411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.19.21 – Sami Zayn Wants Justice, Paul Heyman Wishes Rey Mysterio a Happy Father’s Day and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 06.19.21

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she thanks Kevin Patrick for hosting last week in her absence. Heyman is shocked as he thought that was Kayla last week. His thought was she had sex change surgery and she was trying for a new accent. He mentions he misses Kevin Patrick now.

-Kayla just moves on as they discuss Bayley vs Bianca on Sunday inside Hell in a Cell. Kayla asks Heyman who walks out with the SmackDown Title Sunday and he says whoever wins. Kayla has had enough and tells Kevin he is allowed to come back and help anytime. Kayla gives him another chance and Paul picks Bayley.

-Next they discuss Otis and his new look knocking off Dawkins.

-They move quickly to Roman Reigns bludgeoning Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell tonight. Heyman wants everyone to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. He says the story was a Rocky movie come to life and starts humming the Rocky theme while tossing in some “booyaka” and “6 1 9.” He then gets serious and screams “except this ain’t no Rocky movie.” Rey will acknowledge Roman as the Tribal Chief. He runs through the names of this Reigns run through including Strowman and he notes he is no longer in WWE. “Edge is at home playing Mr. Mom.” Paul says Reigns’ dance card on SmackDown this week is open and asks who wants to take their chances in not acknowledging Roman Reigns. He ends by wishing Rey a Happy Father’s Day.

-Boogs plays Nakaumura’s theme as Nakamura is our next guest. Shin is sporting his newly won crown as the guitar solo is played from time to time in the background which is kind of distracting. It’s like The Family Guy episode where Peter had his own theme song. Kayla wants to see Nakamura play guitar while surfing. Heyman has no clue what she is talking about and wants Boogs to play them out. That was something!

-Adam Pearce is out as our next guest and Heyman accuses Kayla of flirting with Peace. She gets into Pearce’s decision to authorize Owens vs Sami on Sunday. Adam has known both for 15 years and they have been obsessed with each other. He thinks the WWE Universe wants a resolution on Sunday and they are going to get it. Heyman is more blunt as he knows Pearce just wants to see Sami get his ass kicked and admits even he wants to see Sami get his ass kicked because he is a prick. He then calls Pearce a conspirator against Sami Zayn. Pearce says as an official there is no bias, but as a man he naturally wants to see Zayn get the tar beaten out of him. That brings out Sami Zayn and he is not happy. He asks Pearce if he has any shame and says Paul at least has the decency to lie to his fast. Paul: “I lied right to his face.” Zayn is aghast that Pearce wants to see him suffer. Zayn says when he wins on Sunday Pearce will look foolish. Pearce takes his leave as he says Paul and Sami are made for each other. Sami goes off on as apparently Pearce nudged him on the way out and only Heyman will take his side on the matter. Heyman then throws to a break and promises Sami will be unfiltered when we return.

-Back to the desk and it’s Sami uncensored. Most people think the primary function of WWE is to make a profit and put smiles on faces, but the primary function is to screw with Sami Zayn. Everything we see is a backdrop to make Sami’s life a living hell. He continues by noting Paul has a reputation as a Walrus faced liar (that makes Kayla laugh and I miss the Walrus puppet on the Fire Fly Fun House now). Sami has caught Paul in countless lies, but he has been a victim in a vicious smear campaign. Paul tells the truth everyone now and then instead of towing the company line and that’s why he gets smeared. The same happens with Sami. He calls Owens the worst kind rat and a corporate co-conspirator. KO being part of the conspiracy in the last year in the worst thing he has ever done. At Hell in a Cell karmic justice will be served. He asks Paul if he believes in karma, and Heyman sighs as he answers, “I hope not cause I have a lot of bad karma coming my way.” Kayla believes in karma and Sami says she knows then that KO is getting what’s coming to him. Kayla says she believes one of them will get what’s coming to them on Sunday and Sami asks Paul how he deals with her every week. Paul says Kayla is his sins compounded coming back on him. Sami says justice will be served on Sunday as he takes his leave.

-Kayla wraps up the show with a final plug for Hell in a Cell and I kept waiting for Paul to call Sami a prick, one last time, but not dice.

-This was fun as Kayla and Paul are great with their banter and unhinged Sami is wonderful on this show. The Nakamura segment was different though I wasn’t a fan. Pearce was just there to set up Zayn which worked well. Thanks for reading!