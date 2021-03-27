411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.27.12 – Kevin Owens on Reason For Match with Sami Zayn at WrestleMania, Paul Heyman Wants Adam Pearce to Reverse His Decision, and More!

-Back to using the WWE Network for Talking Smack as for whatever reason this show doesn’t get added to Peacock at 10 AM like I am used to. Thankfully this show is part of the free content of The Network. Next week though it’s Peacock or nothing. Let’s get to it!

-Paul Heyman welcomes us to Talking Smack and goes through his spiel for Roman Reigns. He mentions Roman Reigns now has to defend his Title in the Main Event of WrestleMania against two former World Champions. He calls the decision the worst in history of sports entertainment. He tells us Adam Pearce will be here this morning and he has so much to say to him. He gives the floor to Kayla Braxton.

-Kayla welcomes us to the show and she is quite happy to needle Heyman a little bit about the announcement that Daniel Bryan will be involved in the Main Event with Edge and Reigns. She gives the floor back to Heyman for his morning rant and he just stares at her for a minute. He asks her if she has any compassion for the bad mood that he is in today. Kayla tells him that the show must go on and Paul tells her he will remember that.

-Kayla covers the matches made official on SmackDown tonight for Mania: Rollins vs Cesaro; IC Title: Big E vs Apollo Crews; Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn. I am very happy for Owens and Zayn to get this 1 on 1 match at WrestleMania and good on Cesaro finally getting a singles match at WrestleMania.

-Commercial for RAW as Asuka and Shayna will be signing their WrestleMania contract.

-Kevin Owens is out as our first guest on Talking Smack, and he shakes Paul’s hand. Kevin says he is overjoyed because it was made official that he will be wrestling Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Paul is in no mood! KO mentions he and Sami have been joined at the hip since 2002. He likes to say they are more like brothers than friends. They grew up in Quebec and when getting booked for shows it worked out they always had to travel together. He admits the Sami from the last few months isn’t the guy he knows, and Heyman cuts him off by saying Sami has always been a prick and Kevin knows it. Ha! KO won’t let Heyman get in a question as he wants to finish his thought first. Sami may have always been a prick (Paul’s words, no KO’s) but he respects him and knows he has always been one of the best in the ring. What has happened with the conspiracy theories it has taken away from him being the best in the ring. He has tried to talk to him and it hasn’t helped, so now he has to beat sense into him. KO has no opinion on Logan Paul showing up next week and that is Sami’s issues. All he cares about is him vs Sami in two weeks at WrestleMania. KO keeps cutting off Paul every time he tries to ask a question which is getting rather funny. Kayla laughs as she knows what KO is doing with Paul and KO says it’s not like that and he isn’t holding a grudge over their history. He asks Paul if he still thinks Roman will leave Mania as Universal Champion. Heyman says no….he doesn’t think so…..he knows so. That is not just a prediction and then KO cuts him off and yells “it’s a spoiler.” Happy KO trying to annoy Heyman is wonderful! KO brings up Money In the Bank to just annoy Paul a little more as that is one of his favorite shows. Oh man, this was great! Paul smiles and offers a handshake and KO just hands him his mic and walks off. Heyman tosses the mic in disgust.

-COVID-19 Vaccination commercial focused on sports and how they will be seeing fans soon if we all do our part.

-Bianca Belair is out next on Talking Smack, as she is becoming a regular on this show. She feels great as she got a little revenge on Sasha Banks tonight. She was the bigger person last week, but she didn’t have to be this week. Kayla brings up that Sasha did drop Bianca with a Backstabber and wants to know how she is feeling. She admits she needs to keep her eyes open and she is just focused on getting to WrestleMania. She will give Sasha some credit and as much as she knows how historic their match at Mania will be, it is still a battle of two alpha females. She does get annoyed with Sasha throwing around the term rookie in regards to Banks. Everyone keeps saying Bianca is the future, but for her the future is now. She won The Royal Rumble and she is tired of proving herself. She wants to get to Mania and see what happens. Paul has a different perspective as you are never done proving yourself. He congratulates her on being that rookie that has pushed a seasoned vet like Sasha. Like he told Big E, this is life at the top. So many people are interested in the camaraderie in this business. All you need is your family and the title. Sasha will never be her big sister, mentor, or friend. She will be someone that knows Bianca will keeping coming after her and if Bianca wins, Sasha will keep coming after her. He wants her to come back on this show as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. He offers her a handshake and she tells Paul she appreciates his words. See this is how Paul had guys in ECW walk through walls for him.

-WrestleMania commercial!

-Our final guest is Adam Pearce and Kayla turns the floor over to him and Paul Heyman. Adam offers a hand and Paul reluctantly shakes it. Paul says Adam is not a member of his congregation, but he would welcome him with open arms. On this Holiday he would like Adam to Pass Over this mistake that he made. Nice! Paul wouldn’t be this upset if Adam had made this a handicap match. He feels Adam has made an ass out of himself by making this match. In a handicap match he mops the floor with Daniel and Edge. In a Triple Threat Match it is no DQ and Roman doesn’t even have to lose the match to lose his Championship. After this dominant run Roman can have his title reign stopped without him even being part of the equation. His WWE Universe has paid to see him deliver dominance and instead he has to be on the defensive at WrestleMania. Paul throws in that Roman has to watch for Daniel to put a submission on Edge and while Roman would never tap, Edge might. This is not what the WWE Universe is paying for. They are paying for Roman Reigns and for The Main Event of WrestleMania to be 1 vs 1 to see how is the better man. The problem is that Adam is not allowing the public to see what they are paying for: The All Time Greatness of Roman Reigns! Adam says that he is blown away by Paul’s words right now as he knew he would be fed a sales pitch, but this has left him speechless. The fact is he never looked at it this way and Paul jumps on that as he asks if he will change his decision. “Not a chance in hell.” Kayla snickering off just added to that! He tells Paul he will see him at WrestleMania. Kayla: “I just love that guy. Don’t you love that guy?” Paul does not and says neither should Kayla or us watching at home. Edge was forced into retirement once before and Roman is capable of putting Edge right back into retirement. Daniel Bryan was also forced into retirement once before and Roman is capable of putting him right back into retirement. Roman is not your typical Champion as he is savage enough to take down both men and retire them. Edge and Bryan look at Mania as their own personal resurrection, their own Easter, and it’s not. The Universal Title is everything to Roman and with it he feeds everyone. He feeds Heyman, the director, the cameraman, and even The McMahons. Roman is going to violate the PG standards at WrestleMania and he will walk out of Mania with his title. Bryan and Edge will just be walking out with retirement plans. Heyman takes out his ear piece as Kayla wraps things up for this week.

-Wonderful Talking Smack episode here as we were back to Heyman playing off the guests and them playing off of him as well. Happy KO messing with Heyman was great and Kayla is developing wonderful chemistry with Paul as she is taking to the role of needling him quite well. Just a fun Talking Smack show this week that has me hyped for everything on the SmackDown side of WrestleMania. Thanks for reading!