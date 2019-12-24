411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Dinner of Domination (Mark Henry, D’Lo Brown, and The Godfather)

411’s WWE Table for 3 Report: Dinner of Domination

-Another new episode of Table for 3 and when it was announced I thought a mistake had been made because there was already an episode with the Nation, but that one featured Mark, Godfather, and Ron Simmons. This time Simmons is out and D’Lo Brown is in his place. Let’s get to it!

-They all exchange greetings and say it has been a long time since they’ve all been together. Henry asks if Brown remembers the first time they met and Godfather chimes in he remembers the first time they met. Mark walked in with Vince and he saw Taker and Godfather sitting on boxes by his office. Taker yelled out look at that big old babyface and Mark took offensive as he had no clue what babyface meant in a wrestling context. Mark talks about Brown coming in and helping all the green and young guys. Mark worked with him and put him a headlock that D’Lo says nearly made his head explode. D’Lo worked with Mark to get him to relax and keep from choking people.

-They talk about Mark’s start and that he had no ring time before he came to the WWE. He was in Memphis with Dwayne (The Rock..duh) and was there for 4 weeks and only had 3 matches. D’Lo says he was in Smokey Mountain with Cornette and then went to Puerto Rico. He called Cornette later and Jim asked where he has been as they have been trying to get hold off him. Jim hangs up on him and then calls him back asking if he has a black suit. D’Lo was too poor to have one, but didn’t let Jim know that and was told he had a spot in the WWE. D’Lo went to Goodwill to find a suit and Mark talks about how you had to do that back then. Now these kids get everything from the office.

-Talk shifts to the Rock and him cutting promos in hotels with them. They credit Simmons for coming up with the catchphrase of “Know Your Role” and they got “SmackDown” from Dre’s “Chronic” CD and apparently that is also where he got the idea for “it doesn’t matter what your name is.”

-D’Lo says his trademark head shake came from him and Rock watching “Friday” and Tucker’s “you got knocked the fuck” out line. He said the line when Rock had a match with Shamrock and knocked him out of the ring. He shook his head and then yelled it at Shamrock and then realized he just cussed on TV. He was worried Vince would fine him, but instead Vince told him to keep the head shake.

-They talk about the People’s Elbow next and how then knew it as the “1-2-3 Hitch.” It started out as an accident because The Rock apparently couldn’t drop a left elbow, so he ran the ropes a second time to make sure it was with the right elbow. D’Lo brings up that he named it “The People’s Elbow” and we see the footage of him on commentary giving it the name.

-D’Lo talks about his early days in the Nation and he was given the spot as they needed someone to take the bumps as the other guys in suits were Clarence Mason’s fraternity brothers and they couldn’t bump. Henry puts over The Rock for ushering him into the Nation. They show The Rock bringing Henry into the group as a gift to Ron and before he can cut a promo, Ron cuts him off and shuts him down. Mark says he nearly broke down laughing and decided to keep his mouth shut for the next 2 months.

-Godfather tells a fantastic story as he found out he was going to be in the Nation the day he joined. He was set to come back as Papa Shango in a less cartoon and more menacing take on the character. They show some unreleased make-up and wardrobe tests of the new look and it is pretty sweet to see. I love seeing stuff like this! Jerry Lawler came up with the new face and the new outfit for the character. He says he was told he needed to see Vince and he was told plans changed and he was not going to be Papa Shango anymore. He joined that day and got to pin Taker clean with his finisher. That was also the first meeting he ever had with Ron as well. D’Lo and Mark are blown away by that story.

-D’Lo brings up that they were all friends outside the ring. Mark says the Nation wasn’t a black separatist group, but a Rise Up group that wanted to take what they deserved. They mention they had Owen Hart, Savio, Crush, and PG-13 in the group. D’Lo kills it by saying “bum rush your mother,” and then we get some PG-13 rapping.

-They discuss Owen Hart and they can’t remember how he got into The Nation. D’Lo jokes it was done to make the white people angry. He talks about how Owen helped him the same way he tried to help Mark when he started. He tells a story of a house match they had together and Owen kept ribbing him during the match by untying his shoes and the refs shoes and it relaxed D’Lo so much that he was able to just work. Mark tells more Owen stories and a great one about Owen calling Mark’s mom and pretending to be the IRS. It was the first time Mark ever heard his mom cuss as she told Owen to come and bring it. Fantastic! Another story as Owen apparently had people drop off chickens and ducks in Vince’s office. They were there for a hog pen match and Owen convinced them to unload all of them in Vince’s office. Mark says 30-40 minutes later all you could hear was Vince screaming “Owen.” I could listen to these Owen stories all day!

-Next up they talk about Chyna and how great it is to see her in the Hall of Fame. They talk about how D’Lo and Mark were the first to work with her and mention the story with Mark trying to date her. D’Lo calls her a sweetheart and that she would ride with them on the road. They loved being able to work with her and give her a chance to shine. They had no issue getting punched or clothesline and D’Lo was more than comfortable being slammed by her.

-Godfather says looking back it meant a lot and in the moment they were just doing their job. Mark talks about all the African American wrestlers that have come up to him to express how influential the group was. None of them knew the importance of the Nation and D’Lo says the proudest moment of his career was walking out next to all of them in that group. It was a testament to the group that they all left and became something greater.

-They put over Ron Simmons for taking them under his learning tree. D’Lo says he calls Ron anytime he needs to make a life decision as he knows he can give it to him straight. He tells a Ron story where Ron cut a promo in Baltimore and during a commercial, D-Lo is looking around the arena and tells Ron that is the chair he sat in when Ron beat Vader for the WCW World Title. Ron tells D-Lo, “don’t you do that shit to me.” Awesome! That is fantastic that D-Lo was in the crowd that night. I love wrestling stories like that (see also Foley and others in MSG to see Snuka fly, Edge at Mania VI, etc).

-Mark talks about how Baltimore was the same building he came in with Ron and was introduced to Mr. Lindsay (I looked online and I think he is talking about Luther Lindsay). He was an African American wrestler in 50s and 60s and Ron told Mark to go talk to him and shake his hand. Mark starts to cry as he tells the story as Ron was teaching him a lesson to learn about those that came before him. Mr. Lindsay let Mark know what he and other African American wrestlers had to go through at that time. This may be the best episode of Table for 3 ever! They show some of Ron’s Hall of Fame speech as he talks about winning the World Title and having Booker T and Mark Henry follow him.

-Back at the table they talk about how they wish Ron was here and they need to go find him. They close with “Power to the Nation.” and “DAMN.”

-Just an amazing episode with fantastic stories and raw emotion from Mark Henry to close it out. Take the twenty minutes or so to check this one out as these three friends had a fantastic time here. Thanks as always for reading and I’ll be back some point with a recap of WWE Backstage in the wee hours of Christmas morning.