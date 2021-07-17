411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.17.21 – Bianca Grants Carmella a Rematch, Finn Balor on His Return and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.17.21

-We start with a voice over from Kevin Patrick as he discusses how SmackDown welcomed back The WWE Universe in Houston and they show Vince McMahon coming out and asking the fans “where they hell have you been?”

-Now we cut to WWE Studios as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. What is this crap? Is this the new normal for this show now that they are on the road?

-KP and Camp go over SmackDown headlines with Finn Balor returning being the biggest story. Belair also successfully defended his Championship against Carmella.

They throw to Kayla Braxton who is with Bianca Belair in the backstage area of the Toyota Center in Houston. Bianca talks about wrestling in front of the fans and she just wanted to celebrate with them. She calls the night amazing! Kayla brings up that Carmella complained on Twitter that she only had 6 days to prepare for the match. Bianca mentions that is typical of Carmella. She says she is fighting champion and will give Carmella a rematch next week on SmackDown. Kayla congratulates here again and wishes her best luck next week.

-KP and Camp go over that it is official as it will be Bianca/Carmella II on SmackDown next week. KP and Camp mention that Bianca drew the loudest cheers tonight and just, no…that clearly went to Edge.

-Commercials. I already hate this new format as we have lost what made this show great. Now it’s just like any other post show with 2 talking heads in a studio throwing to a reporter with an athlete for a 30 second interview.

-Hype video for Lashley/Kofi at Money in The Bank!

-Back with Sami Zayn being interrupted by the returning Finn Balor. Cool moment and good time for a return. Balor can easily be built up over the next few months and become a challenger for Reigns in the Fall.

-Kayla is with Finn and he says it is great to be back. He mentions it was a hell of a pop and he still has energy flowing through his body. He always has a plan as he debuted in NXT and won the NXT Title. He went to RAW and became the first Universal Champion. He went back to NXT and won The NXT Title again. He is on SmackDown to win Championships. He tells us to buckle up for the ride!

-Back to KP and Camp as they discuss what Finn had to say. Again, I hate this format. I want to hear from the wrestlers in a setting where they have more time and can be more themselves. Not 30 second sounds bites so 2 talking heads can spend 2 minutes telling us about it.

-Roman Reigns/Edge hype video for Money in The Bank!

-Kick off show for MITB: SD Tag Titles: The Mysterios vs. The Usos!

-KP and Camp discuss the tag title situation and again, I don’t care what they think about it. They show the ending of tonight’s 6 Man Tag with Roman and The Usos getting the win before Roman got dropped and was forced to tap by Edge.

-Back to Kayla who is with The Usos in their lounge. She brings up that Roman has put the pressure on them as they have to win tomorrow. The Usos know what they are doing and put over Rey as the best Luchadore of all time. They are the best tag team of all time (not according to WWE) and 7 time champions are coming soon. Again, just sounds bites with nothing really of note said. I hate it all!

-Back to our talking heads in studio to hear their thoughts. They hype Reigns/Edge a little more before signing off.

-We close with a video package of tonight’s episode and honestly this ended up being the highlight of the show.

-This show sucked and I hope this format doesn’t stick. It stripped away everything that made Talking Smack great and now it’s just a brief show where the talking heads are the stars and the wrestlers cut generic 30 second promos.