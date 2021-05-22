411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.22.21 – Heyman Makes Nakamura a Promise, Apollo Crews Celebrates His Win, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.22.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Paul Heyman. She takes a crack at Heyman and he is stunned as he was being nice to her. She apologizes and wants to have a good show and Heyman tells her that it will be a good show because he is here and he is a National Treasure! He then promotes Roman Reigns as you would expect.

-Kayla goes over that news that WWE Live Events are returning starting on July 16 with SmackDown in Houston. Paul asks Kayla if she finds it hard to hide her contempt for him and she admits that she doesn’t try to hide it. Paul compares their relationship to an old married Jewish couple in West Palm Peach and Kayla doesn’t ever want to hear that or picture that. “We could take an afternoon nap,” and Kayla tells him to stop right there. Heyman goes on a rant as Kayla complains that all he does is “yak, yak, yak.” Heyman points out that Vince McMahon himself treasures him so he obviously does more than “yak, yak, yak.”

-Kayla goes over the rundown for the show with Nakamura and Apollo being the guests this week.

-Peacock commercials!

-Commercial for tickers for the live events on Texas.

-Commercial for Icons: RVD. My review can be found here.

-Nakamura is our first guest and he looks pimp wearing Corbin’s crown. Nakamura gives his interview in Japanese and Heyman says that he has it covered. He doesn’t tell us what Nakamura said but mentions it will be break the internet. Kayla shows video of Nakamura on Instagram sporting the crown while driving a convertible, drinking coffee and hanging out with his cats. Kayla mentions you need a cup of Joe in the morning and Heyman tells her “we don’t talk about announcers that don’t work here anymore.” Ouch! Kayla even seemed caught off by that one! Maybe it’s a seed for Joe’s return to take on Roman Reigns! “We don’t talk about Renee, Charly, and one day we won’t be talking about you.” Again, ouch! Heyman wants to know if we will ever get King Nakamura against Tribal Leader, Roman Reigns. Paul likes the answer and they shake hands.

-Paul puts over Nakamura’s articulate response and that he was great with soundbites and that is how a promo should be cut. Kayla hopes Paul knew what Nakamura really said as Heyman promised him something. That’s pretty genius actually if it does go somewhere.

-Peacock commercial!

-RAW commercial!

-Back with The Intercontinental Champion, Apollo Crews, and Commander Azeez. Apollo is tired from the party last night and he tells Kayla she should have been there. Apollo tells us that he beat everyone’s favorite Superstars. He is a warrior and will always find a way to come out on top. Kayla doesn’t want Apollo to deflect, but he decides to talk about fans being able to see him live and in person again. Now Kayla gets to ask about the return of Aleister Black and if they are working together. Apollo blames dumb as he doesn’t know what they are talking about and he just knows he left with the IC Title last night. He calls Kayla out for saying no disrespect and then being disrespectful. Paul wants to speak directly to Apollo and says it’s bullshit that Apollo is ignoring the involvement of Black. He is envious because he has been reaching out for Black for the last 6-7 months. He had plans for him and yet, Aleister ghosted him. Kayla mumbles that it sounds like Paul’s love life. That stops everyone in their tracks and Heyman tells her for some people celibacy is a lifestyle and you don’t go on National TV bragging about hypersexuality. Paul knows Apollo has Black in his back pocket, but Apollo continues to feign ignorance as all he can remember is blacking out and then hearing his music when he won. He wants the jet fired up so they can leave and with that he is out.

-Kayla tells us Heyman will get the final minutes the show to close things and Heyman tells her to stop flirting with him. She laughs and says he wishes!

-Commercial for WWE being back on the road again. You have to think the WWE is going to try to pull out all the stops to make those first shows back a big deal.

-WWE Network on Peacock commercial! Ruthless Aggression and Nexus documentary look interesting.

-Kayla hypes the Street Profits vs. The Usos on SmackDown next week. That could be a banger!

-Heyman does understand why people are surprised Roman is upset about The Usos getting back in a tag match. Jey Uso has been a Main Event star and now he is back in the tag ranks with his brother who doesn’t want to fall in line. There is drama due to Jimmy being so independent and rebellious. What has happened to everyone else that has stood up to Roman Reigns? WrestleMania is the Showcase of The Immortals and one immortal gave us the WrestleMania moment of the decade. He had the most dominant pin fall in the history of WrestleMania Main Events. Roman is the single biggest attraction in all of sports entertainment and he can yak, yak, yak all day long, but nobody is on Roman’s level. He saw Lashley get pinned by Kofi on RAW and then laughs as he doesn’t watch RAW and saw the clip on YouTube. RAW doesn’t compare to SmackDown because they don’t have Roman Reigns. He calls Roman The GOAT and End All Be All. He will take on anyone who wants to step up at Hell in a Cell. He goes through his Roman spiel to close and we are out this week.

-The best part of this week was the back and forth with Heyman and Kayla. The Nakamura stuff is interesting it if goes somewhere and Crews playing dumb about Black will keep that going for a bit. Solid show this week. Thanks for reading!