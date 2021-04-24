411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.24.21 – Cesaro Plays Mind Games with Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Talks Dancing, Plus More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 04.24.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and is joined by her co-host, Paul Heyman. Kayla asks Paul how he is doing and he calls her out for not caring and she admits that she doesn’t. Kayla calls Paul salty and he takes offense as he likes salty things. He is Jewish and grew up in a Jewish deli with pastrami, and knish. He tells us to look up knish if we don’t know what it is because “he isn’t here to educate us bitches.” Kayla buries her head in her hands after that line.

-She just tries to segue to Tamina and Natalya, but Paul just keeps talking over her and Kayla wants someone to cut his mic.

-Our first guest this week is Cesaro and this should be interesting. Cesaro stares down Heyman who wants him to have a seat. Cesaro offers a hand and we get a handshake, but he’s not taking a seat. Heyman tells Cesaro he has always liked him and he worked with him and he will admit he got the better of that deal, but that was business. Roman is the Tribal Chief and he doesn’t get to talk to Roman Reigns. He has to speak to Jey Uso and then if lucky he can speak to Paul. He knows that Cesaro wants Roman’s attention, and before he can finish, Cesaro cuts him off with another handshake. Heyman asks him to please be professional as Cesaro just stares a hole through him. He pats Paul on the hand and then walks off as Paul ponders what just happened.

-Back with Heyman telling is that Cesaro is arrogant. Paul tells us he has been pissing people off in this industry for 33 years. He will make this real personal with Cesaro and when he gets under someone’s skin they need to sell it.

-Bayley is our next guest and Paul apologizes to Bayley for Cesaro’s actions. Bayley says she will stay on the show for Paul and then she apologizes for Kayla. Bayley is rocking the dancing Sami shirt and does the dance. Bayley brings up that she is the longest SD Women’s Champion of all time and this honeymoon phase for Bianca is over. She has beaten Sasha countless times and yet you don’t see her celebrating with balloons and her husband. Bayley says she watched their Mania match from the crowd because she is a supporter of the division and was scouting both women. Bianca has had a great start, but Bayley tells us that she has done it all. She is going to crash Bianca’s party and wants to know if Tez is going to carry her to the back when she wins. She knows Paul will be there when she wins. Bayley admits she has some respect for Bianca and knows everything about her. What she has done doesn’t top what Bayely has been able to do. Paul gives Bayley a huge ovation and thanks her again for coming on the show. He tells Bayley she can leave her mic because he will take care of that for her.

-Sami Zayn is our final guest and he wants to know why Kayla calls him a conspiracy theorist. There is a difference between a conspiracy and conspiracy theory. Paul Heyman proved there was a conspiracy against him and Heyman verifies it as fact. Sami tells Kayla that by brushing him off she is labeling him as a crack pot and he just doesn’t want to be labeled a conspiracy theorist. They show Sami dancing over KO’s body as he says that dancing can’t be taught. It comes from your soul and he had such joy when he watched KO get hit with The Nigerian Nail. Heyman wants him to dance and Sami tells him he isn’t a dancing monkey. “I am dance. I am the spirit of dance.” Heyman is mad because he wanted Sami to dance as it would be good for the show. Paul wants a hug as Kayla calls this the weirdest episode of Talking Smack ever. Paul then tells Sami to hug Kayla and he doesn’t want to do that. Kayla just wants to end the show, but we do close with Paul and Sami hugging it out. Sami admits that felt good and Heyman tells him they are brethren of the desert, though different borders. Sami agrees and says this is the first step without getting into all of that.

-Yeah, this was a weird one with Bayley doing the heavy lifting in using her words to move along her match. Cesaro as the silent bad ass playing mind games with Heyman was great and the hug and bonding between Heyman and Sami was a nice way to end this one. Thanks for reading!