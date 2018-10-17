411’s WWE Table for Three: Nitro Legends Report (Nash, Big Show, DDP)

411’s WWE Table for Three: Nitro Legends Report

-Original Airdate: 10/15/18

-Run Time: 19:14

-We are back with another new episode of Table for 3 and this one should be good. I have been watching episodes of Nitro for months now, and it has been fantastic. I started with the arrival of Hall in May of 96 and I am up to June of 1997. I loved the show back then when I was watching live while in high school and I love it still today. So this episode of Table for 3 comes at a perfect time when my Nitro nostalgia is at a high.

-DDP takes the lead and wants to know how many times each has appeared on Table for 3. Show and Nash each say it is their second, and DDP says it is his third so he wants to take the lead. Show jokes that DDP is already wanting to be the one to call the spots and that since he and Nash are giants they don’t take spot calling. DDP jokes he called spots for them all the time and they show highlights of The Giant and Nash tossing DDP all around the ring.

-DDP talks about going to the PPV in Sturgis and points out that Nash always flew as he was never going to bike to the show. He brings up that he always rode his motorcycle to the show and Big Show did it once as well. Show calls himself an idiot as he was only 24 at the time. The have footage of them making the trip and apparently at one point Hell’s Angels flew by them and they didn’t know what to make of a giant riding a big ass motorcycle. Nash says he never got the point of motorcycles and Show says that Nash has always been chill and living life at a slower pace.

-DDP gets on Show for the food he is eating and says he only eats the sushi when filming Table for 3. He then sees that Show has some green beans and Show is nice enough to share. DDP brings up how in shape Show has gotten and Show says he thought he was doing well until he saw how shredded Nash has been getting. Nash says he doesn’t have a life and just spends his time at the gym.

-DDP asks Show how he became The Giant. Show says he lost his father and coach in the same year. He was just bouncing around through life and got a job moving equipment. He would do some karaoke shows with the equipment they were moving with his boss for fun and money. Danny Bonaduce was a DJ and doing a karaoke contest on the radio and Show met him there. Bonaduce was also doing a charity basketball game and decided to use Show as a ringer. The other team had Hulk Hogan and Mr. T, and that is how Show met Hogan. Show says he did the worst thing you can do to a pro-wrestler when you met them and that’s cut a promo. He went full on Hogan to Hogan, and says if he had done that to the wrong pro-wrestler they would have told him to screw off. Hogan though got big eyed and immediately introduced Show to Bischoff and he was signed to an incredible deal. From there his first match was against Hogan and the rest is history.

-Nash asks Show what the WCW Power Plant was like and Show says it was great. It was run by Jody Hamilton and Nash says he was also trained by Jody, but it wasn’t in a building as nice as the Power Plant. DDP says that he was also trained by Jody as he spent a lot of time in the Power Plant as well. DDP brings up that HHH was also in the Power Plant and that is where the idea for the Performance Center was started. Show backs that up by saying that HHH used to tell him the Power Plant was close and that if he had his own place he would do so and so. Show thought it was just his friend telling stories, but looking back he was obviously ahead of his time.

-DDP talks about one of his favorite spots with Show where he choke slammed him off the WCW letters on the Nitro set. DDP jokes that it was a normal bump for the Hardy Boys, but for him at 42 it was a good bump. Ha!

-DDP continues as now he brings up Bash at The Beach 1996 and the birth of the n.W.o. They show the end of the match with Hogan’s famous heel turn that still gets me fired up even after seeing it hundreds of times. They also include parts of the promo with the garbage flying all through the ring. Show says that they destroyed everything everyone had believed in for years and turned the business upside down.

-DDP talks about when he got the shot to turn on the nWo and Show says he drove him insane talking about it. It was supposed to be 12 minutes and was cut to 4th and DDP was losing his mind. Nash told him it was fine as they weren’t on last so they had the time, and just to tell everyone sorry for going long.

-Nash says the nWo doesn’t work if it wasn’t for Kevin Sullivan as he fought for them as a group. Nash says they had to portray that they could take on an entire roster when it was just him and Hall and he had the idea to bring bats. Bischoff said they couldn’t do that, and Sullivan told them the same, but also making sure to nod his head yes so they knew to bring out the bats.

-Show talks about how it started with just 4 of them and then soon everyone was in the nWo. Nash talks about how there was a riot in the crowd during one of the shows as the nWo fans and WCW fans were fighting with each other.

-Show tells a story about how Nash fired him up before they had to film where they destroyed Lex Luger’s car. Nash told Show that he dared him to get over and since Show was a young, hungry, giant he went a little over the top. Nash calls it one of the more impressive things as Show put him foot through the non-gimmicked windshield causing it to explode all over the place. Nash calling Show, “G” is just awesome for reasons I can’t explain. Apparently the car was Doug Dillinger’s rental and they were just supposed to break the back window. Instead it ends with over $40,000 in damage and Dillinger gets blocked from renting cars. Nash says the company was paying for the rental so he has no idea why Dillinger wouldn’t sign up for the insurance. Great story!

-They talk about legit tough guys and naturally, Haku is the first one mentioned. Show compares him to a shark with eyes rolled back and you know you are screwed. Nash calls him a bad ass as well. They also put over Duggan and how crazy he is while also being one of the sweetest guys you’ll ever meet.

-They discuss flexibility and stretching. Nash talks about when he got his knee replaced and DDP brings up that Nash has had 17 surgeries on just that one leg.

-Show wraps up things with a toast and everyone loves everyone. Nice!

-That was fun as they had some good stories and just generally had a good time talking about the past. It sucks that it was short even by Table for 3 standards as I was hoping we would get more about their days together in WCW, but no dice.

