411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 05.29.21 – Bayley Accuses Bianca of Cheating, The Mysterios Are Ready for The Usos, and More!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her co-host, Paul Heyman. Kayla is excited about SummerSlam and goes crazy with jazz hands. She tries to explain jazz hands to Paul and I keep waiting for a Kenny Omega joke, but no dice. Kayla mentions that SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, Aug 21 and the location will be announced on NBC during the coverage of The Belmont Stakes. Heyman wants Kayla to tell us where it will be and Heyman says that he knows. He asks Kayla if she watched RAW and he laughs that he didn’t because they don’t have Roman Reigns. They discuss Tik-Tok and Heyman says he is an adult and has a career so no Tik-Tok for him.

-SmackDown Headlines: The Usos beat the Street Profits in a BANGER of a match and next week they face The Mysterios for the Tag Titles. Heyman puts over the greatness of The Street Profits and how impressive it was for The Usos to win that match.

-Kayla tries to talk about Seth Rollins, Paul corrects her grammar. Kayla doesn’t have time for grammar police and Paul asks if she wants him to get his handcuffs. “Are you flirting with me?” Kayla tells him again that it is something he will never have to worry about. Heyman: “So you’re not a chubby chaser?”

-Bayley is out as out first guest and she plugs her new shirt on WWEshop.com. Kayla wants one ad then jokes she needs some new rags to clean her house. She laughs and says she would wear it with pride. Kayla brings up what happened on SmackDown as Bayley had a case of the giggles. Bayley says it is funny that Bianca thinks everything she has done is a big deal. She calls out Bianca for cheating at WrestleMania Backlash. Kayla questions this claim and Bayley says she used a foreign object (her hair) and Kayla points out isn’t attached to her body. Bayley tries to find something on her person to compare it to and Kayla shoots back “your arms.” That cracks Bayley a bit as Kayla bursts out laughing. Bayley wants Kayla to get in the ring with Bianca to see how that hair whip feels. Bayley asks how we are sure that Bianca doesn’t have a pipe rolled up in that ponytail. Kayla asks Bayley if she has some bitterness over Bianca having that WrestleMania moment. Bayley points out she has had more WrestleMania moments that Bianca. Bayley jokes she doesn’t go around like Bianca and starts singing her theme song while pretending to spin her ponytail. Bayley wants that part cut and Kayla tells her she needs to keep doing it. Bayley takes a shot at Michael Cole for saying “Blanca” before she takes her leave.

-The SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio are out. Rey talks about being attacked before the match. Dom had to go at it on his own for a bit and survived until his Rey was well enough to make the save. Kayla brings up the title defense next week against The Usos. Rey says his soon has proved 1000% that he is ready to step up. Kayla wants Paul to get involved since he works closely with The Usos. Paul says he works with Roman Reigns and The Usos just happen to be related. He says any critics of The Mysterios are flat wrong. He puts over the tag division on SmackDown. He mentions if The Usos are on the same page, they have a headache on their hands, but with this division they always have a headache on their hands. If they lose to The Usos they will have to come on the show and explain themselves and if they win they will continue their reign. Rey says he appreciates Paul’s honesty and it will take a lot to take the titles away from them.

-Kayla tells us Paul gets the floor when they come back and if we want to watch, just go ahead and turn the show off. Nice!

-Next week on Smackown Apollo Crews defends the IC Title against Kevin Owens and Azeez is abandoned from ringside. Also, Mysterios vs Usos for Tag Gold!

-Paul makes jokes about Kayla being on friendster and tinder as he wants her to spill the beans about where SummerSlam is going to be held. Kayla tells him he is running out of time to get what’s off his chest and fires back “I have no implants.” Kayla loses it and buries her face in her hands. Paul even broke a smile on that one. Paul thinks next week the Tag Title match is worthy of the public’s attention as we have 2 families battling for gold. He calls Rey the greatest luchador of all time and calls Dom a prodigy. They are going against The Usos. He first saw The Usos in 1989 when he managed The Samoan Swat Team. Rikishi told him to look in the ring and Paul makes sure to tell us The SST beat The Road Warriors later that day. Back to the ring as inside 4 year old Jimmy and Jey were wrestling. At four years old one climbed the top rope and splashed his brother. He takes a shot at WCW as he mentions he was relegated to that company at the time. Wrestling is in their bloodline as it is what they do. He doesn’t have a prediction or spoiler, but The Usos need to pledge their allegiance to Roman before he will offer a spoiler. He is intrigued by this match and also intrigued is Roman Reigns. Jimmy Uso will acknowledge Roman Reigns.

-Fun show this week as Heyman was on fire in his banter with Kayla. Bayley is always good on this show as well and they did a wonderful job of hyping next week’s Tag Title Match. Thanks for reading!