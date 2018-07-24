411’s WWE Table for 3: Hall of Fame Legacy Report (Angle, Flair, Sting)

411’s WWE Table for 3: Hall of Fame Legacy Report (Kurt Angle, Sting, Ric Flair)

-Original Air Date: July 23, 2018

-Run Time: 24:45

-I missed most of RAW last night because I was too busy watching my Pittsburgh Pirates win their 10th game in a row. Between all the rain delays I was able to catch parts of the show and I saw most of the Reigns/Lashley match. Because of missing most of the show, I didn't see any previews for this new episode of Table for 3. So that's why this report wasn't posted right after the initial airing.

-This time we get 3 WWE Hall of Famers (2 of them also in TNA Hall of Fame) in Flair, Sting, and Angle. This should be interesting as all 3 of these guys have done Table for 3 before, but with Flair you never know how much of the conversation he is doing to dominate.

-Flair starts by calling Sting his oldest son and Angle his hero. He says that he missed Angle by about 10 years and that even then by the time Angle got up and going, he’s not sure he could have kept up with him. Angle asks if they remember the last time they were all in the same room and Flair doesn’t think it happened. Angle says it did in the other company and Flair casually shoots back, “Oh, TNA.” Amazing that we are in a time where TNA is just casually dropped on WWE programming.

-Angle talks about meeting Sting for the first time in Nashville in TNA. Flair asks each how long they were with TNA and Sting says about 8 years and Angle says for him it was 11 years. Angle talks about meeting Flair for the first time, and Flair jokes that Angle didn’t mention it in his Hall of Fame speech. At that first meeting, Flair told Angle to stay away from WCW as Vince would take care of him in the WWE. This was 1998 and Sting says it had to be a hard choice. Angle says it was harder that he thought it would be as WCW was hot at the time. It the end he made the best decision of his life.

-Angle asks about Flair and Sting meeting for the first time. Sting says he was tied to Crockett due to Watts selling the UWF. Before getting to meeting Flair, Angle asks why it took Sting so long to get to the WWE after WCW folded. Sting says there was politics and cliques and he had 18 months left on his Time Warner contract. He also had in his head that for years he was treated as a second class wrestler by what the WWE was saying about other companies so that stuck with him. Angle says he was always on Sting about going to the WWE and Flair says he was telling Sting in 93 he needed to go.

-Angle brings up the rumor that the boys in WCW were more political, and he doesn’t see that from Sting and Flair. Ric brings up that you had Hall and Nash in one corner and then Hogan and Randy in the other. Sting says that it didn’t start out like that as there was a good nucleus of guys that had unity. Angle says he doesn’t know Sting to be someone to be in cliques and Ric says that Sting was fighting for his career against guys coming for his spot.

-Flair tells the story of Rick Rude telling everyone that he wanted Sting’s spot at an office meeting and then again in Philly in front of the boys. Ric had the ultimate say and he went to bat for Sting as he didn’t think Rude was the guy to be on top. He puts over Rude for being a great worker and great heel, but he felt Sting should be up top as long as he was in the company.

-Flair talks about their Clash I match and how he pushed for Sting to get that chance. Sting says that Flair didn’t have to put him over like he did, and while it was a draw, Flair still put him over. They show highlights of the match, and Sting says it put him on the map. Sting jokes that Flair blew him up many times before that Clash match. They were working a bit around the horn and Flair wore him out in their matches.

-They discuss getting older and the effect on your body. Flair jokes he won’t go anywhere unless he is in a tent as this last health scare wrecked him. He talks about being in a coma and all the weight he lost. When he got out of the hospital he could only do 1 pushup and he could always do hundreds. Even now he is only up to doing 11 of them. He had 21 Cat Scans during that hospital stay and his mind wasn’t getting any better. He was having dreams of being with The Horsemen and that his daughter ran off and got married again. Kurt talks about how terrified everyone was and that they all thought they were going to lose Ric. Sting asks how Flair’s heart is and he says he is good as they put in a pacemaker.

-Sting brings up that Flair is a two time WWE Hall of Famer and then says that Kurt is both a WWE and TNA Hall of Famer. Again, amazing! Angle mentions Sting is also in the Hall of Fame of both companies. Angle says that he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame a year after Sting and then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a year after him as well. Sting jokes that Angle just can’t help follow behind him. Flair asks if TNA had a ceremony and Kurt says it was actually really nice. They talk about getting a Rolex from TNA and Flair is impressed. Kurt says that Dixie Carter really stepped up and took care of them.

-Sting says that it wasn’t a Rolex from Shawn Michaels, but still. Angle says that he wishes he could have had a match with Flair in his prime. He then asks Flair what the best match of his career was, and he says probably with Steamboat. He puts over the chemistry they had together as they show highlights for the famous trilogy of matches in 1989. Flair talks about wrestling Bruiser Brody and how the kids today would shit themselves if they had to wrestler him. Awesome! He talks about wrestling Brody and Hansen in Japan and how they could go, but man, was it hard work. Flair talks about the infamous Brody/Luger cage match in Tampa that Luger walked out on and Sting says he never saw that match.

-Angle asks Sting about his favorite matches and Sting says Flair is in 2 of his top 3: The Clash Match and his first World Title Win at Great American Bash. After that it is Starrcade vs Hogan in 1997. He also puts over his one and only WWE Title Match against Rollins and then his one and only WrestleMania match.

-Sting says that Angle pushed him to the limit more than anyone else. Angle and Sting talk about their empty arena match in TNA and of course we get highlights. Again, I may never get used to this, but it is awesome. As always the TNA footage has the GWN logo in the lower right corner. Seeing TNA Impact in the corner is pretty surreal as well. Kurt says they had no clue where they were going as they started brawling through an empty arena. They joke there wasn’t much wrestling and it was just a brawl.

-Ric jokes about Kurt being a tough SOB and gold medalist, but he can’t WOOO to save his life. He does put over Sting for his ability to WOOO! They joke about the way they sign autographs, and then get back to the Angle/Flair Wooo off as Kurt says it took place before a match they had in Anaheim. Flair says he knew nothing about the match and was told the day of the show. He figured it would be a 7-8 minute match and was told they were getting 19 minutes. Ric says that scared the crap out of him as he had to go 19 minutes with Kurt Angle, Wrestling Machine. They talk about the match and it is tremendous stuff. Flair says he told Angle to toss him out of the ring and he just wanted to catch his breath, but Angle followed and suplexed him on the floor.

-Ric brings up working with Austin the day before he walked out on RAW when they wanted him to put over Lesnar. Austin thanked Ric for the match and said he wasn’t going to RAW tomorrow. Ric said he would tell the company, but Austin said not to worry as they would find out. The next night Ric shows up on RAW and is told he is working Lesnar now. That was rough for him and he jokes that just looking as Brock scares people. Sting says he would have loved working Brock, and everyone puts over that idea. That would have been awesome as Sting/Vader formula would have been perfect for Brock. Few people can take a beating and sell it as well as Sting.

-Flair brings up Cena taking 17 German Suplexes from Lesnar at SummerSlam in that massacre of a match. Highlights shown and I absolutely love that match. Flair says he was watching in a bar and when he saw Cena he congratulated him and told him it was basically the same thing he did every night with Brody.

-They close by making small talk about Kurt’s upcoming match at Mania and Angle puts over Rousey. Kurt says he is always terrified before a match which shocks Sting. Flair knows they will steal the show and he feels bad for the match that follows them.

-I loved this show and wish they could have shown even more. All three guys were spectacular and it’s worth noting again that these things are so much better now that the guys can freely talk about working for companies that are still out there running shows. Flair was great here and kept things kind of low key for him and that made for a better show. Sting is always kind of the quiet one during these shows as expected, but he added a lot here. Again, great stuff and I want more!

