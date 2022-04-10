411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 04.09.22: Charlotte/Rousey “I Quit” Made Official, Raquel Rodriguez Talks Her Debut, More

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.09.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the first Talking Smack episode post WrestleMania. She is joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg will be joining the show later. It seems Kayla Braxton is also chasing a story backstage and we will get more later. Intrigue!

-We start with Roman Reigns telling the Usos to go to RAW and bring him the RAW Tag Team Titles. I am all for the Tag Titles being unified as it will make a stronger division. Roman is interrupted by Nakamura and I have been waiting for this one. Sure, Nak has no chance, but it should be great! The Uso lay out Nakamura and this should set him up as the next challenger of the month.

-Camp and Redmond discuss and Camp is all for more of Roman/Nakamura.

-They move to the fall-out of Charlotte/Ronda and while Ronda wants an I Quit rematch, Charlotte feels Ronda should move to the back of the line.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Charlotte Flair and Kayla breaks the news that The I Quit Match is not official for WrestleMania Backlash. Charlotte says Ronda can’t be here at Chess, Checkers, or Candyland. She is going to make Ronda quit at WrestleMania Backlash.

-Peter Rosenberg joins the show and is Team Charlotte as he calls her the GOAT. He believes Ronda is going to say I Quit in the rematch. In his view the ref never saw the tap-out at Mania, so there was no tap-out. He feels Charlotte still has a chip on her shoulder to get the recognition she deserves. Camp hammers the point that Charlotte has tapped and it has to weigh on her mind. Rosenberg quiets that down as he continues hype Charlotte.

-Commercials!

-Next it’s the debut of GUNTHER as he destroyed some jobber in impressive fasion. Camp goes over GUNTHER’s history as he is the longest reigning NXT UK Champion in history, but now he is carving a new path. He has changed his body and look and he puts over the win loss record.

-Another debut as Raquel Rodriguez (this name change is fine as alliteration is always a plus).

-Kayla is backstage with Raquel, who towers over her. She is very excited to be here and talks about how proud her father is. She can’t wait to mix it up with everyone and names Nattie, Charlotte, Sasha etc.

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Commercials!

-RAW commercial as Omos will be on The VIP Lounge, Veer vs Rey and Cody vs Miz!

-We see Liv get the win over Sasha Banks as Nattie and Shayna watch from the back. So that sets up Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea/Liv on Monday. I assume that is where Rhea turns on live for good and joins Edge’s stable.

-Happy Talk sees Corbin turn on Moss which turns him babyface. The crowd was way into this one which shows how much Corbin and how much Moss’s dad jokes have actually made him a crowd favorite. Good brawl between the two to end the pairing as well.

-Kayla is backstage with Madcap Moss and she congratulates him on last week’s ARMBAR win. He proved he could do it by himself last week and is grateful for the opportunity Happy gave him, but he treated him badly one time too many. Corbin should be worried as the world doesn’t know what he can he do. He stumbles a bit as he talks about being from The University of Minnesota and hating Wisconsin, but tonight Milwaukee got behind him. He is then too excited to even give us a joke.

-Rosenberg says that when things go well for Corbin he is a ball, but when things go bad he doesn’t do well. I want Bum Corbin back! Jackie was a fan of the Moss jokes and hopes there will be more.

-They hype the Woman’s Tag Title Match for RAW. Rosenberg mentions Banks and Naomi having chemistry back to their Team BAD days. Camp is rolling with the champs and Rosenberg agrees.

-Next week on SmackDown Ricochet defends his IC Title against Jinder Mahal and they better not pull the trigger on that switch. Rosenberg calls Jinder charismatic and good in the ring. He wants to see him go on a quest to the top of the card. That view is going to make Rosenberg some new fans.

-Jackie thanks Rosenberg for joining the show and we are out this week after a plug for Cody/Miz on RAW.

-Gave some new faces a chance to speak this week and it’s also nice to see matches been advertised days and even a week in advance. Thanks for reading!