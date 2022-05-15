411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.14.22 – Sami Zayn Is a Leader, Raquel Rodriguez Talks Match with Rousey and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.14.22

-Busy day for me today as we had a birthday party for my oldest son in celebration of his fifth birthday. He is completely worn out now from playing all day with his friends and his parents are rather tired as well. No matter though as Talking Smack has dropped. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Ronda threw out an open challenge that was answered by Raquel Rodriguez and they had a heck of a fight. I would like to see more from those two! Butch gets a win which is nice to see. Next we see a tweet from Drew McIntyre as he is over seas promoting the upcoming stadium PLE.

-First up we see the close of Riddle’s win over Sami Zayn. Good match as you would expect from these two as Camp tells us this was the first ever meeting between the two.

-Megan is backstage with Sami Zayn, who is still sporting The Bloodline shirt. Sami thanks Megan for recognizing that he bravely stood up against RK-Bro, who was disrespecting the entire SmackDown locker room. Sami Zayn Bravery needs to be the headline on all of WWE’s social media. Sami says he feels good and starts directing as he wants the last 20-30 seconds cut and finish with Megan calling him a great leader.

-Next RK-Bro comes face to face with The Bloodline as Orton lays out that they want a match for The Usos Tag Titles. The Usos accept for next week on SmackDown. Riddle knees Roman in the face and you know, I can go for Riddle/Reigns PLE match.

-JBL joins the show and he points out that he misses Jackie. We all do! He mocks Matt for wearing a letterman’s jacket and drops in a reference to Kevin Sullivan and The Varsity Club. Nice! JBL calls The Usos one of the greatest teams of all time and they would be tag champions in any era. He can’t wait for this tag match. Camp is going with The Bloodline as well because they are the better tag team.

-Stanford brings up an old JBL comment where he said he didn’t like England or the people over there. JBL feels if you took all the English people out of England it would be a better place. He does say he would love to make the trip over though and gushes over SummerSlam 1992 and what that meant for the WWE and The UK. He feels this show can be just as big.

-Happy Corbin and Raquel Rodriguez still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-RAW: Lashley vs Omos in a steel cage. WWE lucking out this week as I don’t believe there will be any NBA playoff games.

-Back with Butch getting a win over Kofi Kingston.

-We move quickly to Madcap Moss cutting a promo about his win on Sunday. He wants to form a Mixed Tag Team with Sasha called Madcap Boss. He wants to win MITB and then Corbin shows up and decks him with a chair. In a creative spot he Pillmanizes Moss’ neck with a chair while using The ARMBAR trophy. Points for creativity!

-Corbin is backstage and gets told by Megan that Moss has sustained a cervical contusion. Corbin mentions that doesn’t sound good. What he did tonight made him happy and that is his explanation. He is going to do whatever he wants to make himself happy. I miss Bum Corbin!

-Stanford and Camp discuss!

-Peacock commercials!

-Hell in a Cell commercial!

-Back with Sasha and Naomi retaining their tag titles against Nattie and Shayna. Scott and Camp discuss!

-Moving on as Ronda issued an open challenge and Raquel Rodriguez stepped up and they had a wonderful fight. Ronda survives and gets the win with a roll-up. They shake hands after the match and hopefully the follow up with Raquel and not leave her in catering for weeks on end.

-Raquel is backstage and she wanted to let the WWE Universe know who Raquel Rodriguez is. She wanted to make a statement and soon will be making history.

-JBL is back and says the match was awesome. He credits Raquel for stepping up to the plate and turning in that kind of performance even in defeat. Camp thinks Raquel was a little too happy with loss and needs to learn from what happened.

-Stanford asks JBL who he wants to see Ronda face next. JBL agrees with Camp that Raquel seemed a bit too happy with the loss. He mentions Sasha Banks as a challenger for Ronda. He puts over Cena’s open challenge and how it helped create stars and he wants to see that from Ronda’s Open Challenge.

-Stanford gives Camp the floor to close as he pimps RAW and SmackDown next week and then Hell in A Cell coming to Chicago. Stanford signs us off and we are out this week.

-A show that happened. Thanks for reading!