14 Raw and, following a confrontation on the 7/21 Raw, Reigns made the challenge for this match.

Roman Reigns is a 15-year veteran, and in that time, he has been a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, the 2015 Royal Rumble winner, and a six-time and the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era.

Jey Uso is an 18-year veteran, and in that time, he has been a one-time FCW Florida Tag-Team Champion, a 10-time WWE Tag-Team Champion, the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, and a one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Bronson Reed is an 18-year veteran, and in that time, he has been a one-time EPW Tag-Team Champion, a one-time Queensland Double Crown Champion, a one-time MCW Intercommonwealth Champion, a one-time MCW Tag-Team Champion, a one-time MCW World Heavyweight Champion, the 2017 Ballroom Brawl winner, a one time NWA AWA Heavyweight Champion, a one time PPW Heavyweight Champion, a one time PWA Heavyweight Champion, a one time WR Meltdown World Tag-Team Champion, a three time WR Australian National Champion, the 2024 Andre the Gian Memorial Battle Royal winner, and a one time NXT North American Champion.

Bron Breakker has been wrestling for five years. At that time, he was the 2025 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic winner, a one-time NXT Tag-Team Champion, a two-time NXT Champion, and a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

One could assume this was probably going to be a six-man tag, adding Seth Rollins and LA Knight to the match, but with Rollins’ injury, things pivoted to this. Reigns coming back for his retribution starts the build for Survivor Series, which means Heyman’s group needs two more wrestlers. I am not sure who that could be. Based on this week’s NXT, it could be Tony D’Angelo, who is a real-life friend of Breakker. However, my long shot pick is Ilja Dragunov. He should be about healed up. Breakker knows how dangerous Dragunov is and would want him on his side. Also, a heel Dragunov keeps him away from Gunther for now, and then when Gunther loses the title, they can run it back. With all that said, this match should be a slobberknocker, and I’m going with Reed and Breakker for the win.

Winners: Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton

Image Credit: WWE

Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, which earned her a title shot tonight.

Jade Cargill has been wrestling for seven years, and in that time, she was the inaugural AEW TBS Champion, a one-time WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion, and the 2025 Queen of the Ring.

Tiffany Stratton has been wrestling for four years, and in that time, she was a one-time NXT Women’s Champion, the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank winner, and the current WWE Women’s Champion.

Cargill has been on a roll since returning to Elimination Chamber last February. She beat Naomi at WrestleMania 41, won the Queen of the Ring, and beat Naomi again at Evolution 2. Her in-ring work is hit or miss, with more misses than hits, but with the right opponents, she is capable of putting on a decent match. I do worry about her ability to lead the division long-term, but having a few months’ run, before losing it to Bianca Belair, won’t be the worst thing.

Stratton has also been on a roll since cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. She is one of the few women who have carried Nia Jax to a decent match. She beat Flair at WrestleMania (a match a lot of people thought she was going to lose) and beat Stratus at Evolution 2. Stratton has long since proven she isn’t just some pretty face. Honestly, she proved that during her NXT run, and while I don’t want her to lose the title, I don’t think the loss is going to hurt her any, and if my prediction for the Women’s WarGames match is true, then Stratton will probably be on the New Blood side. So, I’m calling this one Cargill. She will probably hold it until the Royal Rumble, where she will lose it to Bianca Belair.

Winner and new WWE Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez)

Image Credit: WWE

This match was made official on the 7/18 SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair is a 13-year veteran, and in that time, she has been a one-time WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion, the 2020 and 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, and a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Alexa Bliss is a 12-year veteran, and in that time, she has been a one-time WWE 24/7 Women’s Champion, a three-time WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion, the 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank winner, and a five-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Raquel Rodriguez has been wrestling for nine years, and in that time, she was the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic winner, a two-time and inaugural NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champion, a one-time NXT Women’s Champion, and a record-setting, six-time, and current WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion.

Roxanne Perez has been wrestling for seven years, and in that time, she has been a one-time New Texas Pro Women’s Champion, a one-time RWR Vixens Champion, a one-time ROW Diamonds Division Champion, a one-time Sabotage War of the Genders Champion, the 2022 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, the 2022 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner, a one time NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champion, a two time NXT Women’s Champion, and a one time, and current, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion.

I could see either team winning here. Bliss and Flair are the two veterans trying to show they still have it, and Perez and Rodriguez are just starting to gel as a team. I do think the bigger story is Rodriguez getting closer to Perez, which will cause issues down the road when Liv Morgan gets back. Bliss & Flair losing here doesn’t hurt them, and can further push towards that WarGames match I’m thinking is going to happen. Either way, we have four incredibly talented women in this match, and no matter who wins, the match should be great.

Winner and still WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship: The Judgement Day (Rodriguez & Perez)

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs. Gunther

Image Credit: WWE

Punk won a gauntlet match on the 7/14 Raw to earn this title shot. It’s a match between The Best in the World and The Ring General.

Gunther is a 20-year veteran; in that time he has been, a one-time Defiant Internet Champion, a one-time EWP Tag-Team Champion, a 2018 Infinity Trophy winner, a one-time GSW Tag-Team Champion, a one-time OTT Champion, a three-time Progress Atlas Champion, a one-time Progress World Champion, a one-time PWF North-European Champion, a one-time PWF World Champion, a one-time TNT World Champion, a three-time wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, a four-time wXw World Tag-Team Champion, the 2010 16-Carat Golf Tournament winners, the 2015 and 2017 wXw World Tag-Team Festival/League winner, the 2019 Ambition 11 Tournament winner, the longest reigning NXT:UK Champion, the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, the 2024 King of the Ring, and a two-time, and current. World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk is a 28-year veteran, though he has a seven-year gap, in that time, he has been a two-time LWF Intercontinental Champion, a five-time IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Champion, a two-time SPCW Northern States Light Heavyweight Champion, a two-time IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Champion, a one-time IWC World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time MAW Heavyweight Champion, a one-time NWA Cyberspace Tag-Team Champion, a two-time ROH Tag-Team Champion, a one time ROH World Champion, a one time OVW Television Champion, a one time OVW Southern Tag-Team Champion, a one time OVW Heavyweight Champion, a one-time ECW Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one time World Tag-Team Champion, the 2008 and 2009 winner of the Money in the Bank, a five time WWE World Champion, and a two time AEW World Champion.

The Best in the World vs The Ring General. I love both of these guys and cannot wait to see this match. Punk has proven he can still go, and Gunther is one of the best in the world today. There’s going to be a war, and my body is ready. I am torn about this one. I would love for Punk to get one more title run, and time is short for that to happen. Gunther only recently regained the title, though, and while he is massively protected, I don’t see what’s next for him. If Punk loses, it will be because of Bron and Bronson, which will serve to continue the story into Survivor Series. There is also the chance that Rollins’ injury isn’t as bad as initially thought, and in the end, he cashes in after this match. As much as I want Punk to win, I think Gunther remains here due to interference, as we continue to build to Survivor Series.

Winner and still World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther