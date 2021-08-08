411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 08.07.21 – The Street Profits Speak On Their Return, Sasha Lays Claim To Being EST of WWE and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 08.07.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to WWE’s Global Headquarters and he is joined by Matt Camp. They hype SummerSlam before getting to Talking Smack Headlines.

-First we see Balor SMASH Corbin to pay that off and continue Corbin’s spiral to rock bottom. Thankfully, they let Balor cut a promo about Cena and at some point they have to pay that off with a match. Roman interrupts and he wants Balor to keep his name out of his mouth. Balor pushes him out of the ring and gets mauled by The Usos before making a brief comeback. Numbers are too much though and Roman puts him to sleep.

-Next they discuss Rollins/Edge being made official for SummerSlam as this is a match 7 years in the making.

-Banks/Belair is also official for SummerSlam which should be great.

-The Street Profits returned and that should help the tag division.

-Kayla Braxton is with The Street Profits. Ford takes over the interview process as he calls Kayla the hardest working interviewer in WWE and want to give her a break. He asks Kayla how she feels about The Profits being back and Kayla is excited and points out there win over The Dirty Dawgs. They let Kayla deliver the catchphrase: We Want The Smoke. That was actually a fun use of the 60 second or so they were given.

-Reigns/Cena at SummerSlam!

-Back to KP and Matt as they discuss the Tag Title scene with the continuing war between The Usos and Mysterios. Camp thinks the Mysterios are drifting in the wrong direction. KP thinks Dominick needs Rey’s help more than he will admit.

-Now to Women’s Tag Title picture as things are moving slowly due to Nattie’s injury. Tamina has had to make a go off it by herself against Shotzi and Nox and it hasn’t gone well. They need to move the tag titles once Nattie is healthy.

-Back to Tampa as Kayla is with Shotzi and Nox. Nox feels great after her win, but admits her chin is still sore. Kayla points out they are on a roll. Shotzi applauds Teegan and Nox corrects her and says she applauds Nox. Yep. Kayla asks if anyone else has driven the tank and it seems Shotzi hasn’t even let Nox drive it yet. They mention they are undefeated and it will stay that way and they will get tag gold. Shotzi wants Kayla to howl with them and they howl as a group. Kayla is having a ball this week!

-KP and Camp talk about what we just saw.

-SummerSlam commercial!

-Recap of Edge/Rollins as they talk about that for a bit.

-They move to Bianca/Sasha II as we see the end of Sasha/Zelina. Bianca gets the win to set the stage for SummerSlam.

-Kayla is with Sasha Banks back in Tampa. Sasha finally gets her rematch and her revenge. She claims Bianca cheated with her braid at Mania. Sasha would never do that as she brought people up to her level and she carried Bianca to that ESPY. Bianca owes her a thank you. At SummerSlam Sasha says she will be the EST of WWE.

-KP and Camp discuss and then wrap things up.

-The short interviews are the only highlight of this format and this was better than recent weeks as they wrestlers did well in playing off and incorporating Kayla. Thanks for reading!