411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.31.21 – The Mysterios, Zelina Vega, and Nakamura All Want Gold!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 07.31.21

-Matt Camp welcomes us to the show and starts with The Summer of Cena as John Cena once again kicked off SmackDown. Peter Rosenberg is back again as the co-host and they are coming to us from the WWE Global Headquarters. They discuss how Cena stole the Universal Title shot from Finn Balor though they don’t call him out for stealing it. More headlines as in the Main Event, Sasha helped Bianca get the win in a tag match and then turned on Bianca which makes all the sense in the world. I don’t need those two being buddy buddy because of a mutual respect over Mania and winning an ESPY. We jump to The Mysterios vs The Usos and how The Mysterios are fighting fire with fire in the war between the two teams.

-Kayla is back in Minneapolis with The Mysterios and Rey is eating a protein doughnut. Rey mentions he had to give his son a pep talk and he stepped up tonight. Dom says he is always all ears every time he dad offers advice. Kayla brings up that SummerSlam marks one year since Dom’s debut and they have their chance to get the tag titles back. She kind of spills the beans apparently as Rey says they need to earn that rematch still. Oops!

-Back to Matt and Peter to talk about what we just saw and heard. I should point out Rosenberg is wearing a jacket that pays homage to Bobby Heenan, which is nice!

-We see Sasha make her return and save Bianca from Carmella and Zelina. Rosenberg and Camp discuss. They show Carmella tapping to The Banks Statement and they throw to Kayla.

-Kayla is with Zelina Vega following her match. Vega mentions she didn’t lose tonight and the most important thing is she has a title match against Bianca. She says everyone hates Sasha and anyone who mentions Sasha in her presence will get smacked in the face. Kayla doesn’t take the bait and ends the interview.

-Rosenberg loves Kayla, but is disappointed she backed down and didn’t mention Sasha. Now they show Sasha attacking Bianca to close the show. Again, makes perfect sense and it was something that had to happen. They talk about how Sasha was ok to play nice for The ESPY Awards, but now it’s time to be a competitor again and she doesn’t share the spotlight with anyone.

-Matt and Peter welcome us back as they discuss The 6 Man Tag tonight. This all seems to be setting up Nakamura as the next challenger to Apollo Crews. That’s a solid way to go as Nakamura has embraced this King gimmick.

Kayla is with Nakamura and Boogs. Nakamura says he looks great in gold. Boogs is upset as Azeez messed with his guitar and his nose. He tells Nakamura to worry about Apollo and he will take care of Azeez. Nakamura wants some music played and Boogs plays acoustic which Nakamura says is “tight.”

-They take us back to Heyman confronting Pearce and Sonya about Cena stealing the SummerSlam Main Event. Heyman feels the contract is not legal and binding (I mean his father is a lawyer) Pearce and Sonya says it is good enough for them and it will be Cena vs. Reigns at SummerSlam. Convoluted way to get there, but it’s the match we all expected. Just don’t run the same angle with Lashley and Goldberg on RAW. Camp name drops Clarence Mason which is a nice pull. I mean, we have precedent here as Shawn Michaels did the same to inject himself into WrestleMania XX Main Event. Camp and Rosenberg hype Reigns/Cena at SummerSlam before closing the show for this week.

-This was fine as I have accepted this is the new format. Sure the show lost it’s personality, but it works as a way to quickly recap what we saw and let people cut 30 second promos. I just wish we got more from Kayla and whoever and less from the talking heads back in the studio. Thanks for reading!