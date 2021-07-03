411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.03.21 – Zelina Vega is Back, Kevin Owens Calls Paul Heyman, and More!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and Pat McAfee is back for a second straight week. McAfee says he sets his schedule around Talking Smack and calls it the best show going on Peacock. They discuss that they are nearing the end of the run in the ThunderDome. Pat doesn’t think the ThunderDome gets enough credit.

-Headlines: Kayla wonders where Roman Reigns was tonight as Edge destroyed Jimmy Uso. Edge with some great intensity and high quality trash talk as he destroyed Jimmy. Pat thinks Roman has looked out for his family and admits it looked bad tonight, but his cousins have been elevated. Next up they discuss Baron Corbin and his run of bad luck. This is most interesting angle they have done with Corbin in quite some time and I am curious where it goes. They wonder if Corbin will be able to dig himself out of the hole he is in. Next they discuss Otis and his new look. It is quite the transition and he is making an impressive monster.

-Guest List: Bayley, Zelina Vega, and Kevin Owens

-SummerSlam in Vegas. On a Saturday Night!

-WWE is back on the road in just a few weeks.

-Bayley is out as our first guest to hype her I Quit Match with Bianca at MITB. Bayley says it is ridiculous to think Bianca can do anything to make her quit. She calls Bianca an idiot for choosing this match. She has been getting inside Bianca’s head since 1902. Pat brings up that Bayley has done everything since 1902 and asks what she can do to make Bianca quit. Bayley says it makes her sick seeing Bianca with the Title. She was thrown off guard at first, but she is going to make Bianca eat her words. Bayley asks Pat if he has Cole in her ear offering questions. Pat tells her he doesn’t and mentions the I Quit Match is going to get ugly. She would rather just have a fair match to see who is number 1 as she has beaten Bianca twice and nobody else has. Bianca cheated once and needed weapons at HIAC. She then tells Kayla she has been asking for a match with her since 1901 and Kayla tells her to take on Cole first. She is going to win the Title for all the fans that are coming back to watch live. Bayley gives Pat a high five before she takes her leave.

-WWE Superstars want you to get vaccinated.

-MITB commercial!

-The returning Zelina Vega is out as our second guest and they didn’t waste anytime getting her back out there. Kayla and Zelina pick up on their issues with each other. Zelina calls Kayla irrelevant and they need to concentrate on her now. She says he is so good that she didn’t need to win a match to qualify and Kayla points out that Zelina lost last night. Zelina says she was caught off guard and says she will slap the lips of Kayla as well. She points out Liv had to used the tights to get the win. Zelina wasn’t impressed by Liv and she is more concerned with MITB. They look at the field in the match and Zelina doesn’t see any real competition. Zelina says she has some unfinished business with Bianca but she may not even be champion when she cashes in MITB. She tells Kayla she doesn’t need luck as McAfee laughs at the barbs the two ladies are throwing at each other. I never realized how much I missed the back and forth between those two and nice they picked right up where they left off.

-WWE is back on the road in a few weeks. I wonder if The ThunderDome will be an option in future WWE video games as an arena setting?

-RAW commercial as New Day will take on Lashley and MVP, who returns to the ring.

-Next week on SmackDown it is Cesaro vs Rollins for a spot in MITB. Cesaro should win that one as he needs to be in the match more than Rollins. Nakamura vs Corbin is also set as a qualifying match and with Corbin’s current storyline, Nakamura should get the one.

-Kevin Owens is out as our final guest and McAfee shakes his hand as he isn’t even sure how KO is walking. KO wants to know where Paul Heyman is and McAfee says that is a great question. Apparently it is a family issue. Owens jokes that Pat is nearly as full of shit as Heyman. Owens was excited to be here as he had some stuff to say to Paul, so he is going to call him. Awesome! More awesome if he had pulled out the brick cell phone that Paul used to carry. Pat: “Jimmy ate a chair tonight from Edge.” KO was hoping Jimmy wouldn’t follow in Jey’s footsteps and be Roman’s bitch, but here we are. Pat tells KO to *67 the number so Paul doesn’t know it is him calling. Paul answers and KO tells him they are on Talking Smack and for him to just listen. He told Paul a few months back he was going after MITB and last night he qualified. He just needs Paul to know he is going to win MITB and to make sure Roman knows that once he gets the contract he is coming for Roman and there is nothing he can do about it. Paul: “I am sorry sir, but you have the wrong number.” McAfee laughs but says KO didn’t deserve that. KO says it is okay as he is coming after Roman. That was great!

-Fun show this week with KO stealing the show once again. Bayley was wonderful as always and having Zelina and Kayla pick up where they left off made this a fantastic show. Thanks for reading!